Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
12.06.23
17:55 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-0,150
-2,40 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1506,20019:43
6,1506,20019:39
PR Newswire
14.06.2023 | 18:18
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14

14 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 527.613p. The highest price paid per share was 529.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 525.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,056,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,988,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

622

527.400

16:12:16

1496

527.400

16:10:30

1599

527.400

16:05:39

1371

527.600

16:03:01

10

527.600

16:03:01

391

527.800

16:00:37

1189

527.800

16:00:37

1579

528.000

15:55:46

296

528.000

15:55:46

1060

528.000

15:55:46

734

528.000

15:49:22

788

528.000

15:49:22

191

527.800

15:42:26

400

527.800

15:42:26

834

527.800

15:42:26

1445

527.800

15:42:26

72

527.800

15:42:26

553

527.400

15:37:00

211

527.400

15:37:00

587

527.400

15:37:00

1376

527.800

15:29:50

853

528.200

15:26:47

667

528.200

15:26:47

1597

528.000

15:23:20

953

528.400

15:19:49

588

528.400

15:19:49

106

528.600

15:19:15

1808

528.600

15:19:15

823

528.400

15:11:05

757

528.400

15:11:05

1394

528.000

15:05:32

933

527.800

15:02:22

488

527.800

15:02:22

274

527.800

15:01:01

1318

527.800

15:01:01

1336

527.600

14:56:09

233

527.600

14:56:09

1582

528.400

14:52:00

121

528.600

14:51:04

1400

528.600

14:51:04

1624

528.800

14:51:04

285

528.800

14:49:14

1400

528.800

14:49:14

750

528.600

14:45:23

750

528.200

14:43:09

1485

528.200

14:43:09

1571

527.200

14:35:40

800

527.600

14:33:21

800

527.200

14:30:54

630

527.200

14:30:54

1604

527.400

14:30:54

741

527.600

14:30:12

110

527.600

14:30:12

553

527.600

14:30:12

29

527.600

14:30:12

248

527.200

14:20:29

1117

527.200

14:20:29

1481

526.400

14:06:21

823

526.800

14:01:47

743

526.800

14:01:47

1539

526.400

13:54:31

1656

526.600

13:50:37

1640

526.800

13:37:05

1644

526.800

13:32:01

710

526.400

13:29:50

628

526.400

13:29:50

1583

526.400

13:24:39

946

525.800

13:10:37

582

525.800

13:10:37

1460

525.400

12:53:43

676

526.000

12:49:22

905

526.000

12:49:22

1224

526.200

12:33:03

269

526.200

12:33:03

1538

526.000

12:22:19

1507

526.400

12:17:04

1477

527.000

12:07:27

728

526.400

11:53:34

341

526.400

11:53:34

293

526.400

11:53:34

961

526.200

11:46:01

476

526.200

11:46:01

524

526.000

11:42:06

593

526.000

11:42:06

224

526.000

11:42:06

1517

527.000

11:34:00

1370

527.400

11:24:28

8

527.400

11:16:42

644

527.400

11:16:42

800

527.400

11:16:42

1520

527.800

11:01:13

1383

528.200

10:54:45

1640

527.600

10:40:48

17

527.600

10:40:48

1065

527.800

10:40:11

496

527.800

10:40:11

39

527.600

10:28:21

1481

527.600

10:13:55

1479

528.600

10:08:11

1564

528.800

10:02:30

563

528.800

09:47:58

406

528.800

09:47:58

517

528.800

09:47:58

145

529.200

09:44:54

1253

529.200

09:44:54

917

528.400

09:34:10

534

528.400

09:34:10

476

528.200

09:27:38

900

528.200

09:27:38

284

528.400

09:27:24

1213

528.400

09:27:24

771

527.800

09:06:36

589

527.800

09:06:36

1505

528.200

08:57:22

1348

529.000

08:54:21

1514

529.000

08:44:58

845

529.000

08:37:31

604

529.000

08:37:31

817

528.800

08:36:12

456

527.800

08:34:09

1058

527.800

08:34:09

1382

528.400

08:16:35

1643

528.800

08:16:34

1338

526.600

08:05:25

434

527.200

08:05:01

1136

527.200

08:05:01

1626

527.400

08:05:01


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.