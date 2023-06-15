

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank is expected to raise its benchmark rates by 25 basis points on Thursday although the US Federal Reserve decided to hold its key rate after ten consecutive rate hikes.



The ECB's monetary policy announcement is due at 8.15 am ET. ECB Chief Christine Lagarde holds press conference following the governing council meeting in Frankfurt at 8.45 am ET.



Foreign trade from the euro area and final inflation figures from France are the other major economic reports due today.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss producer and import prices.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office is scheduled to issue final inflation data. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 5.1 percent from 5.9 percent in April.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area foreign trade data for April. The trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 21.5 billion from EUR 25.6 billion in March.



