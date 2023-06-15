Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -5

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023

15 June 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("the Company" or "Custodian Property Income REIT")

Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional, core/core-plus properties across the UK, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said:

"Our strategy of investing in smaller, regional, core/core-plus property demonstrated its relative resilience and defensive qualities this year as the market corrected to the new interest rate environment, with the Company's portfolio experiencing a 11.8% like-for-like decline in valuations compared to a 17% market decrease.

"Since the year end we are beginning to see some optimism returning to real estate markets following six months of economic turbulence. Valuations appear to have largely stabilised and the Company saw a return to a positive quarterly NAV total return per share in Q4.

"Recurring (EPRA) earnings per share of 5.6p for the year compares to 5.9p in 2022 and 5.6p in 2021. While capital valuations have fluctuated, the underlying occupational property market has remained strong, maintaining relatively stable income returns.

"Capturing rental growth to support earnings is a key focus of the Investment Manager in the coming year. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth. It will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA earnings, will underpin shareholder returns."

Custodian Property Income REIT plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties let to predominantly institutional grade tenants across the UK.

Property highlights

2023 GBPm Comments Portfolio value 613.6 Property valuation (91.6) Market movements due to rising interest rates and inflation, largely reversing the GBP94.0m of decreases[1]: gains in the prior year, explained further in the Investment Manager's report -- GBP15.0m retail park in Nottingham -- GBP11.1m distribution unit near Glasgow Property -- GBP8.9m retail warehouses in Droitwich and Measham acquisitions[2] 52.6 -- GBP7.5m industrial facility in Grangemouth -- GBP3.6m high street retail units in Winchester -- GBP3.5m industrial unit in Chesterfield -- GBP3.0m drive-through restaurants in York Primarily comprising: -- GBP3.6m redeveloping an industrial site in Redditch Capital investment 11.1 -- GBP3.6m refurbishing industrial assets in Avonmouth and Winsford, offices in Manchester, a retail warehouse in Swindon and a leisure asset in Crewe -- GBP1.2m invested in electric vehicle chargers and photovoltaics at various sites Sale proceeds of GBP28.8m at an aggregate 18% premium to valuation comprising: -- GBP9.3m shopping centre in Gosforth Profit on disposal -- GBP8.5m industrial unit in Milton Keynes [3] 4.4 -- GBP5.6m Audi dealership in Derby -- GBP2.8m business park offices in Leicester -- GBP1.4m industrial unit in Kilmarnock -- GBP0.7m high street retail unit in Weston-Super-Mare -- GBP0.5m high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds

Financial highlights and performance summary

2023 2022 Comments Returns *EPRA[4] earnings per share 5.6p 5.9p Decreased due to increases in interest rates applicable to variable rate [5] borrowing and professional fee inflation Basic and diluted earnings (14.9p) 28.5p per share[6] Loss for the year a result of GBP91.6m valuation decreases caused by market sentiment around interest rate rises and inflation (Loss)/profit before tax (GBPm) (65.8) 122.3 Dividends per share[7] 5.5p 5.25p Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2024 of not less than 5.5p *Dividend cover[8] 102.2% 110.3% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends *NAV total return per share (12.5%) 28.4% 4.6% dividends paid (2022: 5.8%) and a 17.1% capital decrease (2022: 22.6% [9] capital increase) *Share price total return[10] (7.0%) 17.0% Share price decreased from 101.8p to 89.2p during the year Capital values NAV and *EPRA NTA[11] (GBPm) 437.6 527.6 Decreased due to GBP91.6m of valuation decreases NAV per share and *NTA per 99.3p 119.7p share *Net gearing[12] 27.4% 19.1% Broadly in line with the Company's 25% target *Weighted average cost of 3.8% 3.0% Base rate (SONIA) increased from 0.7% to 4.2% during the year drawn debt facilities Costs *Ongoing charges ratio[13] 1.96% 1.94% ("OCR") Increases in ESG compliance and professional fee inflation *OCR excluding direct 1.23% 1.20% property expenses[14] Environmental *Weighted average energy performance certificate C C Continued improvements in the environmental performance ("EPC") rating[15] (58) (61) of the portfolio

*Alternative performance measures - the Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. The Company uses APMs based upon the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations Reporting Framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 22.

Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian Property Income REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth from a portfolio with strong environmental credentials, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

The Board also recognises the importance of stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions, ensuring the Company:

-- Understands and meets the needs of its occupiers, owning fit for purpose properties with strongenvironmental credentials in the right locations which comply with necessary safety regulations;

-- Protects and improves its stable cash flows with long-term planning and decision making, implementing itspolicy of paying sustainable dividends fully covered by recurring earnings and securing the Company's future; and

-- Adopts a responsible approach to communities and the environment, actively seeking ways to minimise theCompany's impact on climate change and providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place ofbusiness.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[16] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individualproperty values of less than GBP15m at acquisition[17].

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%.

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focusing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score worse than two[18], where exposuremay not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- The Company will not undertake speculative development, except for the refurbishment or redevelopment ofexisting holdings, but may invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let developmentland and construct investment property with the intention of owning the completed development.

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum loan-to-value ("LTV") shall not exceed 35%, with amedium-term net gearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Differentiated property strategy

The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller, regional, core/core-plus assets which helps achieve our target of high and stable dividends from well-diversified real estate by offering:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property/location/tenant orenvironmental performance for income and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar';

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns.

Success in achieving the Company's performance and ESG objectives is, in part, measured by performance against key performance indicators set out in detail in the Financial review and ESG Committee reports respectively. The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic Report sets out potential risks in achieving the Company's objectives.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk". Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking market share from failing open-ended funds; and

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

The Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions. Diverse portfolio

Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top 10 tenants Asset locations Menzies Distribution Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5 3.7% Swansea, York B&M Retail Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle 1.3 3.0% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent, Southport, Nottingham 1.2 2.8% B&Q Banbury, Weymouth 1.0 2.4% Matalan Leicester, Nottingham 1.0 2.3% DFS Droitwich, Measham 0.9 2.1% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds 0.6 1.5% Conveyancing) Homebase Leighton Buzzard, Cromer 0.6 1.5% Regus (Maidstone West West Malling 0.6 1.5% Malling) Gist Glasgow 0.6 1.5% Weighting 31 March 2023 Weighting by income Location 31 March 2023 Sector West Midlands 19% North-West 19% Industrial 40% East Midlands 14% Retail warehouse 23% South-East 13% Office 16% Scotland 12% Other 13% South-West 10% High street retail 8% North-East 8%

Wales 1%

Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc ("Mattioli Woods") and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of over GBP600m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of five other surveyors and four accountants.

Chair's statement

The year to 31 March 2023 was a year of two halves. In the six months to September a market driven by weight of incoming capital and cheap debt pushed market valuations to levels that swiftly became unsupportable in the face of rising interest rates in the second half of the year. Custodian Property Income REIT's strategy of investing in smaller regional property demonstrated its relative resilience and defensive qualities as the market corrected to the new interest rate environment, with its portfolio experiencing a 11.8% like-for-like decline in valuations during the year of GBP91.6m (2022: increase of GBP94.0m) compared to a 17%[19] market decrease. However, since the year end we are beginning to see some optimism returning to real estate markets following six months of economic turbulence. Property pricing has reacted promptly to the new interest rate environment and to punishing refurbishment/build cost inflation, allowing the market to continue to function despite transaction levels remaining low.

Valuations appear to have largely stabilised and the Company saw a return to a positive quarterly NAV total return per share in Q4. NAV total return per share for the year was -12.5%, compared to +28.4% last year and these significant variations in the headline return demonstrate the extreme impact of volatile valuations which are driven by market sentiment. This volatility reinforces our view that NAV is a poor measure of underlying performance, believing instead that we should follow the US approach of focusing on EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS" or funds from operations). EPRA EPS was 5.6p for the year which compares to 5.9p in 2022 and 5.6p in 2021. While capital valuations have fluctuated, the underlying occupational property market has remained strong, maintaining relatively stable income returns.

