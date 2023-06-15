Final Results -5

DJ Final Results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Final Results 15-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Molten Ventures Plc

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", "the Group" or the "Company")

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high-growth technology companies, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Financial highlights

-- GBP1,371m Gross Portfolio Value (31 March 2022: GBP1,532m)

-- GBP1,194m Net Assets (31 March 2022: GBP1,434m)

-- 780p NAV per share (31 March 2022: 937p)

-- -16% Gross Portfolio fair value movement (31 March 2022: 37%)

-- GBP138m Cash invested in the year, and a further GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds (year to 31 March 2022: GBP311m fromplc and GBP45m from EIS/VCT funds)

-- GBP48m Cash proceeds from realisations (year to 31 March 2022: GBP126m)

-- GBP23m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2022: GBP78m)

-- GBP150m Expanded debt facility (GBP90m drawn at 31 March 2023)

-- <0.1% Operating costs (net of fee income) continue to be substantially less than the targeted 1% ofyear-end NAV (31 March 2022: <0.1%)

-- -GBP243m Loss after tax (year to 31 March 2022: Profit of GBP301m)

The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 33 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures.

Highlights

-- Cash investments of GBP138m during the year from the Molten Ventures balance sheet (year to 31 March 2022:GBP311m), with a further GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds (year to 31 March 2022: GBP45m).

-- Made eight primary investments with a combined funding of GBP61m; and GBP44m in 17 companies for follow-ondeals and secondaries (direct).

-- Successful first close and syndication of part of our Fund of Funds programme.

-- Committed to 18 new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Fundsportfolio to 75 funds.

-- Cash proceeds from realisations during the year of GBP48m.

-- Portfolio remains well funded with more than GBP1bn of capital raised by investee companies in the last 12months, of which over 90% have been at higher or equivalent valuations than our holding value.

-- Over 80% of companies in the Core portfolio with at least 18 months of cash runway as at 31 March 2023(based on existing budgets and growth plans).

-- Reported weighted average revenue growth of our Core portfolio of 39% in the calendar year 2022 andforecast to be over 65% for calendar year 2023.

ESG highlights

-- Delivered on ESG targets as part of a broader ESG roadmap, including our first Climate Disclosure Project(CDP) submission.

-- Strategic and tactical support through portfolio engagement events, focusing on ESG-related risks andopportunities; and toolkit resources to assist with development of portfolio companies' own ESG strategies.

-- Implemented a Climate Strategy which defines the Group's greenhouse gas reduction targets, KPIs androadmap to net zero.

-- Developed and formalised Molten's Corporate Purpose, in alignment with the Group's ESG Policy.

-- Developed and published a Group Human Rights Policy.

Post period-end highlights

-- As part of our portfolio management and to generate additional liquidity, we have agreed a secondary salefor 10% of our Earlybird Fund VI investment on 28 April 2023, realising EUR14 million (GBP13 million).

Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:

"After a difficult twelve months for the technology industry, we are cautiously optimistic for the year ahead as markets stabilise and, in places, recover.

In the year, we've continued to make strategic progress by increasing our funding flexibility and leveraging third party assets so we are well positioned to continue to invest in high-growth, disruptive technology companies.

While market turbulence may persist, we believe that our seasoned team, active approach to portfolio management and long term, thesis-led approach to investing will be able to deliver for both shareholders and for the European entrepreneurs inventing our future".

A live webcast presentation including Q&A will be held today at 9.00am for analysts and will be available on https:/ /brrmedia.news/GROW_FY23.

A further presentation will be held at 10.30am tomorrow, 16 June 2023, via Investor Meet Company at https:// www.investormeetcompany.com which is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Enquiries:

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP480m to 31 March 2023. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

Chair's introduction

The year under review has been the most volatile period for the technology industry since the Global Financial Crisis, if not the dot com crash more than two decades ago. While this environment will not be without precedent for the most experienced in our Investment Team, its impact has led to the first decline in Gross Portfolio Value since our IPO seven years ago.

Nonetheless, it is a matter of consensus that technological innovation is continuing to transform our lives. The underlying performance of technology businesses continues to be very strong, and the response to the fall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US and UK is an encouraging sign that tech is a genuine government policy priority globally. In the UK, the Chancellor's announcement in the Spring Budget that the government will look to unlock defined contribution pension fund investment into the nation's most innovative firms is further evidence of this.

