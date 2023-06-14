Global Health Intelligence Announces the Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America for 2023

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Global Health Intelligence (GHI), the leading healthcare data analytics provider in Latin America, has just published HospiRank 2023, its ranking of the best-equipped hospitals in Latin America.

HospiRank 2023

Report on the medical equipment market in Latin America, including best hospitals

Based on quantitative analysis of data from more than 19,000 Latin American hospitals in GHI's HospiScope database, HospiRank ranks medical institutions according to eight specific categories, including best-equipped for high-risk patients, best-equipped to host patients, highest counts of basic surgical equipment, the best-installed base for treating cancer, best-equipped for primary diagnostics, and more.

"HospiRank is the only ranking of Latin American hospitals to offer verified data about the facilities' infrastructure," explains Guillaume Corpart, CEO and founder of Global Health Intelligence. "The data is obtained from our annual survey of hospitals, conducted across Latin America, and includes information such as operating rooms, beds and counts of capital equipment. The ranking helps the medical industry understand which are the leading facilities regionally from an infrastructure and capacity standpoint," observes Corpart.

Aside from the rankings, which include a total of more than 400 hospitals in the six countries included, HospiRank 2023 also has key features:

A data portrait of Latin American hospitals, including penetration rates of both basic and specialized medical equipment.

Data on medical equipment infrastructure for hospitals in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, among other countries.

Interviews with the leaders of the best-equipped hospitals to gain insights into their plans for expansion and acquiring medical equipment.

How to access a recently updated list of hospitals in Latin America that have robotic surgery systems that includes acquisition data, make, model and more.

"The concrete medical equipment market data provided in HospiRank is useful for medical equipment manufacturers, MedTech suppliers and consumables companies who seek to understand how to segment the market and identify key players. HospiRank is also useful for hospitals, as it allows them to see how they compare to other institutions in regard to equipment levels," says Corpart.

The main report can be downloaded from Global Health Intelligence's website. It covers the top five hospitals in each category for each country featured in HospiRank 2023. However, journalists can contact GHI directly for specific country reports featuring the top 10 hospitals in each of the six countries covered.

About Global Health Intelligence (GHI)

Global Health Intelligence created HospiScope, the world's largest hospital demographics database focused on Latin America, as well as SurgiScope, the first database to track surgical procedures performed in Latin America. The firm updates more than 2 million hospital data points each year, helping clients with custom research, data on the medical devices market, competitive profiling for the Latin American healthcare industry, marketing sizing, segmentation, and pricing/cost analyses.