Dividends

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders the Board was pleased to maintain the rate of quarterly dividends during the second half of the year taking the total dividends declared for the year to 5.5p per share (2022: 5.25p). This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst the Company's peer group of listed property investment companies[20] for the year ended 31 March 2023 and, in line with the Company's policy, was 102% covered by EPRA earnings.

The Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.5p per share for the year ending 31 March 2024. Strategy for future growth

We continue to believe that there is a strong case for consolidation amongst the subscale listed REITs, with much of the market trading at persistently high discounts to NAV. In this respect, and given our low discount to NAV relative to much of the listed REIT sector, we intend to seek opportunities to purchase complementary portfolios via mergers or corporate acquisitions, similar to our acquisition of Drum Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM") in 2021.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2023 was GBP437.6m, approximately 99.3p per share, a decrease of 20.4p or 17.0% since 31 March 2022 (2022: increase of 22.1p or 22.6%):

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2022 119.7 527.6 Valuation decrease before acquisition costs (20.7) (91.6) Impact of asset acquisition costs (0.8) (3.4) Valuation decrease including acquisition costs (21.5) (95.0) Profit on disposal of investment property 1.0 4.4 Net loss on investment property (20.5) (90.6) EPRA earnings 5.6 24.8 Dividends paid[21] (5.5) (24.2) NAV at 31 March 2023 99.3 437.6

The valuation decrease before acquisition costs of GBP91.6m largely reversed the GBP94.0m gains in the year to 31 March 2022 despite improving prospects for rental growth across the portfolio. A property valuation commentary is detailed in the Investment Manager's report. The market

Much of the optimism in real estate is due to the prospect of rental growth which is the key component of anticipated total returns. In an inflationary environment, real returns from real assets can be achieved when rents are growing. The Company's portfolio has an EPRA net initial yield[22] of 5.8% and an equivalent yield[23] of 7.3%, demonstrating the reversionary potential of the Company's properties, which we continue to capture.

Our asset management of the portfolio and the types of assets we own are focused on where occupational demand is strongest, allowing us to lease vacant space across all sectors and deliver rental growth. This has supported EPRA earnings per share and underpins the Company's long-term track record of paying a fully covered dividend.

Custodian Property Income REIT's balance sheet resilience, with low gearing and a longer-term fixed rate debt profile, has left the Company well insulated from the negative impact of interest rate rises. Rental growth feeding into the portfolio will create headroom for eventual refinancing.

Borrowings

In June 2022 the Company arranged a GBP25m tranche of 10 year debt with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") at a fixed rate of interest of 4.10% per annum to refinance a GBP25m variable rate revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland ("RBS") which was due to expire in September 2022.

This refinancing mitigated interest rate risk and refinancing risk for shareholders and increased the proportion of the Company's drawn debt facilities that are at fixed rates of interest to 81% at 31 March 2023. The refinancing also maintained the accretive margin between the Company's 3.8% weighted average cost of debt and property portfolio EPRA topped-up net initial yield[24] of 6.2%. Investment Manager

The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee. During the year the fees charged by the Investment Manager were GBP4.5m (2022: GBP4.4m) in respect of annual management, administrative and transaction fees.

Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 19.

The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly its effective communication programme with shareholders, continued successful asset management initiatives and capital improvements to the Company's portfolio, which mitigated decreases in valuations, enhanced the environmental performance and maintained occupancy and income. As a result the Board believes the continued appointment of the Investment Manager is in the interests of the shareholders as a whole.

In light of additional work required to achieve the Company's environmental objectives the Board has agreed, with effect from 1 April 2022, to amend the rates applicable in calculating administrative fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA (detailed in Note 19). A rate increase for NAV between GBP200m and GBP500m has resulted in administrative fees increasing by GBP95k for the year with a projected additional annual fee of GBP83k based on the year-end NAV of GBP437.6m. However, rate decreases applicable to NAV in excess of GBP500m mean that this fee differential decreases with growth in NAV beyond GBP500m and the rate changes, in aggregate, will decrease the overall administrative fee if NAV exceeds GBP950m. The Board believes this fee change is in the long-term interest of shareholders and is satisfied that the Investment Manager's performance remains aligned with the Company's purpose, values and strategy.

