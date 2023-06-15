Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Aureus Nummus Gold (ANG) on Jun 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ANG/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on Jun 14, 2023.

ANG Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/169992_7efd56d94491f997_001full.jpg

Aureus Nummus Gold (ANG) functions as a simple payments and savings tool. It supports small transactions for individuals and small businesses as well as large financial transactions for states, governments or big corporations. Its native token, ANG, was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on Jun 14, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Aureus Nummus Gold

Aureus Nummus Gold (ANG) is a simple payments and savings tool.

The objective of the Aureus Nummus Gold is to help conduct business transactions and aims to establish a globally accepted currency that complements the existing financial system. Aureus Nummus Gold aims to create a financial system where individuals become their own bankers, controlling their assets directly from their personal vaults.

Aureus Nummus Gold is designed as a simple payment tool and savings system within the financial markets, operating outside and in conjunction with the traditional banking system. The Aureus Nummus Gold operates independently of its management team's existence, aiming to ensure its perpetuity as long as the cloud and the internet exist. With this system, no bank account is required, facilitating small and large transactions outside the traditional banking system and enabling payments without the need for any bank.

About ANG Token

Based on ERC-20, ANG has a fixed total supply of 60 trillion (i.e. 60,000,000,000,000), which corresponds to the EURO or USD amount in circulation. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on Jun 14, 2023, investors who are interested in ANG can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

Learn More about ANG Token:

Official Website: https://aureus.nummus.gold/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ANummus

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aureusnummusgold/

Telegram :https://t.me/AureusNummusGold

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/67fNqA9U6h

Github: https://github.com/AureusNummusGold/Gold1

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Aureus-Nummus?rdt=43356

Medium: https://medium.com/@soc_31013

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aureusnummus/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aureus-nummus-gold/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x130914E1B240a7F4c5D460B7d3a2Fd3846b576fa

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169992