

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen slid to 152.77 against the euro for the first time since September 2008. The yen depreciated to 156.35 against the Swiss franc, its lowest level since December 1979. At yesterday's close, the yen was trading at 151.61 against the euro and 155.36 against the Swiss franc.



Against the pound, the yen dropped to 178.59 for the first time since 31st december 2015. The pair was trading at 177.29 at yesterday's close.



The yen slipped to nearly a 7-month low of 141.33 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 140.05.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen declined to nearly a 9-month low of 96.07, nearly a 4-week low of 87.22 and nearly a 7-month low of 105.74 from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.15, 86.95 and 105.09, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 155.00 against the euro, 160.00 against the franc, 181.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.