Board succession and tenure

In line with the Company's succession plan, Matthew Thorne retired as a director at the 31 August 2022 AGM and I intend to retire as a Director at the 8 August 2023 AGM following our respective eight and nine years of service.

Where possible, the Board's policy is to recruit successors well ahead of the retirement of Directors. Responding pre-emptively to these departures we were delighted to welcome Malcolm Cooper and David MacLellan, who joined the Board on 6 June 2022 and 9 May 2023 respectively. Their appointments bring a wealth of experience and skills including leadership, financial expertise, property and governance.

The Company's independent Directors are appointed on an initial three-year term, with a typical expectation that two, three-year terms will be served, plus the potential to be invited to serve for an additional three-year period. The Company's succession policy allows for a Chair tenure of longer than nine years, in line with the 2019 AIC Corporate Governance Code for Investment Companies ("AIC Code"), but the Board acknowledges the benefits of ongoing Board refreshment.

Diversity

The Board is conscious of the importance stakeholders place on diversity and understands a diverse Board brings constructive challenge and fresh perspectives to discussions.

The Company follows the AIC Code which recommends:

-- The Board has a combination of skills, experience and knowledge; and

-- Both appointments and succession plans should be based on merit and objective criteria and, within thiscontext, should promote diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths.

The Board's positive approach to diversity means that, where possible, each time a director is recruited at least one of the shortlist candidates is female and at least one of the shortlist candidates is from a minority ethnic background. During both recruitment processes a number of female candidates and at least one candidate from a minority ethnic background were interviewed. Neither David MacLellan nor Malcolm Cooper are from minority ethnic backgrounds and the appointments were made based on skillset and experience, particularly having chaired the Board and Audit Committees of other listed or investment entities.

The Board supports the overall recommendations of the FTSE Women Leaders Review and Parker Reviews for appropriate gender and ethnic diversity. During the year the FCA has introduced 'comply or explain' targets of:

-- At least 40% of the board should be women;

-- At least one of the senior board positions (Chair, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer orSenior Independent Director ("SID") should be a woman; and

-- At least one member of the board should be from a minority ethnic background.

At the year end, the Company only meets one of the three criteria above, as Elizabeth McMeikan acts as the Senior Independent Director. In line with the requirements of listing rule LR 9.8.6, the Board's ethnicity and gender balance at the year-end is shown in tabular format below. No other categories of ethnicity are relevant for the Company and as the Company has no executive directors it has not reported the fields and the corresponding data relating to executive management in the table below as required by listing rule 15.4.29RB.

Number of senior positions on the board Number of board Percentage of (SID and Chair) members the board White British or other White (including minority-white groups) 6 100% 2 Female 2 33% 1 Male 4 67% 1

This information has been collected by self-disclosure directly from the individuals concerned who were asked to confirm their gender and ethnicity.

Custodian Property Income REIT is an investment company with no Executive Directors and a small Board compared to equivalent size listed trading companies. As a result, the Company does not comply with the newly introduced diversity targets.

The Committee considers diversity in a broad sense, not limited to gender or ethnicity, including socio-economic background and education. 14% of the Board are from working class backgrounds[25] and 57% attended state-run schools.

The Board welcomes the diversity offered by the Investment Management team working with the Company, which has a 33% ethnic minority representation and is 33% female.

Environmental, social and governance

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. The Board also believes that the Company's property strategy and ESG aspirations create a compelling rationale to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio and incorporate ESG best practice into everything the Company does.

The Company's ESG Committee: develops the Company's environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") and monitors its performance against them; ensures it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and best practice; assesses the engagement with the Company's environmental consultants; and assesses the level of social outcomes being achieved for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's ESG policy outlines our approach to managing ESG impacts and provides the framework for setting and reviewing environmental and social objectives to ensure we are continuously improving our performance and setting a leadership direction.

As a result, the Board has committed to:

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities;

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings;

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions;

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities; and

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate.

Progress towards these commitments during the year and details of the Company's environmental policy and performance against its targets are contained within the ESG Committee report within the Strategic report.

