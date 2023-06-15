Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Stuttgart
14.06.23
08:01 Uhr
8,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,10014.06.
7,9508,10014.06.
PR Newswire
15.06.2023 | 03:06
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches in See-Through Materials Showing Internal Componentry

Designs Embody G-SHOCK Spirit of Challenge

TOKYO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to its line of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The seven CLEAR REMIX models make use of see-through materials for designs that offer a view of the watches' internal componentry.


The G-SHOCK project began with the idea of developing "a tough watch that wouldn't break, even if dropped," a concept that overturned the conventional wisdom of the time. In a process of repeated testing, the construction and materials were redesigned again and again. This tireless pursuit in the face of challenges bore fruit in 1983 with the debut of the G-SHOCK. Casio has since released an array of different G-SHOCK watches that carry on this evolution in function and design.

The 40th anniversary CLEAR REMIX shock-resistant watches embody the G-SHOCK spirit of challenge in designs that offer a view of the internal componentry, including the module and circuit board. Seven popular G-SHOCK models, including the very first G-SHOCK with its iconic design, have been carefully selected and redesigned with see-through materials used for the case, band, LCD, buttons, and other elements.

DW-5040RX*/DWE-5640RX*

Based on the form of the first G-SHOCK, these models feature a see-through LCD, allowing the G mark-adorned circuit board to show through. The DWE-5640RX adds a band in a contrasting mix of resin and metal materials.

DW-6940RX*

The original DW-6900 with its three indicators, now with a see-through LCD, dial, and center case, leaving the G mark pattern on the underlying circuit board subtly visible.

* At certain viewing angles, the interior of the dial may be difficult to see.

GA-114RX/GMA-S114RX

These digital-analog combination watches, based on the GA-110 and GMA-S110, feature a see-through center case and see-through resin side buttons for a unified clear color scheme.

GA-2140RX/GMA-S2140RX

These models add a see-through dial to the GA-2100 and GMA-S2100, which feature an octagonal bezel.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101720/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101724/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-g-shock-watches-in-see-through-materials-showing-internal-componentry-301850744.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.