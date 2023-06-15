Final Results -2

DJ Final Results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Final Results 15-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Molten Ventures Plc

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", "the Group" or the "Company")

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high-growth technology companies, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Financial highlights

-- GBP1,371m Gross Portfolio Value (31 March 2022: GBP1,532m)

-- GBP1,194m Net Assets (31 March 2022: GBP1,434m)

-- 780p NAV per share (31 March 2022: 937p)

-- -16% Gross Portfolio fair value movement (31 March 2022: 37%)

-- GBP138m Cash invested in the year, and a further GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds (year to 31 March 2022: GBP311m fromplc and GBP45m from EIS/VCT funds)

-- GBP48m Cash proceeds from realisations (year to 31 March 2022: GBP126m)

-- GBP23m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2022: GBP78m)

-- GBP150m Expanded debt facility (GBP90m drawn at 31 March 2023)

-- <0.1% Operating costs (net of fee income) continue to be substantially less than the targeted 1% ofyear-end NAV (31 March 2022: <0.1%)

-- -GBP243m Loss after tax (year to 31 March 2022: Profit of GBP301m)

The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 33 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures.

Highlights

-- Cash investments of GBP138m during the year from the Molten Ventures balance sheet (year to 31 March 2022:GBP311m), with a further GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds (year to 31 March 2022: GBP45m).

-- Made eight primary investments with a combined funding of GBP61m; and GBP44m in 17 companies for follow-ondeals and secondaries (direct).

-- Successful first close and syndication of part of our Fund of Funds programme.

-- Committed to 18 new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Fundsportfolio to 75 funds.

-- Cash proceeds from realisations during the year of GBP48m.

-- Portfolio remains well funded with more than GBP1bn of capital raised by investee companies in the last 12months, of which over 90% have been at higher or equivalent valuations than our holding value.

-- Over 80% of companies in the Core portfolio with at least 18 months of cash runway as at 31 March 2023(based on existing budgets and growth plans).

-- Reported weighted average revenue growth of our Core portfolio of 39% in the calendar year 2022 andforecast to be over 65% for calendar year 2023.

ESG highlights

-- Delivered on ESG targets as part of a broader ESG roadmap, including our first Climate Disclosure Project(CDP) submission.

-- Strategic and tactical support through portfolio engagement events, focusing on ESG-related risks andopportunities; and toolkit resources to assist with development of portfolio companies' own ESG strategies.

-- Implemented a Climate Strategy which defines the Group's greenhouse gas reduction targets, KPIs androadmap to net zero.

-- Developed and formalised Molten's Corporate Purpose, in alignment with the Group's ESG Policy.

-- Developed and published a Group Human Rights Policy.

Post period-end highlights

-- As part of our portfolio management and to generate additional liquidity, we have agreed a secondary salefor 10% of our Earlybird Fund VI investment on 28 April 2023, realising EUR14 million (GBP13 million).

Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:

"After a difficult twelve months for the technology industry, we are cautiously optimistic for the year ahead as markets stabilise and, in places, recover.

In the year, we've continued to make strategic progress by increasing our funding flexibility and leveraging third party assets so we are well positioned to continue to invest in high-growth, disruptive technology companies.

While market turbulence may persist, we believe that our seasoned team, active approach to portfolio management and long term, thesis-led approach to investing will be able to deliver for both shareholders and for the European entrepreneurs inventing our future".

A live webcast presentation including Q&A will be held today at 9.00am for analysts and will be available on https:/ /brrmedia.news/GROW_FY23. Conference call details for the Q&A are available upon request.

A further presentation will be held at 10.30am tomorrow, 16 June 2023, via Investor Meet Company at https:// www.investormeetcompany.com which is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted on the platform.

Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Havish Patel Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Nick Donovan Charlotte Craigie Dearbhla Gallagher Powerscourt Public relations +44 (0)7970 246 725 / Elly Williamson +44 (0)7713 246 126 Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP480m to 31 March 2023. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

Chair's introduction

The year under review has been the most volatile period for the technology industry since the Global Financial Crisis, if not the dot com crash more than two decades ago. While this environment will not be without precedent for the most experienced in our Investment Team, its impact has led to the first decline in Gross Portfolio Value since our IPO seven years ago.