This ambition is not confined to the UK. The European Union's recent Climate Bill emphasises the role of new technologies in achieving its net zero ambitions for the continent, while President Macron has set France the goal of a hundred unicorns by 2030 in recognition of the contribution of the technology sector to economic growth, and societal progress more widely.

We are glad to see this increased belief in our industry, which reinforces Molten's long-held view that the UK and Europe continues to be a phenomenal place to build and grow technology businesses. It is also in part recognition that technological innovation continues despite the macroeconomic environment, and that many of the most generation-defining companies, from Ford to Google, were developed in a downturn.

Listing what was then Draper Esprit was a radical and unconventional step for a venture capital business. Despite the challenging market conditions, we continue to believe that publicly listed venture capital is a powerful force for both supporting entrepreneurs in achieving their extraordinary potential, and in providing a wide range of individuals and institutions who seek to invest for the long term with access to high-growth, privately owned technology companies.

In January 2023, we announced that Karen Slatford had stepped down as Chair of the Board. Karen played a critical role in developing the business and since her appointment as Chair of the Board in June 2016 made an immeasurable contribution to the strategic direction of our business, including our move to the London Stock Exchange's Main Market in 2021 and subsequent rebrand to Molten Ventures. Karen personified Molten's purpose in bringing brainpower, passion, and energy to solving problems and transforming the way the world works. I'd like to thank Karen again for her years of service to our business and wish her the very best.

Karen will be a hard act to follow, and the Board has commenced a rigorous process to identify the next Chair of Molten. Richard Pelly, another Board member who has served since before the IPO, intends to retire from the Board in accordance with our agreed succession plan, following the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 26 July 2023. We are grateful for Richard's service as a Non-Executive Director, and more recently his work as the designated Director for engagement with the workforce. A summary of the process for succession and activities completed in our succession planning thus far is included in the Nomination Committee report and we anticipate announcing the appointment of new Directors and any changes to roles and responsibilities no later than the release of our interim results.

As we have set out previously, Molten is proud to be playing a part in society's increasingly important mission to achieve a sustainable future. This push from Molten is two-fold, both through our consideration of ESG in investment decision-making and our excitement about Climate Tech investment opportunities. We also continue to develop our reporting and remuneration structure in line with ESG initiatives.

Since last year's AGM, we have written to Shareholders to outline our proposed revised approach to Executive remuneration. In light of the feedback received and, to align with best practice guidance, we are proposing to make changes to how our Directors' Remuneration Policy is implemented for FY24 as detailed in the Remuneration Report. The Board would like to thank Shareholders who took part in this process.

Grahame Cook

Interim Chair

CEO's statement

Overview

While economic uncertainties persist, we are beginning to see signs of stabilisation. Molten Ventures is well positioned to manage through the downturn and to respond to any recovery, while capitalising on opportunities in the market that enable us to deliver value for Shareholders. The past year has delivered a significant shift in the investment environment, particularly in the high-growth technology markets, as interest rates were increased to combat global inflationary pressures. This challenging market backdrop has led to a reduction in the value of our portfolio, and our focus for this year has been centred on the active management of our investments while adapting our business to respond positively in the face of market pressures.

We reacted quickly to reflect the valuation movements in the first half of the year (as published in our interim results in November 2022) and were encouraged by these second half results which demonstrate greater stability. We are beginning to see initial signs that the turbulence is levelling out and are pleased with the resilience shown by Molten throughout the period, which can be attributed to our consistent approach to valuations and the diversity of our portfolio.

It has been a productive year for Molten, and the underlying business performance and revenue growth of our portfolio companies has remained strong despite macroeconomic headwinds and volatility. We have continued to move the business forward with progress on third-party asset strategies and have worked with our portfolio companies to add value through the expertise and experience of our people. This approach is in line with our ambition of making Molten the investor of choice for UK and European founders who are looking for ways to invent the future.

Our active management approach has seen us work closely with our portfolio companies during the period with a particular focus on maximising cash runways, controlling costs and retaining talent. We have maintained discipline around our own investment process, reducing the amount invested in the year and focusing on our own capital resources.

