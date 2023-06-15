Sara Herman MD, founder of Soft Reboot Wellness (+1 650-419-3330), a holistic therapy center near Palo Alto, has launched an updated service for the treatment of anxiety symptoms and other mood disorders with Stellate Ganglion Block.

Menlo Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Sara Herman MD, founder of Soft Reboot Wellness (+1 650-419-3330), a holistic therapy center near Palo Alto, has launched an updated service for the treatment of anxiety and other mood disorders. The center is offering Stellate Ganglion Block, a minimally invasive procedure that has been found to alleviate anxiety symptoms. The treatment involves the injection of a local anesthetic in close proximity to the stellate ganglion, which is a cluster of nerves located in the neck and can provide immediate relief with minimal side effects.

Anxiety Treatment Without Medication Launched By Soft Reboot Wellness, Palo Alto

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/169962_06c6dd7194704a4b_001full.jpg

Anxiety is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide, impacting their mental health and overall quality of life. While several treatment options are available, people are increasingly looking for safer, more efficient alternatives to traditional therapies. The good news is that there is a new treatment option that provides relief to individuals suffering from anxiety: Stellate Ganglion Block.

Stellate ganglion block is a minimally invasive procedure that has been found to alleviate anxiety symptoms. The treatment involves the injection of a local anesthetic in close proximity to the stellate ganglion, which is a cluster of nerves located in the neck. The anesthetic blocks the transmission of the neural signals that trigger anxiety, leading to reduced physical symptoms.

Learn more about this treatment here: https://www.softrebootwellness.com/stellate-ganglion-block-treatments

Anxiety has become a significant mental health issue in recent times, with over 40 million people in the US suffering from anxiety-related disorders. The emotional and financial cost of anxiety is staggering, with an estimated $42 billion per year spent on mental health treatment in the US alone. With traditional treatments having several side effects and a lengthy recovery period, patients are now looking for faster, more effective alternatives that don't require downtime.

Stellate ganglion blockade provides numerous benefits compared to other anxiety treatments. The treatment is safe and minimally invasive, thus reducing the risk of complications. The procedure takes only a few minutes to complete and can provide immediate relief. Patients undergoing the procedure also require minimal downtime. Furthermore, the treatment can have long-lasting effects, with some patients experiencing significant relief for several months after the procedure.

For many people, living with anxiety can be crippling, leading to reduced self-esteem, social isolation, job loss, and even suicide. Stellate ganglion block has emerged as an efficient solution for individuals suffering from anxiety. Research has shown that stellate ganglion block is a viable alternative to traditional treatments, with studies finding that up to 70% of patients experience reduced symptoms after the procedure.

To learn more about SGB efficacy an anxiety treatment case study from Soft Reboot Wellness can be found here: https://sgbsuccessstories.com/palo-alto-ca-testimonial-sgb-ultrasound-treatment-anxiety/

Patients who have undergone Stellate Ganglion Block treatment have described it as a life-changing experience, allowing them to take control of their anxiety and improve their overall quality of life. A growing number of patients are turning to Stellate Ganglion Block as a preferred treatment option for anxiety.

Soft Reboot Wellness is run by Dr. Sara Herman, who has been serving Bay Area cities including Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Mountain View, and Los Altos for over 12 years. Dr. Herman said: "We are excited to offer the Stellate Ganglion Block, a powerful therapy, used alone or as a supplement to your ketamine journey, to bring meaningful relief to a range of PTSD, anxiety, and mood disorder symptoms and improve your mental health and wellbeing."

Interested parties can consult the qualified physicians at Soft Reboot Wellness to learn more about this innovative treatment and determine whether it might be the best approach to finding relief by calling the practice at +1 650-419-3330 for further details.

Contact Info:

Name: Sara Herman

Email: hello@softrebootwellness.com

Organization: Soft Reboot Wellness

Address: 825 Oak Grove Ave # A101, Menlo Park, California 94025, United States

Website: https://www.softrebootwellness.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169962