Dow Jones News
15.06.2023 | 08:31
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 June 2023 it purchased a total of 188,822 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     88,822 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1880     GBP1.0120 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1680     GBP0.9990 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1746     GBP1.0043

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,511,309 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
198       1.1760        XDUB     08:46:22      00027792415TRDU1 
1,748      1.1760        XDUB     08:46:22      00027792414TRDU1 
2,769      1.1760        XDUB     08:46:30      00027792418TRDU1 
5,787      1.1740        XDUB     08:49:32      00027792427TRDU1 
5,565      1.1800        XDUB     09:25:30      00027792665TRDU1 
5,254      1.1880        XDUB     09:50:55      00027792763TRDU1 
2,598      1.1740        XDUB     10:19:36      00027792955TRDU1 
2,695      1.1740        XDUB     10:19:36      00027792954TRDU1 
761       1.1680        XDUB     10:33:02      00027793034TRDU1 
295       1.1680        XDUB     10:33:02      00027793036TRDU1 
1,640      1.1680        XDUB     10:33:02      00027793035TRDU1 
47        1.1680        XDUB     10:33:02      00027793037TRDU1 
2,593      1.1680        XDUB     10:48:00      00027793084TRDU1 
60        1.1680        XDUB     10:48:00      00027793083TRDU1 
38        1.1680        XDUB     11:30:53      00027793215TRDU1 
103       1.1680        XDUB     11:30:53      00027793214TRDU1 
4,435      1.1680        XDUB     11:39:36      00027793231TRDU1 
488       1.1680        XDUB     11:39:36      00027793230TRDU1 
2,545      1.1700        XDUB     12:24:01      00027793571TRDU1 
613       1.1700        XDUB     12:43:07      00027793764TRDU1 
2,455      1.1700        XDUB     12:43:07      00027793763TRDU1 
2,619      1.1700        XDUB     13:02:06      00027793856TRDU1 
5,247      1.1700        XDUB     13:02:06      00027793854TRDU1 
2,830      1.1700        XDUB     13:53:16      00027794424TRDU1 
2,996      1.1700        XDUB     14:09:07      00027794522TRDU1 
1,166      1.1720        XDUB     14:21:34      00027794585TRDU1 
1,905      1.1720        XDUB     14:21:34      00027794584TRDU1 
2,147      1.1720        XDUB     14:21:34      00027794583TRDU1 
2,111      1.1720        XDUB     14:21:34      00027794582TRDU1 
94        1.1740        XDUB     14:48:14      00027794812TRDU1 
454       1.1740        XDUB     14:48:14      00027794811TRDU1 
2,213      1.1740        XDUB     14:48:14      00027794810TRDU1 
323       1.1740        XDUB     14:56:44      00027794939TRDU1 
2,500      1.1740        XDUB     14:56:44      00027794938TRDU1 
2,074      1.1720        XDUB     14:59:35      00027794954TRDU1 
483       1.1720        XDUB     14:59:35      00027794955TRDU1 
1,661      1.1720        XDUB     14:59:35      00027794957TRDU1 
124       1.1720        XDUB     14:59:35      00027794956TRDU1 
2,550      1.1720        XDUB     14:59:35      00027794959TRDU1 
895       1.1720        XDUB     14:59:35      00027794958TRDU1 
754       1.1780        XDUB     15:10:47      00027795193TRDU1 
1,815      1.1780        XDUB     15:23:57      00027795423TRDU1 
2,837      1.1780        XDUB     15:23:57      00027795425TRDU1 
144       1.1780        XDUB     15:23:57      00027795424TRDU1 
964       1.1740        XDUB     15:33:48      00027795613TRDU1 
1,653      1.1740        XDUB     15:36:35      00027795665TRDU1 
1,120      1.1800        XDUB     16:00:29      00027796198TRDU1 
1,340      1.1800        XDUB     16:00:29      00027796197TRDU1 
2,547      1.1800        XDUB     16:10:09      00027796423TRDU1 
3,082      1.1800        XDUB     16:10:09      00027796422TRDU1 
2,547      1.1800        XDUB     16:10:09      00027796421TRDU1 
4,118      1.1800        XDUB     16:25:54      00027796895TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,068      1.0060        XLON     08:46:13      00027792413TRDU1 
1,676      1.0060        XLON     08:46:13      00027792412TRDU1 
3,091      1.0060        XLON     08:52:57      00027792490TRDU1 
8,701      1.0120        XLON     09:50:10      00027792745TRDU1 
7        1.0120        XLON     09:50:10      00027792744TRDU1 
307       1.0120        XLON     09:50:10      00027792743TRDU1 
2        1.0120        XLON     09:51:00      00027792765TRDU1 
203       1.0120        XLON     09:51:00      00027792764TRDU1 
200       1.0120        XLON     09:51:00      00027792767TRDU1 
202       1.0120        XLON     09:51:00      00027792766TRDU1 
662       1.0100        XLON     09:51:09      00027792768TRDU1 
5,222      1.0120        XLON     10:03:06      00027792808TRDU1 
34        1.0080        XLON     10:03:58      00027792811TRDU1 
371       1.0080        XLON     10:03:58      00027792810TRDU1 
341       1.0080        XLON     10:03:58      00027792809TRDU1 
2,714      1.0020        XLON     10:19:36      00027792953TRDU1 
3,278      0.9990        XLON     11:07:25      00027793162TRDU1 
1,721      1.0000        XLON     11:26:36      00027793195TRDU1 
1,075      1.0000        XLON     11:30:52      00027793213TRDU1 
4,357      1.0000        XLON     11:30:52      00027793212TRDU1 
1,145      1.0000        XLON     11:39:35      00027793228TRDU1 
1,739      1.0000        XLON     11:39:35      00027793229TRDU1 
933       1.0000        XLON     12:11:26      00027793481TRDU1 
1,876      1.0000        XLON     12:11:26      00027793482TRDU1 
2,723      1.0000        XLON     12:21:14      00027793558TRDU1 
1,217      1.0000        XLON     12:41:58      00027793736TRDU1 
1,663      1.0000        XLON     12:41:58      00027793737TRDU1 
1,205      1.0000        XLON     13:02:06      00027793853TRDU1 
1,650      1.0000        XLON     13:02:06      00027793855TRDU1 
2,795      1.0000        XLON     13:27:53      00027794120TRDU1 
2,274      1.0000        XLON     14:13:12      00027794527TRDU1 
941       1.0000        XLON     14:13:12      00027794526TRDU1 
380       1.0020        XLON     14:29:32      00027794622TRDU1 
5,000      1.0020        XLON     14:45:52      00027794749TRDU1 
2,747      1.0020        XLON     14:47:04      00027794793TRDU1 
3,166      1.0020        XLON     14:52:24      00027794855TRDU1 
380       1.0020        XLON     15:03:04      00027795015TRDU1 
2,778      1.0060        XLON     15:10:28      00027795171TRDU1 
2,793      1.0040        XLON     15:10:28      00027795174TRDU1 
3,292      1.0040        XLON     15:10:28      00027795173TRDU1 
2,758      1.0040        XLON     15:10:28      00027795172TRDU1 
5,570      1.0080        XLON     16:00:17      00027796195TRDU1 
574       1.0080        XLON     16:03:17      00027796256TRDU1 
1,030      1.0080        XLON     16:04:56      00027796292TRDU1 
2,961      1.0080        XLON     16:13:04      00027796501TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  250969 
EQS News ID:  1657415 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657415&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

