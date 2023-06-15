Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re expiry of options
15 June 2023
Acuity RM Group plc
('Acuity", or the "Company")
Expiry of options
The Company is pleased to announce that the share price exceeded 6.99 pence per share for the five days to close of business on 14 June 2023. As a result the obligation to grant the Founders options over 2,420,506 New Ordinary Shares as described in the Admission document published on 5 April 2023 (in Part X 12.1a) has now fallen away and as a result no further New Ordinary Shares will now be issued as a result of the acquisition of Acuity Risk Management Limited.
