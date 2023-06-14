Paradoxity: Symphony of Infinities: Mexican Entrepreneur Publishes Feasible Philosophical Theory of Everything

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / A Mexican business and electoral consultant entrepreneur, Mike Haaz published a book called Paradoxity: Symphony of Infinities, or "Paradojismo: Sinfonía de Infinitos" in Spanish.

Borned in Mexico City on the 6th of September of 1988, Mike Haaz studied Science of communications in Anáhuac University. In the present, along with Carlos Bolio, he's one of the founders of Neomarket Corporation, a marketing and software development company, based on the use of big data and IA. Neomarket was state of the art in its foundation, being one of the first to use digital big data market research since 2016.

This is not the first book of the author, which is Marketing 5D: The Art of Scientific Marketing. In his first book he proposes a new theoretical framework of marketing which pushes this discipline into being considered more of a social science than just a discipline or profession. This is based precisely in the prediction of an upcoming new commercial era sustained in market data, provoking the need of scientific marketing, a fifth dimension of understanding the marketing.

This time, the author published an entirely different book. "This has been my passion since I was 14 years old", the author says.

Taking it as a serious hobby, Mike spent 5 years of research in different topics related to physics, theology and philosophy. He says the book took him 5 years of research and 4 years of writing to be published.

"One day curiosity shooked, and I asked myself about what it is that for much that we make social changes, some things never come to happen, such as perfect social justice or exponential science advancements" the author commented about deciding why to write this atypical book. "I thought, maybe there's all related, if everything has a common origin, then that can help to change some scientific and social cosmovisions about the universe, and with that, it's moral condition someday", "The only thing I could come to as an answer was that maybe there could be a philosophical theory of everything that could helps to guide us into a mathematical one".

The "Hypothesis of Paradoxity" it's still being revised in the scientific circles of Mexico and it's expected to deliver new updates about how it could be related to a future "Theory of Everything".

The book has 673 pages in its English version, and can be found in Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Barker and Jules. It approaches a scientific philosophical vision of how metaphysics and physics could be related. This is discussed in four principal sections ordered in an historical chronology: philosophical cosmovisions, esoteric cosmovisions, religious cosmovisions and scientific cosmovisions.

About Paradoxity: Symphony of Infinities

