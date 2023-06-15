TDG Gold Corp. Files Updated Technical Report for Shasta Deposit and Toodoggone Portfolio, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce it has filed its updated technical report titled: "NI 43-101 The Toodoggone Portfolio and the 2023 Resource Estimate for the Shasta Deposit" dated effective June 14, 2023, to support the updated Mineral Resource Estimate announced on May 1, 2023.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral and placer tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the high-grade gold Mets mining lease, which is a developed prospect and the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which are all road accessible, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In May 2023, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (see TDG news release May 01, 2023) and which remains open at depth and along strike. In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta (Greater Shasta-Newberry; see TDG news release January 25, 2023) with drill-ready targets where TDG aims to undertake follow-up exploration activities in 2023.

