TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, updates on the Osteosarcoma Program and on its participation at ESVONC (European Society of Veterinary Oncology) congress.

With ~40,000 cases per year in Europe and the United-States, osteosarcoma is a high added value indication. Indeed, osteosarcoma is a severe disease with a poor prognosis severely impacting the quality of life of the patient due to severe pain decreased mobility. To date, the only surgical options to locally control the disease are (i) to remove the affected limb (amputation) which is not feasible in all patients and also refused by the owners or (ii) to remove a part of the limb affected to spare the limb (limb-sparing) using very invasive surgical procedures associated to high complications rate (up to 80%). Therefore, alternative solutions are needed to answer to this medical need and overcome the limitations associated to its actual surgical management.

Being the only minimally invasive limb-sparing solution (cementoplasty) available, BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU is well positioned as the alternative to amputation for canine osteosarcoma. Its unique properties (high injectability, long workability high mechanical strength) make BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU the tailored product for all intra-osseous administration procedures (such as cementoplasty). It can also be combined to all non-surgical management options already available (such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy or microwave ablation).

In order to make this alternative known, TheraVet's Osteosarcoma Program has been officially announced and launched on 30 March 2023 through the dedicated webpage www.bonecancer.dog with the first objective to gather, around BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU and cementoplasty, a network of user KoLs and clinics and second to inform pet owners on the disease and on the cementoplasty. Since the initiation of the program end 2022, the number of participating centers increased by 300% reaching 16 in 7 countries, and since its official launch 2 months ago, this number increased by 33%. Also, web traffic and the number of web users on the www.bonecancer.dog page has been multiplied by 3 over the last month, a sign of a real interest and need about information for the owners.

Finally, TheraVet was attending the ESVONC, the main European conference dedicated to veterinary oncology, in Alicante (Spain) from the 25th to the 27th of May. The Company poster presentation on the use of minimally invasive calcium phosphate bone substitute injection for conservative surgical management of appendicular osteosarcoma was well received by the attending oncologists and generated great interest. At TheraVet commercial booth, the visits and contacts targets were largely exceeded, with ~30% of the conference audience visiting the booth and discussing the product and cementoplasty.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