We have continued to build third-party assets and grow fee income (GBP23 million during the year) which will further offset our cost base, benefiting our Shareholders by reducing the cost of the investment return we make. I expect this to become an increasing proportion of our overall deployment, enabling us to provide access to high growth private assets for a range of co-investors. We already manage c. GBP400 million of assets via our EIS and VCT strategies which we anticipate will continue to grow, while at the same time continuing to syndicate our Fund of Funds programme, which provides strong returns, deal flow and insights; delivering access to the next generation of disruptive technology companies from across the UK and Europe.

The steps we have taken to grow and mature our platform and model in FY23 have left us in a strong position, as we move forward to identify and capture investment opportunities to transition into the next stage of the cycle. As ever, we expect the approach of Molten's experienced Investment Team will continue to be an attractive proposition to founders.

Disciplined capital deployment

With equity markets depressed and rising debt costs, IPO and M&A volumes were significantly lower during FY23, delaying exits across the whole VC industry. We have reduced our highly liquid listed holdings which, alongside the emphasis on cash preservation in the second half, acted to strengthen our balance sheet position. I am pleased that we have been able to generate more capital from realisations than we have deployed in the second half of the year.

Capital deployed during the year was GBP138 million (compared to GBP311 million in FY22). This was heavily weighted towards the first half of the year when GBP112 million was deployed, reflecting several commitments and follow-ons from deals from the prior year reaching completion as well as drawdowns from our Fund of Funds programme.

The significant reduction in deployment (when compared to FY22) reflects a focus on cash preservation and balance sheet management. Quality of investment opportunities remained a consistent focal point and we continued to invest capital wisely while remaining disciplined around the quality and number of deals. Our portfolio remains focused across technology and within that, we are particularly excited by emerging subsectors such as Climate Tech and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the year, we participated in new deals and follow-on rounds in sub sectors which we feel are poised for strong growth; including Vaultree and Worldr (cyber), Aktiia and Clue (digital health), and BeZero and Altruisitiq (climate).

Realisations & exits

Realisations for the period were GBP48 million (compared to GBP126 million in FY22), against a backdrop of continued weak trade sales, a slowdown in M&A, and the IPO market being effectively closed for business. Historically, most of our realisations have been through trade sales, with GBP487 million delivered back to the balance sheet since our 2016 IPO.

The cash realisations in the year were driven by the partial sell-down of our holding in Trustpilot and a full sell-down of our holdings in UiPath and Minit (both via Earlybird), and the sale of portfolio company Roomex to Fleetcor Technologies.

Realisations are an important part of our business, and the recycling of capital allows us to reinvest further in the portfolio as part of our evergreen strategy. We are proud of our record of exiting many assets at or above carrying value on our balance sheet and whilst we believe that there will be greater opportunities for realisations once market conditions recover, we continue to actively evaluate potential secondary opportunities.

Broader market environment

While macroeconomic headwinds continue to drive uncertainty in the European venture capital industry, we note that public markets are beginning to show initial signs of stabilisation (from the selloffs in 2022) and believe that private sector valuations are likely to follow.

However, as I said at our Investor Day in February, the macroeconomic environment as characterised by a decade of low interest rates is unlikely to return soon. In today's world, investors typically show more caution; focusing on how companies manage costs, lengthen cash runways, or offer routes to profitability in a tough financing market.

Importantly, what remains is the underlying commercial traction of our portfolio companies and their ability to navigate a shifting market environment. Technological innovation underpins growth and efficiency in so many industries, and in some instances, innovation will completely transform them. In the face of this progress, we believe that Europe has an ever-increasing role to play in the responsible advancement of AI - a fact that is apparent when you look at the developments that are occurring within our own portfolio companies.

And finally, we were pleased to see the continued support for growing technology companies in Europe, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) at the end of the financial year, an event which caused us some disruption due to SVB's prominence in the venture capital community and its sizeable presence in Europe. Its fall was primarily due to risk management issues within its banking operations, rather than bearing any reflection on the bank's technology clients or credit. We were impressed to see such expedient action taken by the global banking community and governments as they addressed the fallout; with HSBC acquiring SVB's UK operation and First Citizens' acquisition of its US business. These quick and focused actions were a barometer of the importance now placed on high-growth technology in a drive for innovation and productivity across our respective economies.

