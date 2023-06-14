Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
PR Newswire
14.06.2023 | 18:12
Wide Narrow by InfoDesk Recognized as a Leader in Prominent Market And Competitive Intelligence Platform Report

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoDesk announced today that its market and competitive intelligence solution, Wide Narrow, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Market And Competitive Intelligence Platform, Q2 2023 report.

InfoDesk Logo

In the report, Forrester, a prominent and well-respected global research and advisory firm, recognized InfoDesk's Wide Narrow platform for its capabilities, templates, integrations, and thoughtful approach to AI. As stated in the report, "Reference customers praise the thoughtful approach to AI and the savvy updates to the user interface and platform. Wide Narrow is a good fit for organizations looking for an intelligence solution for a broad variety of strategic and functional use cases."

"To us, being recognized as a Leader by Forrester underscores our commitment to empowering informed decisions across enterprise organizations," said Tim Whitehorn, CEO of InfoDesk. "We will continue to deliver a leading product with a roadmap focused on innovative AI-enabled features tailored for key industries, enhancing integrations that translate insights into actionable steps within enterprise workflows and systems," commented Brett Bonner, CPO of InfoDesk.

We believe Forrester's recognition reinforces the recent acquisition of Wide Narrow by InfoDesk, positioning the platform for further innovation and expansion. InfoDesk's product set is a resource for organizations seeking a comprehensive intelligence solution that can serve both departmental needs and cross-organizational requirements.

Learn more:

  • Download the The Forrester Wave: Market And Competitive Intelligence Platform, Q2 2023 report
  • Learn more about the Wide Narrow Platform

About InfoDesk:

InfoDesk is a leading enterprise intelligence management SaaS platform enabling Global 1000 enterprises across life sciences, government, professional services, and investment services to receive timely, business-critical insights that help them increase their competitive awareness, mitigate risks, and make confident, data-driven strategic decisions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047374/4085270/InfoDesk_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wide-narrow-by-infodesk-recognized-as-a-leader-in-prominent-market-and-competitive-intelligence-platform-report-301851002.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
