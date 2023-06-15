DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

15 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 June 2023 it purchased a total of 188,822 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 88,822 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1880 GBP1.0120 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1680 GBP0.9990 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1746 GBP1.0043

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,511,309 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 198 1.1760 XDUB 08:46:22 00027792415TRDU1 1,748 1.1760 XDUB 08:46:22 00027792414TRDU1 2,769 1.1760 XDUB 08:46:30 00027792418TRDU1 5,787 1.1740 XDUB 08:49:32 00027792427TRDU1 5,565 1.1800 XDUB 09:25:30 00027792665TRDU1 5,254 1.1880 XDUB 09:50:55 00027792763TRDU1 2,598 1.1740 XDUB 10:19:36 00027792955TRDU1 2,695 1.1740 XDUB 10:19:36 00027792954TRDU1 761 1.1680 XDUB 10:33:02 00027793034TRDU1 295 1.1680 XDUB 10:33:02 00027793036TRDU1 1,640 1.1680 XDUB 10:33:02 00027793035TRDU1 47 1.1680 XDUB 10:33:02 00027793037TRDU1 2,593 1.1680 XDUB 10:48:00 00027793084TRDU1 60 1.1680 XDUB 10:48:00 00027793083TRDU1 38 1.1680 XDUB 11:30:53 00027793215TRDU1 103 1.1680 XDUB 11:30:53 00027793214TRDU1 4,435 1.1680 XDUB 11:39:36 00027793231TRDU1 488 1.1680 XDUB 11:39:36 00027793230TRDU1 2,545 1.1700 XDUB 12:24:01 00027793571TRDU1 613 1.1700 XDUB 12:43:07 00027793764TRDU1 2,455 1.1700 XDUB 12:43:07 00027793763TRDU1 2,619 1.1700 XDUB 13:02:06 00027793856TRDU1 5,247 1.1700 XDUB 13:02:06 00027793854TRDU1 2,830 1.1700 XDUB 13:53:16 00027794424TRDU1 2,996 1.1700 XDUB 14:09:07 00027794522TRDU1 1,166 1.1720 XDUB 14:21:34 00027794585TRDU1 1,905 1.1720 XDUB 14:21:34 00027794584TRDU1 2,147 1.1720 XDUB 14:21:34 00027794583TRDU1 2,111 1.1720 XDUB 14:21:34 00027794582TRDU1 94 1.1740 XDUB 14:48:14 00027794812TRDU1 454 1.1740 XDUB 14:48:14 00027794811TRDU1 2,213 1.1740 XDUB 14:48:14 00027794810TRDU1 323 1.1740 XDUB 14:56:44 00027794939TRDU1 2,500 1.1740 XDUB 14:56:44 00027794938TRDU1 2,074 1.1720 XDUB 14:59:35 00027794954TRDU1 483 1.1720 XDUB 14:59:35 00027794955TRDU1 1,661 1.1720 XDUB 14:59:35 00027794957TRDU1 124 1.1720 XDUB 14:59:35 00027794956TRDU1 2,550 1.1720 XDUB 14:59:35 00027794959TRDU1 895 1.1720 XDUB 14:59:35 00027794958TRDU1 754 1.1780 XDUB 15:10:47 00027795193TRDU1 1,815 1.1780 XDUB 15:23:57 00027795423TRDU1 2,837 1.1780 XDUB 15:23:57 00027795425TRDU1 144 1.1780 XDUB 15:23:57 00027795424TRDU1 964 1.1740 XDUB 15:33:48 00027795613TRDU1 1,653 1.1740 XDUB 15:36:35 00027795665TRDU1 1,120 1.1800 XDUB 16:00:29 00027796198TRDU1 1,340 1.1800 XDUB 16:00:29 00027796197TRDU1 2,547 1.1800 XDUB 16:10:09 00027796423TRDU1 3,082 1.1800 XDUB 16:10:09 00027796422TRDU1 2,547 1.1800 XDUB 16:10:09 00027796421TRDU1 4,118 1.1800 XDUB 16:25:54 00027796895TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,068 1.0060 XLON 08:46:13 00027792413TRDU1 1,676 1.0060 XLON 08:46:13 00027792412TRDU1 3,091 1.0060 XLON 08:52:57 00027792490TRDU1 8,701 1.0120 XLON 09:50:10 00027792745TRDU1 7 1.0120 XLON 09:50:10 00027792744TRDU1 307 1.0120 XLON 09:50:10 00027792743TRDU1 2 1.0120 XLON 09:51:00 00027792765TRDU1 203 1.0120 XLON 09:51:00 00027792764TRDU1 200 1.0120 XLON 09:51:00 00027792767TRDU1 202 1.0120 XLON 09:51:00 00027792766TRDU1 662 1.0100 XLON 09:51:09 00027792768TRDU1 5,222 1.0120 XLON 10:03:06 00027792808TRDU1 34 1.0080 XLON 10:03:58 00027792811TRDU1 371 1.0080 XLON 10:03:58 00027792810TRDU1 341 1.0080 XLON 10:03:58 00027792809TRDU1 2,714 1.0020 XLON 10:19:36 00027792953TRDU1 3,278 0.9990 XLON 11:07:25 00027793162TRDU1 1,721 1.0000 XLON 11:26:36 00027793195TRDU1 1,075 1.0000 XLON 11:30:52 00027793213TRDU1 4,357 1.0000 XLON 11:30:52 00027793212TRDU1 1,145 1.0000 XLON 11:39:35 00027793228TRDU1 1,739 1.0000 XLON 11:39:35 00027793229TRDU1 933 1.0000 XLON 12:11:26 00027793481TRDU1 1,876 1.0000 XLON 12:11:26 00027793482TRDU1 2,723 1.0000 XLON 12:21:14 00027793558TRDU1 1,217 1.0000 XLON 12:41:58 00027793736TRDU1 1,663 1.0000 XLON 12:41:58 00027793737TRDU1 1,205 1.0000 XLON 13:02:06 00027793853TRDU1 1,650 1.0000 XLON 13:02:06 00027793855TRDU1 2,795 1.0000 XLON 13:27:53 00027794120TRDU1 2,274 1.0000 XLON 14:13:12 00027794527TRDU1 941 1.0000 XLON 14:13:12 00027794526TRDU1 380 1.0020 XLON 14:29:32 00027794622TRDU1 5,000 1.0020 XLON 14:45:52 00027794749TRDU1 2,747 1.0020 XLON 14:47:04 00027794793TRDU1 3,166 1.0020 XLON 14:52:24 00027794855TRDU1 380 1.0020 XLON 15:03:04 00027795015TRDU1 2,778 1.0060 XLON 15:10:28 00027795171TRDU1 2,793 1.0040 XLON 15:10:28 00027795174TRDU1 3,292 1.0040 XLON 15:10:28 00027795173TRDU1 2,758 1.0040 XLON 15:10:28 00027795172TRDU1 5,570 1.0080 XLON 16:00:17 00027796195TRDU1 574 1.0080 XLON 16:03:17 00027796256TRDU1 1,030 1.0080 XLON 16:04:56 00027796292TRDU1 2,961 1.0080 XLON 16:13:04 00027796501TRDU1

