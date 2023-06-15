DJ Final Results

Molten Ventures Plc

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", "the Group" or the "Company")

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high-growth technology companies, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Financial highlights

-- GBP1,371m Gross Portfolio Value (31 March 2022: GBP1,532m)

-- GBP1,194m Net Assets (31 March 2022: GBP1,434m)

-- 780p NAV per share (31 March 2022: 937p)

-- -16% Gross Portfolio fair value movement (31 March 2022: 37%)

-- GBP138m Cash invested in the year, and a further GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds (year to 31 March 2022: GBP311m fromplc and GBP45m from EIS/VCT funds)

-- GBP48m Cash proceeds from realisations (year to 31 March 2022: GBP126m)

-- GBP23m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2022: GBP78m)

-- GBP150m Expanded debt facility (GBP90m drawn at 31 March 2023)

-- <0.1% Operating costs (net of fee income) continue to be substantially less than the targeted 1% ofyear-end NAV (31 March 2022: <0.1%)

-- -GBP243m Loss after tax (year to 31 March 2022: Profit of GBP301m)

The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 33 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures.

Highlights

-- Cash investments of GBP138m during the year from the Molten Ventures balance sheet (year to 31 March 2022:GBP311m), with a further GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds (year to 31 March 2022: GBP45m).

-- Made eight primary investments with a combined funding of GBP61m; and GBP44m in 17 companies for follow-ondeals and secondaries (direct).

-- Successful first close and syndication of part of our Fund of Funds programme.

-- Committed to 18 new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Fundsportfolio to 75 funds.

-- Cash proceeds from realisations during the year of GBP48m.

-- Portfolio remains well funded with more than GBP1bn of capital raised by investee companies in the last 12months, of which over 90% have been at higher or equivalent valuations than our holding value.

-- Over 80% of companies in the Core portfolio with at least 18 months of cash runway as at 31 March 2023(based on existing budgets and growth plans).

-- Reported weighted average revenue growth of our Core portfolio of 39% in the calendar year 2022 andforecast to be over 65% for calendar year 2023.

ESG highlights

-- Delivered on ESG targets as part of a broader ESG roadmap, including our first Climate Disclosure Project(CDP) submission.

-- Strategic and tactical support through portfolio engagement events, focusing on ESG-related risks andopportunities; and toolkit resources to assist with development of portfolio companies' own ESG strategies.

-- Implemented a Climate Strategy which defines the Group's greenhouse gas reduction targets, KPIs androadmap to net zero.

-- Developed and formalised Molten's Corporate Purpose, in alignment with the Group's ESG Policy.

-- Developed and published a Group Human Rights Policy.

Post period-end highlights

-- As part of our portfolio management and to generate additional liquidity, we have agreed a secondary salefor 10% of our Earlybird Fund VI investment on 28 April 2023, realising EUR14 million (GBP13 million).

Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:

"After a difficult twelve months for the technology industry, we are cautiously optimistic for the year ahead as markets stabilise and, in places, recover.

In the year, we've continued to make strategic progress by increasing our funding flexibility and leveraging third party assets so we are well positioned to continue to invest in high-growth, disruptive technology companies.

While market turbulence may persist, we believe that our seasoned team, active approach to portfolio management and long term, thesis-led approach to investing will be able to deliver for both shareholders and for the European entrepreneurs inventing our future".

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP480m to 31 March 2023. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

Chair's introduction

The year under review has been the most volatile period for the technology industry since the Global Financial Crisis, if not the dot com crash more than two decades ago. While this environment will not be without precedent for the most experienced in our Investment Team, its impact has led to the first decline in Gross Portfolio Value since our IPO seven years ago.

Nonetheless, it is a matter of consensus that technological innovation is continuing to transform our lives. The underlying performance of technology businesses continues to be very strong, and the response to the fall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US and UK is an encouraging sign that tech is a genuine government policy priority globally. In the UK, the Chancellor's announcement in the Spring Budget that the government will look to unlock defined contribution pension fund investment into the nation's most innovative firms is further evidence of this.

This ambition is not confined to the UK. The European Union's recent Climate Bill emphasises the role of new technologies in achieving its net zero ambitions for the continent, while President Macron has set France the goal of a hundred unicorns by 2030 in recognition of the contribution of the technology sector to economic growth, and societal progress more widely.

We are glad to see this increased belief in our industry, which reinforces Molten's long-held view that the UK and Europe continues to be a phenomenal place to build and grow technology businesses. It is also in part recognition that technological innovation continues despite the macroeconomic environment, and that many of the most generation-defining companies, from Ford to Google, were developed in a downturn.

Listing what was then Draper Esprit was a radical and unconventional step for a venture capital business. Despite the challenging market conditions, we continue to believe that publicly listed venture capital is a powerful force for both supporting entrepreneurs in achieving their extraordinary potential, and in providing a wide range of individuals and institutions who seek to invest for the long term with access to high-growth, privately owned technology companies.

In January 2023, we announced that Karen Slatford had stepped down as Chair of the Board. Karen played a critical role in developing the business and since her appointment as Chair of the Board in June 2016 made an immeasurable contribution to the strategic direction of our business, including our move to the London Stock Exchange's Main Market in 2021 and subsequent rebrand to Molten Ventures. Karen personified Molten's purpose in bringing brainpower, passion, and energy to solving problems and transforming the way the world works. I'd like to thank Karen again for her years of service to our business and wish her the very best.

