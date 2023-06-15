Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces its selection for the French Tech 2030 program, an ambitious new support program operated by La Mission French Tech alongside the Secrétariat Général pour l'Investissement (General secretary for Investment in France) and Bpifrance (French Public Investment Bank).

One year after joining the 2022 class of the French Tech Green20 program, which provided specific support on greentech issues, Hoffmann Green is one of the 125 laureates companies selected to join a new government program designed to defend French sovereignty and develop tomorrow's global leaders.

The selection committee, chaired by Bruno Bonnell (from the General secretary for Investment in France), chose the winners from among 844 applications received. Hoffmann Green's ability to meet the challenges of industrial and technological sovereignty, and to take action on the environment now to build the sustainable cities of tomorrow, was taken into account.

As part of this program, Hoffmann Green will benefit from

Support from La Mission French Tech , including the support of a start-up manager, in connexion with all 60 "French Tech Correspondents ", help with regulatory, normative, commercial and industrial issues, as well as increased visibility in France and internationally.

, including the support of a start-up manager, in connexion with all 60 ", help with regulatory, normative, commercial and industrial issues, as well as increased visibility in France and internationally. Financial support, with increased assistance with public funding of France 2030 in association with Bpifrance, as well as opportunities to meet with public and private buyers.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "In addition to being rewarded for our unique positioning in a cement market that hasn't changed for 200 years, we are very proud that Hoffmann Green has been selected to defend French sovereignty. As a French industrial champion actively participating in the ecological transition in the construction sector, we will benefit from the support of La Mission French Tech for one year, with the aim of promoting the expansion of our eco-responsible breakthrough innovations both at home and abroad. We would like to thank La Mission French Tech, the Secrétariat Général pour l'Investissement and Bpifrance for their support, which is crucial to the emergence of tomorrow's green industry leaders".

ABOUT LA MISSION FRENCH TECH

La Mission French Tech is the government body responsible for supporting the structuring and growth of the French start-up ecosystem, both in France and internationally. Reporting to the Direction générale des Entreprises, within the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, it federates and leads the French Tech ecosystem with a network of 16 Capitals and 99 labelled Communities, in France and abroad. It also supports start-ups by facilitating their interactions with the authorities via a network of over 60 French Tech correspondents. Mission French Tech supports the most mature start-ups through the French Tech Next40/120 program, as well as start-ups positioned in sectors identified as strategic within the framework of France 2030 with its first sectoral programs: Green20, Agri20, Health20 and DeepNum20. Finally, through the French Tech Tremplin program, la Mission French Tech is helping people with little experience of entrepreneurship to create their own start-up, anywhere in France.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With two 4.0 production sites powered by a fleet of solar trackers at its historic site in Bournezeau (Vendée), and soon an additional site at the Dunkirk Major Sea Port, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