Purpose

Our purpose, to advance society through technological innovation, was developed during the financial year in an exercise that involved all employees. We bring capital, brainpower, passion, and energy to solve problems, and we identify and equip the best innovators with the tools they need to transform the way the world works.

We strongly believe that the best way to gain exposure to the significant returns available from venture capital as an asset class is by investing in a diversified portfolio that triages risk across the various stages and technology sub-sectors, supported by an astute Investment Team who possess experience across the whole cycle. Molten Ventures provides this access from a competitive cost base, combined with liquidity arising from its dual listing.

Sustainability

Our focus on ESG within the business through both our ESG-focused investment criteria and our push into Climate Tech remains as important as ever. Climate Tech continues to excite us, and we expect to be active investors in this fast-growing category. To date, we have invested in Altruistiq, BeZero and Satellite Vu, with more deals in the pipeline. We have further developed reporting in line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") recommendations on a voluntary basis, which is designed to help companies provide better information to support informed capital allocation. We also made our first Climate Disclosure Project ("CDP") submissions, and distributed tools and resources to assist portfolio companies in developing their own ESG strategies.

People

Our people remain the most important part of our business and we have continued to build our expertise in the areas where we see the greatest potential for the Group. For example, our offering in Central and Eastern Europe has been strengthened significantly this year by the recruitment of two new investors, one of which formerly headed up the EBRD Venture Capital Investment Programme. We continue to grow our Investment Team in the belief that experienced investors, with diverse perspectives and views, will bolster our ability to identify and support the businesses that will invent the future.

Outlook

We are cautiously optimistic for the year ahead as the technology markets continue to stabilise and recover in places. Even as economic headwinds persist, we will continue to deliver through our scalable and adaptable model, active approach to portfolio management and thesis-led investment approach.

Further progress in building third-party assets and income is expected and this includes investments via our EIS and VCT, our Fund of Funds programme and other third-party strategies. Further opportunities to leverage our model and grow third party assets are also anticipated given the increased political focus on attracting long-term capital into the venture ecosystem. In the medium term, we continue to see Climate Tech, AI and the emerging tech ecosystems in Central and Eastern Europe, as areas with great potential for the Group.

The Board will continue to prioritise the preservation of plc capital and to work closely with our portfolio to understand their growth prospects and future liquidity requirements. We believe the cash requirement of the portfolio over the next reporting period will be in the region of GBP20 million and are continually monitoring how to best fund future investments, including by issuing further debt or similar securities.

We are also still seeing interesting opportunities in the market and with continued effort in generating realisations we believe we will be able to generate sufficient proceeds for deployment which, with the support of third-party funds, will enable us to take advantage of these opportunities. Post period end, we agreed a secondary sale for 10% of our Earlybird Fund VI investment, realising EUR14 million (GBP13 million).

The last word, as always, must go to the phenomenally gifted founders and entrepreneurs whose intelligence and foresight, aligned with cutting-edge technology, continue to disrupt markets, and create new ones. Our job in the next reporting period will be to continue to find and support these enterprises as they continue to re-invent the future.

Martin Davis

Chief Executive Officer

Market overview

Market environment

2022 presented new challenges to financial markets with shifting valuations, broader public market sell-offs and a global shift in monetary policy. The Venture Capital (VC) market, similar to other asset classes, has seen a significant impact as a result; however, VC has the proven outperformance over the long term and throughout the economic cycle.

Over the past 12 months, central banks have focused on curbing inflation, with the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) rate increasing tenfold to 5% in April 2023, and similar stances taken by the European Central Bank (ECB); and the Bank of England (BOE) with the base rate currently sitting at 4.5%. This increased cost of capital has led to a significant valuation impact on the technology sector, specifically in high-growth unprofitable businesses which have traditionally looked to the VC market for expansion capital.

The rationalisation of valuations was most immediately evident in the public markets, with the NASDAQ down 33% over 2022, technology and IT-related indices such as the Thompson Reuters Venture Capital Index (TRVCI) is also down 55% in the same period.

In this environment, VC managers have adopted a greater level of caution, which is more pronounced in larger financing rounds and the later stages of investment. Molten Venture's response has been to focus on capital preservation, supporting the existing portfolio and continuing to deploy into top tier assets.

