Beyond Oil Ltd: Beyond Oil Announces Grant of Options to New Director

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste, is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated February 9, 2023, in which the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Erez Winner to the board of directors (the "Board"), the Board has granted Mr. Winner an option to acquire 200,000 common shares ("Shares") at an exercise price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of five years. These options will vest in equal portions over a period of three years with the first tranche vesting on the date hereof and subsequent tranches on the annual anniversaries of the initial tranche. Mr. Winner has not previously been granted any options.

Beyond Oil develops and manufactures an innovative, proprietary, and patented product designed to extend the life of frying oil while preserving the oil's quality and nutritional value. The unique product integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers, reducing oil costs, helping create healthier food, decreasing waste, and increasing sustainability. For more information visit: www.beyondoil.co.

