Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -8

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023 15-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 June 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("the Company" or "Custodian Property Income REIT")

Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional, core/core-plus properties across the UK, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said:

"Our strategy of investing in smaller, regional, core/core-plus property demonstrated its relative resilience and defensive qualities this year as the market corrected to the new interest rate environment, with the Company's portfolio experiencing a 11.8% like-for-like decline in valuations compared to a 17% market decrease.

"Since the year end we are beginning to see some optimism returning to real estate markets following six months of economic turbulence. Valuations appear to have largely stabilised and the Company saw a return to a positive quarterly NAV total return per share in Q4.

"Recurring (EPRA) earnings per share of 5.6p for the year compares to 5.9p in 2022 and 5.6p in 2021. While capital valuations have fluctuated, the underlying occupational property market has remained strong, maintaining relatively stable income returns.

"Capturing rental growth to support earnings is a key focus of the Investment Manager in the coming year. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth. It will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA earnings, will underpin shareholder returns."

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Custodian Property Income REIT plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties let to predominantly institutional grade tenants across the UK.

Property highlights

2023 GBPm Comments Portfolio value 613.6 Property valuation (91.6) Market movements due to rising interest rates and inflation, largely reversing the GBP94.0m of decreases[1]: gains in the prior year, explained further in the Investment Manager's report -- GBP15.0m retail park in Nottingham -- GBP11.1m distribution unit near Glasgow Property -- GBP8.9m retail warehouses in Droitwich and Measham acquisitions[2] 52.6 -- GBP7.5m industrial facility in Grangemouth -- GBP3.6m high street retail units in Winchester -- GBP3.5m industrial unit in Chesterfield -- GBP3.0m drive-through restaurants in York Primarily comprising: -- GBP3.6m redeveloping an industrial site in Redditch Capital investment 11.1 -- GBP3.6m refurbishing industrial assets in Avonmouth and Winsford, offices in Manchester, a retail warehouse in Swindon and a leisure asset in Crewe -- GBP1.2m invested in electric vehicle chargers and photovoltaics at various sites Sale proceeds of GBP28.8m at an aggregate 18% premium to valuation comprising: -- GBP9.3m shopping centre in Gosforth Profit on disposal -- GBP8.5m industrial unit in Milton Keynes [3] 4.4 -- GBP5.6m Audi dealership in Derby -- GBP2.8m business park offices in Leicester -- GBP1.4m industrial unit in Kilmarnock -- GBP0.7m high street retail unit in Weston-Super-Mare -- GBP0.5m high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds

Financial highlights and performance summary

2023 2022 Comments Returns *EPRA[4] earnings per share 5.6p 5.9p Decreased due to increases in interest rates applicable to variable rate [5] borrowing and professional fee inflation Basic and diluted earnings (14.9p) 28.5p per share[6] Loss for the year a result of GBP91.6m valuation decreases caused by market sentiment around interest rate rises and inflation (Loss)/profit before tax (GBPm) (65.8) 122.3 Dividends per share[7] 5.5p 5.25p Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2024 of not less than 5.5p *Dividend cover[8] 102.2% 110.3% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends *NAV total return per share (12.5%) 28.4% 4.6% dividends paid (2022: 5.8%) and a 17.1% capital decrease (2022: 22.6% [9] capital increase) *Share price total return[10] (7.0%) 17.0% Share price decreased from 101.8p to 89.2p during the year Capital values NAV and *EPRA NTA[11] (GBPm) 437.6 527.6 Decreased due to GBP91.6m of valuation decreases NAV per share and *NTA per 99.3p 119.7p share *Net gearing[12] 27.4% 19.1% Broadly in line with the Company's 25% target *Weighted average cost of 3.8% 3.0% Base rate (SONIA) increased from 0.7% to 4.2% during the year drawn debt facilities Costs *Ongoing charges ratio[13] 1.96% 1.94% ("OCR") Increases in ESG compliance and professional fee inflation *OCR excluding direct 1.23% 1.20% property expenses[14] Environmental *Weighted average energy performance certificate C C Continued improvements in the environmental performance ("EPC") rating[15] (58) (61) of the portfolio

*Alternative performance measures - the Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. The Company uses APMs based upon the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations Reporting Framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 22.

Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian Property Income REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth from a portfolio with strong environmental credentials, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

The Board also recognises the importance of stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions, ensuring the Company:

-- Understands and meets the needs of its occupiers, owning fit for purpose properties with strongenvironmental credentials in the right locations which comply with necessary safety regulations;

-- Protects and improves its stable cash flows with long-term planning and decision making, implementing itspolicy of paying sustainable dividends fully covered by recurring earnings and securing the Company's future; and

-- Adopts a responsible approach to communities and the environment, actively seeking ways to minimise theCompany's impact on climate change and providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place ofbusiness.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[16] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individualproperty values of less than GBP15m at acquisition[17].

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%.

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focusing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -2-

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score worse than two[18], where exposuremay not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- The Company will not undertake speculative development, except for the refurbishment or redevelopment ofexisting holdings, but may invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let developmentland and construct investment property with the intention of owning the completed development.

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum loan-to-value ("LTV") shall not exceed 35%, with amedium-term net gearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Differentiated property strategy

The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller, regional, core/core-plus assets which helps achieve our target of high and stable dividends from well-diversified real estate by offering:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property/location/tenant orenvironmental performance for income and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar';

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns.

