NLM Photonics Welcomes Tech Leader Brad Booth to the Board of Directors

Booth brings extensive expertise in data centers and Ethernet standardization.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / NLM Photonics is pleased to welcome Brad Booth to its Board of Directors. Booth is a distinguished technology strategy and development leader, and is influential in industry consortia and standardization.





"I am honored to be joining the NLM Photonics Board of Directors," stated Booth. "As Cloud and AI data centers continue to push technologies to greater levels of bandwidth requirements to meet the growing needs of industry, there will be increased pressure to find materials and technologies that can meet those demands in a more energy-efficient manner. The team at NLM Photonics is on the leading edge of addressing the energy-efficient bandwidth conundrum."

Booth served as a Technical Program Manager at Meta Platforms and Principal Network Architect in Microsoft's Azure Hardware Architecture Group. At Meta and Microsoft, he focused on developing next-generation optical connectivity solutions for Cloud and AI data centers. Previously, Booth has held technology strategist and engineering positions at Dell, Intel, and Bell-Northern Research.

Booth led the formation of the Ethernet Technology Consortium, the Consortium for On-Board Optics, and the Ethernet Alliance. He also served on the board of directors for the IOWN Global Forum and the 10 Gigabit Ethernet Alliance. Booth was the chair for the 10GBASE-T standard and the editor-in-chief for the 10 Gigabit Ethernet standard. The holder of over 20 patents related to networking technologies, he has also received awards for his contributions to industry consortia and IEEE 802.3 Ethernet standards.

Booth has personally pursued efforts in sustainability. He and his wife have raised horses, chickens, and dairy goats and grow fruits and vegetables while living off rainwater harvesting as their only water source. Booth has built multiple rainwater harvesting systems and solar energy systems. He often speaks at industry conferences about the need for improved energy efficiency.

"NLM Photonics is thrilled to welcome Brad onto our board of directors. His industry expertise and reputation will be an invaluable asset to the company and its future," stated Gerard Zytnicki, CEO of NLM Photonics.

NLM Photonics develops cutting-edge photonics solutions for transforming networking, computing, and sensing alongside our global partners and is based in Seattle and Paris. Follow us at nlmphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @nlm-photonics.

