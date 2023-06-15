Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol:
15.06.2023 | 08:06
Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re expiry of options

Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re expiry of options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15

15 June 2023

Acuity RM Group plc

('Acuity", or the "Company")

Expiry of options

The Company is pleased to announce that the share price exceeded 6.99 pence per share for the five days to close of business on 14 June 2023. As a result the obligation to grant the Founders options over 2,420,506 New Ordinary Shares as described in the Admission document published on 5 April 2023 (in Part X 12.1a) has now fallen away and as a result no further New Ordinary Shares will now be issued as a result of the acquisition of Acuity Risk Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Drumz Plc

www.drumzplc.com

Angus Forrest

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)

www.whirelandcb.com

Mike Coe / Sarah Mather

020 7220 1666

Peterhouse Capital Limited Joint broker

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Blaylock

020 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), previously known as Drumz plc, is an established provider of risk management services. It's award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.


© 2023 PR Newswire
