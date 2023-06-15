Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re expiry of options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15

15 June 2023

Acuity RM Group plc

('Acuity", or the "Company")

Expiry of options

The Company is pleased to announce that the share price exceeded 6.99 pence per share for the five days to close of business on 14 June 2023. As a result the obligation to grant the Founders options over 2,420,506 New Ordinary Shares as described in the Admission document published on 5 April 2023 (in Part X 12.1a) has now fallen away and as a result no further New Ordinary Shares will now be issued as a result of the acquisition of Acuity Risk Management Limited.

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), previously known as Drumz plc, is an established provider of risk management services. It's award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.