Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that 3EV an Indian manufacturer of 3-wheel Cat-L5 electric vehicles will use Forsee Power's battery systems as standard equipment.

The 3ev vehicles will integrate GO 10, a very modular 10.54 kWh LFP battery developed by Forsee Power to be compliant with the most stringent standards.

3ev Industries manufactures 3-wheel Cat-L5 commercial passenger EVs for the Indian market since 2021, and now exporting to Africa

3ev, based in Bangalore, India, produces high-performance Cat-L5 electric vehicles for freight and passenger services including its leading Shakti and Vega models, as well as converts ICE-to-EV 3-wheelers under the e30 model line.

Early June, in partnership with ETG Logistics, a division of Export Trading Group (ETG), 3ev began trials of its Vega4 passenger EV in Kenya. ETG plans to be an active participant in the EV mobility space in African markets to consolidate their strong footprint in Africa in the Fertilizer, Commodity, FMCG and Logistics space.

3ev chose FORSEE G0 10, a robust battery developed by Forsee Power R&D teams to equip light electric vehicles, from 2 to 4 wheels.

FORSEE GO 10 battery clears new AIS 156 India certification for the world's largest light electric vehicle market

Forsee Power's GO 10 is an LFP battery with high energy density and long durability of 4,000+ cycles. It embeds 171Wh/L and 10kWh of on-board energy. it is highly modular and accepts DC currents of 1C (+200A) and peak currents of up to 350A; and can be coupled in parallel with up to 8 batteries and in series with up to 96V, all this without an external battery management system. The system dimensioned to power 3ev three-wheelers will enable 120-km autonomy.

GO 10 battery is a very robust solution adapted to the most contrasted climates. Whether the vehicles operate in Africa, India, or in Nordic countries, its integrated heating system controlled by the BMS offers optimal performance and safety in any climate zone, down to -20°C.

Last month, FORSEE GO 10 LFP battery solution received AIS 156 (Amendment 3 Phase 2) certification.

It is compulsory for all light electric vehicles in India and took large assistance from the R136 UNECE standard in Europe. AIS 156 certification includes the latest and most rigorous standard ensuring battery safety and reliability, including IP 67 rating for water and dust protection, successful completion of thermal runaway propagation test without any indication of fire or explosion and an audible visual warning that promptly alerts the user in the unlikely case of a thermal incident. GO 10 also complies with other stringent standards such as R10, R136 and UN38.3.

Forsee Power battery systems are fully designed by Forsee Power teams and manufactured in Europe, Asia-Pacific and soon in North America.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, trucks, buses, trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,000 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