Since 2022 however, tech markets have begun to recover - with the NASDAQ up 17% in the first quarter of 2023 and the TRVCI up 12%. This is largely due to the change in both inflation and interest-rate expectations, which are no longer anchored in the 2022 market. VC as an asset class is a long-term endeavour and Molten - similar to other VC managers - continues to support emerging innovation and the broader VC market.

A significant moment over the past 12 months on a global scale has been the abrupt collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and its subsequent acquisition by First Citizens in the US and HSBC in the UK. The collapse of SVB brings two interesting developments to light, which were not present at the time of the Global Financial Crisis - one negative and the other positive. Firstly, SVB experienced the fastest bank run in history, which was powered by the very technology they have been investing in and servicing for decades, leaving the financial community stunned. Secondly, on a more positive note, was the speed and efficiency with which governments, regulators and major financial institutions reacted to the situation - protecting depositors, clients and global businesses. It is important to highlight that the problems faced by SVB were not created by their products or their customer base. The acquisition of SVB by HSBC in the UK may be seen as a marker in the institutionalisation of VC as an asset class, most recently followed by Blackrock's acquisition of Kreos Capital (Europe's largest Venture Debt provider).

In the VC market deals continue to be funded and Limited Partners continue to back VC fund managers. 2022 saw c.USD110 billion invested in European VC and growth-stage companies, representing a 16% contraction from the peak market in 2021. Despite the market contraction, Europe remains the fastest growing VC region ahead of the US and Asia. Versus 2021, the 2022 VC and Growth market in the US declined by 29%, and in Asia by 41%. Similarly, the compounded annual growth rate in Europe since 2015 is 26% per year, more than 10% above its US counterpart and 16% above Asia.

The first quarter in 2022 saw USD38.2 billion invested, the most active quarter on record. At this point the market was fuelled by local innovation, increasing European success stories and international capital flows into Europe. Much of the activity which followed came from existing investors supporting their portfolio companies as the market began to turn and non-traditional investors, such as corporate VC and LP investors, who expanded their reach to invest in European VC deals directly, began to retract from the market. Non-traditional investors have historically favoured larger round sizes and growth-stage opportunities, meaning their impact on the VC market is becoming more profound. Participation in large funding rounds had become more common, and in the longer-term this phenomenon is likely to persist however in the shorter term- as valuations have come down - some participants have subsequently exited the market, and this departure of "tourist capital" presents opportunities for experienced and stable VC investors.

When digging deeper into the deal volumes, the most affected investment stages over 2022 were the early seed rounds (less than USD2 million) and later-stage expansion (>USD50 million), which have both seen consistent quarterly declines in deal count across the year. The late seed, Series A and B rounds however showed similar levels of activity when compared to 2021 showing more resilience at the earlier-mid stages. At Molten, this has always been our target investment stage, as the risk profile of these companies has matured beyond the early stages, and our expertise as an active manager is well placed to support them as they transition to the growth and later stages.

In addition to VC managers adjusting to the market, so too have portfolio companies. Leading from the front, some tech giants have announced large-scale employee reductions to match the current environment, and so too have VC stage companies. Across 2022 and into 2023, VC companies have adopted less aggressive growth plans and adjusted their hiring to reflect this; they have also pivoted towards pursuing more efficient revenue growth and paths to profitability. We believe this fundamental shift in approach - from both the VC manager and portfolio companies - will foster a stronger and more resilient VC market in the future.

Looking ahead

Looking to 2023, the deployment of capital has slowed down as investors have become more cautious. The larger financing events for the very large European private VC businesses have now become rare. The chart below shows capital deployment in European VC on a quarterly basis, which has been on a downward trajectory since early 2022 with Q1 2023 representing 33% of the peak deployment in Q1 2022. The analysis shows that smaller rounds, categorised largely by Series A and B, have been more insulated to the broader market adjustment when compared to larger rounds in excess of USD250 million, which have been shrinking quarter-over-quarter. Molten invests in this stage of the market (predominantly Series A and B), and over the remainder of 2023 (and into 2024) it expects to continue deploying in a favourable valuation environment with high-quality management teams who will adopt the same approach to efficient revenue growth.

2023 VC investment volumes are expected to contract from 2022 levels however the longer-term trajectory of the market continues to increase, and the overall VC market globally has become more resilient and robust as it has matured and expanded. As some investors have retracted from a declining market across 2022, a greater opportunity has emerged for Molten as an experienced and long-term patient investor in today's financing environment.

