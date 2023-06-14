Elizabeth Beck Joins Antea Group USA

ST. PAUL, Minn. / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Antea Group



We are excited to announce that Elizabeth Beck has recently joined Antea Group USA as a Senior Consultant and will lead our Climate Change Advisory service line.

Elizabeth has over 15 years of experience building corporate sustainability and climate risk management programs to reduce impact and drive ESG performance. She holds a bachelor's degree in geology and biophysics from the University of Southern Indiana and a master's degree in geography from Murray State.

Elizabeth comes to Antea Group from CenterPoint Energy, a Fortune 500 investor-owned utility, where she served as the Director of Corporate Sustainability, accountable for the development of GHG Inventories, decarbonization target setting, and corporate sustainability reporting. In this role, she also was the primary company liaison for all ESG discussions with investors, non-governmental agencies, trade associations, stakeholder groups, and internal resources.

"Elizabeth's depth of experience in the corporate sustainability and decarbonization space is exactly what Antea Group needs as our clients build programs and policies to support their corporate goals and targets," shared Nate Kimball, Sustainability Practice Leader. "Emerging regulations in the US and Europe, as well as other countries around the globe, will increase the rigor and complexity of corporate carbon accounting and target setting, both areas where Elizabeth has demonstrated successful leadership over her years in the energy sector."

Elizabeth is based in Indiana.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance.

