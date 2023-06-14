St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Leonard Jaroszuk 15,239,029 91.369% 1,439,436 8.631% John Pinsent 16,612,826 99.606% 65,639 0.394% Desmond O'Kell 16,623,518 99.671% 54,947 0.329% John Campbell 16,621,735 99.660% 56,730 0.340% Neil Darling 16,623,568 99.671% 54,897 0.329%

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

780-418-4400

