14.06.2023
Tobra Medical Inc.: Tobra Medical Announces Launch of Tobra FeatherFlow

WAKE FOREST, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Tobra Medical, a specialty medical device company focused on micro surgery, announced today the product launch of Tobra FeatherFlow. This bolsters Tobra Medical's portfolio beyond its popular autograft collector, Tobra Bone Basket.

Tobra Featherflow is a soft and lightweight suction tubing system with a built-in adjustable airflow regulator. This design improves tactile feedback while reducing surgeon fatigue and distractions.

"Featherflow was created based on surgeon feedback," said Brad Collins, Tobra's Founder and President, "Working the last five years in thousands of surgeries with the Tobra Bone Basket, surgeons in Spine, Neuro, E.N.T, Plastics and Ortho consistently complained of rigid and heavy suction tubing that had memory. These surgeons, who perform micro surgery, were looking for better options and we saw a way to design and improve function with a unique airflow regulator. We created the Tobra FeatherFlow to allow surgeons to focus on their patients and not their tubing"

For surgeons and facilities who would like to evaluate Tobra FeatherFlow, please visit https://tobramedical.com or call (866) 777-1505 or email info@tobramedical.com.

For sales agents who would like to represent Tobra Medical's product line, please contact Tobra Medical.

CONTACT:

info@tobramedical.com
(866) 777-1505

VISIT:

https://tobramedical.com

Tobra Medical, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: Tobra Medical Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761324/Tobra-Medical-Announces-Launch-of-Tobra-FeatherFlow