Our strategy

Strategic FY24 outlook objective FY23 progress Links . Continued development of our platform and team. Link to . Investments of GBP138 million made during principal To back the year, with a further GBP41 million from risks disruptive EIS/VCT funds. 1, 2, 3, high-growth . Invested into 25 new and existing . Expected level of annual 5, 6, 7, A technology companies (direct) and committed to 18 new deployment in the region of GBP100-150 9, funds via our Fund of Funds strategy. million including EIS/VCT. companies to (see invent . Trading performance of our portfolio below) the future companies continues to be strong with weighted average revenue growth rates in the Link to Core Portfolio expected to be over 65% in KPIs 2023. 3, 4 Link to principal risks 1, 3, 4, To fuel their 5, 8 growth . Investments of GBP138 million made during . Expected level of annual B the year, with a further deployment in the region of GBP100-150 (see with access GBP41 million from EIS/VCT funds. million including EIS/VCT. below) to capital Link to KPIs 3 Link to To provide a principal holistic risks capital . GBP23 million of cash at 31 March 2023, with . Continue to utilise our flexible 1, 3, 4, model, a further GBP48 million available for model to support entrepreneurs 6, 9 supporting investment in EIS/VCT funds. through the duration of their C journey. (see entrepreneurs . Committed to a further 18 Fund of Funds, below) leading to total commitments in 75 funds as . Continue to support our Fund of through the part of our Fund of Funds programme. Funds programme. duration Link to of their KPIs journey 3, 5 Link to To scale our platform principal risks for growth while . Continue to consider opportunities 1, 2, 3, . The platform's AUM (including EIS and VCT) to introduce third-party capital, 4, 6, 8 maintaining is c.GBP1.7 billion. enabling the Group to build a more D the material stake in companies. (see . Continued development of our team. below) integrity of . Continue to develop our processes the as we grow. investment Link to process KPIs 1, 3, 5 To maintain a Link to high-quality bar principal risks for investments 3, 4, 6, to . Fair value decrease of 16% in the gross . Continued target of 20% fair value 8 portfolio. growth through the cycle. E continue to (see deliver . Realisations of GBP48 million during the . Continued target of 10% in below) year. realisations of the Gross Portfolio strong Value through the cycle. investment Link to returns KPIs underpinned 1, 2, 4 by cash realisations To support visionaries Link to who find principal new ways for risks the 3, 4, 5, world to work 6, 8 in F . Achievement of FY23 ESG KPIs. . See Annual report for details of (see

the future. FY24 ESG KPIs. below) We want that future to be Link to KPIs sustainable, fair and 6 accessible to all

KPIs

Measurement KPI Progress this year Focus for 2023 Growth in Gross Portfolio Value has value decreased to GBP1,371 million, Continued target of 20% 1 Gross Portfolio Value determined with a fair value movement of fair value growth through of the using IPEV Guidelines. GBP293 million reflecting a fair the cycle. portfolio value decrease of 19% from FY22 (FY22: GBP1,532 million). Cash generated from portfolio GBP48 million realised in the Target of 10% in 2 Realising company exits against original year realisations of the Gross cash cost. (FY22: GBP126 million). Portfolio Value through the cycle. Deploying funds for investments GBP138 million invested in the Expected level of annual into new portfolio companies, year from plc (FY22: GBP311 deployment in the region 3 New follow-on investments into existing million), with a further GBP41 of GBP100-150 million investments companies, stake building into million from EIS/VCT funds including existing companies and secondary (FY22: GBP45 million). EIS/VCT. investments. We continually track deals done at stages earlier than our target stages and filter to Through our brand and We maintain an internal database of pre-qualify future potential network, continue to 4 Dealflow opportunities. investments. access high quality dealflow across Europe. GBP23 million cash available to plc (FY22: GBP78 million) at year-end. Maintaining sufficient liquidity to GBP48 million (FY22: GBP61 million) Cash meet operational requirements, take cash in our EIS and VCT funds Target maintenance of 5 balances advantage of investment available for investment. 12-18 months of cash opportunities and support the resources. growth of portfolio companies. Undrawn balance from our new GBP150 million debt facility at year-end was GBP60 million (FY22: undrawn revolving credit facility GBP35 million). Execute on the Company's Progress against Molten Ventures' We continued to work through FY24 ESG KPIs, which can 6 ESG FY23 ESG KPIs (see page 46). our ESG roadmap (see page 46). be found in the Sustainability section of the report on page 46.