The Board is determined to ensure the Company's expected pathway towards net zero carbon fits with stakeholder expectations and the Company's property strategy. We see the careful implementation of a practical carbon reduction strategy as a crucial next step in the Company's ESG journey and during the course of the year ending 31 March 2024 we will publish a detailed plan to achieve this.

Case study - Winsford

The previous tenant at this site vacated in June 2022 and alongside the required dilapidations works we have recently completed an extensive refurbishment of the site including the following which have significantly improved the building's ESG credentials and futureproofed the site:

-- LED lighting across the warehouse and office space;

-- Decarbonisation of the site by removing the gas boiler and replacing with an air source heat pump system;and

-- 12 EV charging points installed for the tenant's usage.

The site also benefits from the installation of photovoltaics ("PV") which will be utilised by the incoming tenant, with any surplus to be sold back to a distribution network operator to assist with the shortfall of green energy currently available in the UK. This assists with investment returns of the PV with providers offering between 5-20p/ kWh for surplus energy produced.

Company name

To better reflect the Company's focus on income and to facilitate retail investors more easily identifying the Company's shares via online platforms, the Board changed the Company's name from Custodian REIT plc to Custodian Property Income REIT plc at the 31 August 2022 AGM.

Investment policy

Since IPO the Company has sought to provide enhanced income returns from UK real estate by following a smaller lot-sized, regional property strategy, and we expect this approach to continue in the future.

As market demand has changed over time, the properties that provide the enhanced income characteristics targeted by the Company have also changed, and the Company's Investment Policy relating to maximum lot-size and weighted average unexpired lease term has been updated a number of times in response.

While smaller lot-size properties will continue to dominate the strategy, we believe their characteristics can be found in a wider range of properties that offer the same enhanced income characteristics, which are not purely defined by lot-size.

Commercial real estate equity investments are classified into three strategies:

-- Core - generally lowest risk and target returns;

-- Core-plus - generally low-to-moderate risk and target returns; and

-- Value add - generally moderate-to-higher risk and target returns.

The Custodian Property Income REIT strategy is best defined as a balance between core and core-plus strategies. Its core strategy delivers stable, long-term income from predominantly smaller regional properties and the core-plus strategy provides enhanced income through asset management or differentiated location, lease length, tenant covenant or sector. We believe that 'core/core-plus' best describes Custodian Property Income REIT's strategy, providing no greater volatility in underlying values and a better risk and return reward than a pure core strategy.

Accordingly, to better align the Investment Policy with the Company's property strategy, and to provide more flexibility when considering future acquisitions, the Board recommends that shareholders approve changing the Company's Investment Policy, using this well-established terminology rather than lot-size, as follows (wording added or deleted is shown in underline and strikethrough respectively):

"To invest in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties that provide enhanced income returns. individual values of less than GBP15 million at acquisition."

Outlook

The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy and diversified portfolio are well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure.

Capturing rental growth to support earnings is a key focus of the Investment Manager as discussed in its report. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth over the year ahead. Furthermore, where we can provide space that meets the modern environmental standards demanded by both legislation and tenants, we expect to see additional rental growth.

It will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA EPS, will underpin shareholder returns.

David Hunter

Chair

14 June 2023

Investment Manager's report

The UK property market

Despite investment market volatility during 2022, in many ways the real estate market is in a much better place than it has been for the last 18 months. Rent collection levels are very strong, COVID-19 restrictions appear to be behind us and the impact of COVID-19 on tenants' businesses is largely resolved. The economy has, thus far, narrowly avoided recession but even in a slowdown we are not faced with an over-supply of real estate and rising vacancy rates which are so often associated with the property market in recession.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2023 the UK commercial property market saw valuations decline by 17% with the bulk of the rerating in the quarter to December 2023. These valuation decreases were primarily due to changes in the macro-economic environment including heightened uncertainty from rising inflation, slowing economic growth, the energy crisis, increasing interest rates, stresses in supply chains, constraints in the labour market and low consumer spending against the backdrop of seeking to mitigate the impact of climate change. The Company's portfolio experienced a more muted fall of 11.8% like-for-like and we believe this lower volatility is primarily due to Custodian Property Income REIT's smaller regional property strategy and focus on income returns. Firstly, the Company's valuations did not 'overheat' during mid-2022 to the same extent as, say, prime logistics. Secondly, the diversified strategy provided a softer landing as sub-sectors such as high street retail, drive through restaurants and car showrooms saw much less pricing volatility than logistics. With valuations appearing to have stabilised it is possible to see the rapid correction due to the new interest rate environment as strongly positive for the market, maintaining liquidity and providing future acquisition opportunities. The table below shows the reversionary potential of the portfolio by sector once, by comparing EPRA net initial yields ("NIY") to the equivalent yield, which factors in expected rental growth and the letting of vacant units. Across the whole portfolio, valuers' estimated rental values are 16% ahead of passing rent and while part of the reversionary potential is due to vacancy, the balance is this latent rental growth which will be unlocked at rent review and lease renewal.