Nonetheless, it is a matter of consensus that technological innovation is continuing to transform our lives. The underlying performance of technology businesses continues to be very strong, and the response to the fall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US and UK is an encouraging sign that tech is a genuine government policy priority globally. In the UK, the Chancellor's announcement in the Spring Budget that the government will look to unlock defined contribution pension fund investment into the nation's most innovative firms is further evidence of this.

This ambition is not confined to the UK. The European Union's recent Climate Bill emphasises the role of new technologies in achieving its net zero ambitions for the continent, while President Macron has set France the goal of a hundred unicorns by 2030 in recognition of the contribution of the technology sector to economic growth, and societal progress more widely.

We are glad to see this increased belief in our industry, which reinforces Molten's long-held view that the UK and Europe continues to be a phenomenal place to build and grow technology businesses. It is also in part recognition that technological innovation continues despite the macroeconomic environment, and that many of the most generation-defining companies, from Ford to Google, were developed in a downturn.

Listing what was then Draper Esprit was a radical and unconventional step for a venture capital business. Despite the challenging market conditions, we continue to believe that publicly listed venture capital is a powerful force for both supporting entrepreneurs in achieving their extraordinary potential, and in providing a wide range of individuals and institutions who seek to invest for the long term with access to high-growth, privately owned technology companies.

In January 2023, we announced that Karen Slatford had stepped down as Chair of the Board. Karen played a critical role in developing the business and since her appointment as Chair of the Board in June 2016 made an immeasurable contribution to the strategic direction of our business, including our move to the London Stock Exchange's Main Market in 2021 and subsequent rebrand to Molten Ventures. Karen personified Molten's purpose in bringing brainpower, passion, and energy to solving problems and transforming the way the world works. I'd like to thank Karen again for her years of service to our business and wish her the very best.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Final Results -2-

Karen will be a hard act to follow, and the Board has commenced a rigorous process to identify the next Chair of Molten. Richard Pelly, another Board member who has served since before the IPO, intends to retire from the Board in accordance with our agreed succession plan, following the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 26 July 2023. We are grateful for Richard's service as a Non-Executive Director, and more recently his work as the designated Director for engagement with the workforce. A summary of the process for succession and activities completed in our succession planning thus far is included in the Nomination Committee report and we anticipate announcing the appointment of new Directors and any changes to roles and responsibilities no later than the release of our interim results.

As we have set out previously, Molten is proud to be playing a part in society's increasingly important mission to achieve a sustainable future. This push from Molten is two-fold, both through our consideration of ESG in investment decision-making and our excitement about Climate Tech investment opportunities. We also continue to develop our reporting and remuneration structure in line with ESG initiatives.

Since last year's AGM, we have written to Shareholders to outline our proposed revised approach to Executive remuneration. In light of the feedback received and, to align with best practice guidance, we are proposing to make changes to how our Directors' Remuneration Policy is implemented for FY24 as detailed in the Remuneration Report. The Board would like to thank Shareholders who took part in this process.

Grahame Cook

Interim Chair

CEO's statement

Overview

While economic uncertainties persist, we are beginning to see signs of stabilisation. Molten Ventures is well positioned to manage through the downturn and to respond to any recovery, while capitalising on opportunities in the market that enable us to deliver value for Shareholders. The past year has delivered a significant shift in the investment environment, particularly in the high-growth technology markets, as interest rates were increased to combat global inflationary pressures. This challenging market backdrop has led to a reduction in the value of our portfolio, and our focus for this year has been centred on the active management of our investments while adapting our business to respond positively in the face of market pressures.

We reacted quickly to reflect the valuation movements in the first half of the year (as published in our interim results in November 2022) and were encouraged by these second half results which demonstrate greater stability. We are beginning to see initial signs that the turbulence is levelling out and are pleased with the resilience shown by Molten throughout the period, which can be attributed to our consistent approach to valuations and the diversity of our portfolio.

It has been a productive year for Molten, and the underlying business performance and revenue growth of our portfolio companies has remained strong despite macroeconomic headwinds and volatility. We have continued to move the business forward with progress on third-party asset strategies and have worked with our portfolio companies to add value through the expertise and experience of our people. This approach is in line with our ambition of making Molten the investor of choice for UK and European founders who are looking for ways to invent the future.

Our active management approach has seen us work closely with our portfolio companies during the period with a particular focus on maximising cash runways, controlling costs and retaining talent. We have maintained discipline around our own investment process, reducing the amount invested in the year and focusing on our own capital resources.