Financial review

Valuation decreases have been reflected through the portfolio this year despite the continued revenue growth in the underlying portfolio companies. This is because the valuation multiples for technology investments reduced significantly in the first half of the year. Reductions to valuations in the portfolio that were taken in the first half of the year aligned the value of the portfolio to this revised market environment of lower valuation multiples. In the second half we have seen some improvements in comparable peer group multiples for technology businesses which has led to a more nuanced picture across the portfolio of increased valuations being offset by some specific provisions in the Core. Cash runway and liquidity remains key and we are pleased by the resilience demonstrated by the portfolio companies to raise capital at supportive valuations and to adapt their growth models to preserve capital.

As at 31 March 2023, net assets of GBP1,194 million were recognised, which is a decrease of GBP240 million on the prior year. This decrease is mainly driven by the movement of our Net Portfolio Value, which is recognised at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") in the consolidated statement of financial position.

Our portfolio has been impacted by macroeconomic factors, despite being well diversified across sectors and stages of their life cycle. The majority of reductions were taken in the first half of the year and in the second half there has been a net fair value decrease of GBP29 million, compared to the full year decrease of GBP293 million.

As we continue to build out a broader platform to incorporate third party assets alongside the balance sheet funds, we have seen the benefit of increases in income. We have generated fee income during the year of GBP23 million, including GBP22 million of management fees (a 21% increase on prior year's fees) which serves to offset our cost base such that our costs (net of income) are close to parity, and substantially less than the stated target of less than 1% of NAV. Limited cost drag on investment returns is perhaps an under-appreciated facet of the Molten Ventures model but has continued to be an area of focus for management over several years.

Statement of financial position

Portfolio

The Gross Portfolio Value at 31 March 2023 is GBP1,371 million (GBP1,532 million at 31 March 2022). The Gross Portfolio Value is an APM (see Note 33) and a reconciliation from gross to net portfolio value, which is recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position, is shown below.

Investments of GBP138 million were made during the year, cash proceeds from exits, escrows and sales of shares were received of GBP48 million (GBP46 million net of carry payments). In order to preserve our balance sheet capital, the amount of investments have been reduced and as such realisations in the second half of the year exceeded capital deployed. The gross fair value movement on the portfolio was GBP251 million, of which GBP42 million resulted from foreign exchange tailwinds and a decrease of GBP293 million from fair value movements. Further details on the Group's valuation policy and valuation basis as at 31 March 2023 can be found in Notes 5, 28 and 29 to the consolidated financial statements.

The fair value decrease in the year reflects the sentiment throughout the market. The decrease in the valuation of public companies has impacted our private portfolio. However, of the 19% net fair value decrease* in the year, only 2% of this decrease was in the second half of the financial year. The 2% movement in the second half of the financial year was predominantly represented by the fair value movement of two Core companies. Decreases in fair value have largely been through the recalibration of the technology sector in public markets, impacting the private portfolio holding valuations.

The Gross Portfolio Value is subject to adjustments for the fair value of accrued carry liabilities and Irish deferred tax to generate the Net Portfolio Value of GBP1,277 million. Both carried interest liabilities and Irish deferred tax arise at the level of our investment vehicles and are taken into account when arriving at the fair value of these vehicles to be recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position.

The fair value movement on investments of GBP240 million is reflected in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Carry balances of GBP94.0 million are accrued to previous and current employees of the Group based on the current fair value at the year-end and deducted from the Gross Portfolio Value. Carry payments totalling GBP2 million were made in the year following the realisations of assets in the underlying fund holdings that exceeded threshold returns. In addition, non-investment movements to entities held at FVTPL were made of GBP14 million, including for settlement of Priority Profit Share ("PPS"). The Gross Portfolio Value table below reconciles the Gross to Net Portfolio Values and the movements between 31 March 2022 to 31 March 2023. The percentage of Net Portfolio Value to Gross Portfolio Value is 93% (31 March 2022: 92%), which reflects the decrease in carry balances in line with the movements of the portfolio.

Total liquidity