EPRA Topped-up NIY[27] Equivalent yield[26] 31 March 2023 EPRA NIY[28] 31 March 2023 Sector 31 March 2023 Industrial 6.6% 5.1% 4.9% Retail warehouse 7.3% 7.2% 6.7% Other 8.0% 6.8% 6.3% Office 8.9% 6.4% 5.4% High street retail 8.6% 9.6% 9.4% Portfolio total 7.3% 6.2% 5.8%

Retail warehousing has been a key sector for acquisitions for some time and it demonstrated extraordinary resilience through the pandemic, particularly in our favoured sub-sectors of food, homewares, DIY and the discounters. Vacancy rates are very low and future rental growth appears affordable for occupiers.

In the office sector, a much clearer picture is emerging of how tenants will use and occupy offices in the new world of hybrid working. Occupiers are demanding much higher levels of amenity both from their offices and from their office locations. This favours modern, flexible office space in city centre locations with strong transport links and high environmental credentials. Where this space can be provided there appears to be meaningful rental growth, but conversely office space that cannot meet these criteria risks becoming obsolete and will need to be re-purposed. In our portfolio we have seen strong rental growth in Oxford and central Manchester where we are currently refurbishing offices to meet the new market demand.

Rental growth remains strong in the industrial and logistics sector which accounts for 40% of the Company's rent roll and 48% of the portfolio by value. Lack of supply, limited development of smaller and mid-box industrial units and construction cost inflation have all combined to heighten occupational demand and produce low vacancy rates, driving rental growth for new-build regional industrial units and well specified, refurbished space.

We have reorganised our high street retail portfolio over the last two years, exiting most of the secondary retail locations. We have let three vacant high street properties during the year and have terms agreed or are seeing active demand for the very limited remaining vacant space we have in the high street portfolio from both retail and leisure occupiers. Low vacancy rates in prime locations and occupier demand should be supportive of future rental growth.

Prevailing investment approach

Based on our assessment of the current market, our strategy of a regionally focused diversified portfolio, set out below, has proven resilient and we expect to continue to reinvest the proceeds from selective disposals. In particular we intend to focus on:

-- Maintain weighting to industrial and logistics - assets in this sector still have latent rental growth,and strong occupier demand for small/mid-box units;

-- Retail warehousing let off low rents which should recover from 2021 levels;

-- Selective regional offices with a focus on strong city centre locations instead of out-of-town businessparks;

-- Drive-through expansion involving acquisition and development where rental growth is anticipated;

-- Selective high street retail assets in the country's strongest locations where rents have stabilised andthere is potential for growth; and

-- Refurbishment of existing property, maximising all opportunities to invest in the quality of our assetsand support our ESG goals.

Sectoral view

Industrial and logistics

The recent rerating of market pricing was most acute in the industrial and logistics sector and most particularly for large prime distribution units where the margin over the cost of money disappeared as debt costs escalated. While smaller regional industrial assets were also re-rated the impact was less severe. Low vacancy rates in the industrial sector are still driving rental growth and take up continues to be at or above long-term averages according to CBRE. A restricted supply should lead to an increase in development activity but to generate the necessary gross development value required to bring forward new developments, higher investment yields and increased costs of finance, labour and materials dictate that rents should continue to grow.