We have continued to build third-party assets and grow fee income (GBP23 million during the year) which will further offset our cost base, benefiting our Shareholders by reducing the cost of the investment return we make. I expect this to become an increasing proportion of our overall deployment, enabling us to provide access to high growth private assets for a range of co-investors. We already manage c. GBP400 million of assets via our EIS and VCT strategies which we anticipate will continue to grow, while at the same time continuing to syndicate our Fund of Funds programme, which provides strong returns, deal flow and insights; delivering access to the next generation of disruptive technology companies from across the UK and Europe.

The steps we have taken to grow and mature our platform and model in FY23 have left us in a strong position, as we move forward to identify and capture investment opportunities to transition into the next stage of the cycle. As ever, we expect the approach of Molten's experienced Investment Team will continue to be an attractive proposition to founders.

Disciplined capital deployment

With equity markets depressed and rising debt costs, IPO and M&A volumes were significantly lower during FY23, delaying exits across the whole VC industry. We have reduced our highly liquid listed holdings which, alongside the emphasis on cash preservation in the second half, acted to strengthen our balance sheet position. I am pleased that we have been able to generate more capital from realisations than we have deployed in the second half of the year.

Capital deployed during the year was GBP138 million (compared to GBP311 million in FY22). This was heavily weighted towards the first half of the year when GBP112 million was deployed, reflecting several commitments and follow-ons from deals from the prior year reaching completion as well as drawdowns from our Fund of Funds programme.

The significant reduction in deployment (when compared to FY22) reflects a focus on cash preservation and balance sheet management. Quality of investment opportunities remained a consistent focal point and we continued to invest capital wisely while remaining disciplined around the quality and number of deals. Our portfolio remains focused across technology and within that, we are particularly excited by emerging subsectors such as Climate Tech and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the year, we participated in new deals and follow-on rounds in sub sectors which we feel are poised for strong growth; including Vaultree and Worldr (cyber), Aktiia and Clue (digital health), and BeZero and Altruisitiq (climate).

Realisations & exits

Realisations for the period were GBP48 million (compared to GBP126 million in FY22), against a backdrop of continued weak trade sales, a slowdown in M&A, and the IPO market being effectively closed for business. Historically, most of our realisations have been through trade sales, with GBP487 million delivered back to the balance sheet since our 2016 IPO.

The cash realisations in the year were driven by the partial sell-down of our holding in Trustpilot and a full sell-down of our holdings in UiPath and Minit (both via Earlybird), and the sale of portfolio company Roomex to Fleetcor Technologies.

Realisations are an important part of our business, and the recycling of capital allows us to reinvest further in the portfolio as part of our evergreen strategy. We are proud of our record of exiting many assets at or above carrying value on our balance sheet and whilst we believe that there will be greater opportunities for realisations once market conditions recover, we continue to actively evaluate potential secondary opportunities.

Broader market environment

While macroeconomic headwinds continue to drive uncertainty in the European venture capital industry, we note that public markets are beginning to show initial signs of stabilisation (from the selloffs in 2022) and believe that private sector valuations are likely to follow.

However, as I said at our Investor Day in February, the macroeconomic environment as characterised by a decade of low interest rates is unlikely to return soon. In today's world, investors typically show more caution; focusing on how companies manage costs, lengthen cash runways, or offer routes to profitability in a tough financing market.

Importantly, what remains is the underlying commercial traction of our portfolio companies and their ability to navigate a shifting market environment. Technological innovation underpins growth and efficiency in so many industries, and in some instances, innovation will completely transform them. In the face of this progress, we believe that Europe has an ever-increasing role to play in the responsible advancement of AI - a fact that is apparent when you look at the developments that are occurring within our own portfolio companies.

And finally, we were pleased to see the continued support for growing technology companies in Europe, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) at the end of the financial year, an event which caused us some disruption due to SVB's prominence in the venture capital community and its sizeable presence in Europe. Its fall was primarily due to risk management issues within its banking operations, rather than bearing any reflection on the bank's technology clients or credit. We were impressed to see such expedient action taken by the global banking community and governments as they addressed the fallout; with HSBC acquiring SVB's UK operation and First Citizens' acquisition of its US business. These quick and focused actions were a barometer of the importance now placed on high-growth technology in a drive for innovation and productivity across our respective economies.

Purpose

Our purpose, to advance society through technological innovation, was developed during the financial year in an exercise that involved all employees. We bring capital, brainpower, passion, and energy to solve problems, and we identify and equip the best innovators with the tools they need to transform the way the world works.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)