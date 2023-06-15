Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000
15.06.2023 | 08:06
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: Nippon Express Europe Exhibits at LogiPharma 2023 for First Time

TOKYO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH, a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., exhibited for the first time at "LogiPharma 2023" held in Lyon, France, from Tuesday, April 25, to Thursday, April 27.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202306136298-O1-VPF88v28

Photo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202306136298/_prw_PI2fl_NJKJYRjE.jpg?_ga=2.3372912.1997240702.1686531031-1438572707.1685531252

LogiPharma 2023 is one of the world's largest international pharmaceutical trade shows, focusing on issues, trends and the latest technologies in pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical supply chains.

The exhibition attracted well over 1,400 participants involved in supply chains and logistics, including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, medical device manufacturers, and service and equipment providers as well as logistics providers.

The Nippon Express Group's meeting booth introduced the Group's global network of GDP*-certified business locations and its high-quality transport and storage services offering various temperature-control ranges tailored to pharmaceutical distribution processes.

The Nippon Express Group will continue expanding its global pharmaceutical logistics services and strengthening its global efforts in the pharmaceutical industry, which is positioned as a priority industry in the Group's business plan.

*GDP: Good Distribution Practice

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-europe-exhibits-at-logipharma-2023-for-first-time-301851602.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