In summary:

-- Occupational demand is robust; supply is tight

-- Vacancy rate below the long-term average

-- Latent rental growth potential

-- Target sector for well-priced opportunities

High street retail

We have been a seller of smaller retail units in market towns where we do not forecast rental growth. However, we are holders in prime locations where rents appear to have bottomed out or are even seeing a slight recovery, and lower rents are supporting occupier demand and reducing vacancy rates and void periods.

In summary:

-- Over-supply - rents have suffered but are bottoming out

-- Yields are high in this unfashionable area

Retail warehouse

Out-of-town retail saw great pricing volatility throughout the year to March 2023, but has shown early stability and some growth in investor demand post year-end. The combination of convenience, lower costs per square foot and the complementary offer to online retail has kept these assets trading strongly, most notably amongst DIY, discounters, homewares and food retailers, which should prove defensive if consumer spending levels decrease. As the second largest sector in the Custodian Property Income REIT portfolio, the recovery in market sentiment towards out-of-town retail is positive and vacancy rates remain low.

In summary:

-- Units let off low rents

-- Lower costs of occupation

-- Complementary to online

Offices

While there is talk of 'stranded assets' that are incapable of meeting modern environmental standards, obsolescence in commercial property and particularly in offices is a well understood concept. For many years offices have required regular updating and refurbishment to meet current fashions or requirements. The focus on environmental improvements is little different and we believe that the offices in the portfolio will be able to keep up with modern requirements or be profitably re-purposed. Other

Weighting Weighting by income by income 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Sub-sector of 'Other' sector assets Pub and restaurant 20% 18% Gym 18% 20% Drive-through 17% 14% Motor trade 16% 24% Leisure 13% 8% Trade counter 8% 8% Other 8% 8% Total of 'Other' sector 100% 100%

The additional diversification provided by the 'other' or 'alternative' sector of the commercial property market has long been a key differentiator and mitigator of risk for the Company. It continues to be a target sector with opportunities for the development of drive-through units being explored on existing sites and the roll out of public access EV chargers on retail parks adding to the rent roll. Property portfolio balance

Property portfolio summary

2023 2022 Property portfolio value GBP613.6m GBP665.2m Separate tenancies 319 339 EPRA occupancy rate 90.3% 89.8% Assets 161 160 Weighted average unexpired lease term to first break of expiry ("WAULT") 5.0 years 4.7 years EPRA topped-up NIY 6.2% 5.5% Weighted average EPC rating C (58) C (61)

The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company has a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are:

Valuation Weighting Valuation Weighting by income by income Valuation Valuation movement 31 March [29] 31 March movement before including 2023 2022 31 March acquisition costs acquisition costs 31 March GBPm Weighting by Weighting by GBPm GBPm 2022 GBPm value 31 value 31 2023 March 2023 March 2022 Sector Industrial 295.1 40% 325.1 38% (53.0) (54.4) 48% 49% Retail 131.8 23% 125.4 21% (17.7) (19.4) 21% 19% warehouse Other 78.6 13% 76.9 13% 2.0 1.9 13% 12% Office 71.7 16% 88.1 17% (15.6) (15.6) 12% 13% High street 36.4 8% 49.7 11% (7.3) (7.5) 6% 7% retail Total 613.6 100% 665.2 100% (91.6) (95.0) 100% 100%

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio. Acquisitions

The Company invested GBP52.6m (excluding acquisition costs) during the year, described below:

-- The 70,160 sq ft Springfield Retail Park in Nottingham for GBP15.0m comprising four units occupied byWickes, Matalan, Poundland and KFC. The leases have a WAULT of nine years with an aggregate passing rent of GBP994kper annum, reflecting a NIY[30] of 6.21%;

-- A 91,955 sq ft distribution facility on Eurocentral park between Edinburgh and Glasgow for GBP11.125m letto Gist on a five-year lease with third year break option. The annual rent is GBP623k reflecting a NIY of 5.25% withan expected reversionary yield[31] of 7.0%;

-- Two retail warehouses covering an aggregate 40,077 sq ft in Droitwich and Measham for GBP8.9m. Both unitsare let to DFS with an aggregate WAULT of 8.0 years and aggregate annual passing rent of GBP894k reflecting a NIY of9.43%;