Success in achieving the Company's performance and ESG objectives is, in part, measured by performance against key performance indicators set out in detail in the Financial review and ESG Committee reports respectively. The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic Report sets out potential risks in achieving the Company's objectives.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk". Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking market share from failing open-ended funds; and

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

The Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions. Diverse portfolio

Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top 10 tenants Asset locations Menzies Distribution Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5 3.7% Swansea, York B&M Retail Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle 1.3 3.0% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent, Southport, Nottingham 1.2 2.8% B&Q Banbury, Weymouth 1.0 2.4% Matalan Leicester, Nottingham 1.0 2.3% DFS Droitwich, Measham 0.9 2.1% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds 0.6 1.5% Conveyancing) Homebase Leighton Buzzard, Cromer 0.6 1.5% Regus (Maidstone West West Malling 0.6 1.5% Malling) Gist Glasgow 0.6 1.5% Weighting 31 March 2023 Weighting by income Location 31 March 2023 Sector West Midlands 19% North-West 19% Industrial 40% East Midlands 14% Retail warehouse 23% South-East 13% Office 16% Scotland 12% Other 13% South-West 10% High street retail 8% North-East 8%

Wales 1%

Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc ("Mattioli Woods") and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of over GBP600m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of five other surveyors and four accountants.

Chair's statement

The year to 31 March 2023 was a year of two halves. In the six months to September a market driven by weight of incoming capital and cheap debt pushed market valuations to levels that swiftly became unsupportable in the face of rising interest rates in the second half of the year. Custodian Property Income REIT's strategy of investing in smaller regional property demonstrated its relative resilience and defensive qualities as the market corrected to the new interest rate environment, with its portfolio experiencing a 11.8% like-for-like decline in valuations during the year of GBP91.6m (2022: increase of GBP94.0m) compared to a 17%[19] market decrease. However, since the year end we are beginning to see some optimism returning to real estate markets following six months of economic turbulence. Property pricing has reacted promptly to the new interest rate environment and to punishing refurbishment/build cost inflation, allowing the market to continue to function despite transaction levels remaining low.

Valuations appear to have largely stabilised and the Company saw a return to a positive quarterly NAV total return per share in Q4. NAV total return per share for the year was -12.5%, compared to +28.4% last year and these significant variations in the headline return demonstrate the extreme impact of volatile valuations which are driven by market sentiment. This volatility reinforces our view that NAV is a poor measure of underlying performance, believing instead that we should follow the US approach of focusing on EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS" or funds from operations). EPRA EPS was 5.6p for the year which compares to 5.9p in 2022 and 5.6p in 2021. While capital valuations have fluctuated, the underlying occupational property market has remained strong, maintaining relatively stable income returns.

Dividends

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders the Board was pleased to maintain the rate of quarterly dividends during the second half of the year taking the total dividends declared for the year to 5.5p per share (2022: 5.25p). This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst the Company's peer group of listed property investment companies[20] for the year ended 31 March 2023 and, in line with the Company's policy, was 102% covered by EPRA earnings.

The Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.5p per share for the year ending 31 March 2024. Strategy for future growth

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -3-

We continue to believe that there is a strong case for consolidation amongst the subscale listed REITs, with much of the market trading at persistently high discounts to NAV. In this respect, and given our low discount to NAV relative to much of the listed REIT sector, we intend to seek opportunities to purchase complementary portfolios via mergers or corporate acquisitions, similar to our acquisition of Drum Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM") in 2021.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2023 was GBP437.6m, approximately 99.3p per share, a decrease of 20.4p or 17.0% since 31 March 2022 (2022: increase of 22.1p or 22.6%):

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2022 119.7 527.6 Valuation decrease before acquisition costs (20.7) (91.6) Impact of asset acquisition costs (0.8) (3.4) Valuation decrease including acquisition costs (21.5) (95.0) Profit on disposal of investment property 1.0 4.4 Net loss on investment property (20.5) (90.6) EPRA earnings 5.6 24.8 Dividends paid[21] (5.5) (24.2) NAV at 31 March 2023 99.3 437.6

The valuation decrease before acquisition costs of GBP91.6m largely reversed the GBP94.0m gains in the year to 31 March 2022 despite improving prospects for rental growth across the portfolio. A property valuation commentary is detailed in the Investment Manager's report. The market

Much of the optimism in real estate is due to the prospect of rental growth which is the key component of anticipated total returns. In an inflationary environment, real returns from real assets can be achieved when rents are growing. The Company's portfolio has an EPRA net initial yield[22] of 5.8% and an equivalent yield[23] of 7.3%, demonstrating the reversionary potential of the Company's properties, which we continue to capture.

Our asset management of the portfolio and the types of assets we own are focused on where occupational demand is strongest, allowing us to lease vacant space across all sectors and deliver rental growth. This has supported EPRA earnings per share and underpins the Company's long-term track record of paying a fully covered dividend.

Custodian Property Income REIT's balance sheet resilience, with low gearing and a longer-term fixed rate debt profile, has left the Company well insulated from the negative impact of interest rate rises. Rental growth feeding into the portfolio will create headroom for eventual refinancing.

Borrowings

In June 2022 the Company arranged a GBP25m tranche of 10 year debt with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") at a fixed rate of interest of 4.10% per annum to refinance a GBP25m variable rate revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland ("RBS") which was due to expire in September 2022.

This refinancing mitigated interest rate risk and refinancing risk for shareholders and increased the proportion of the Company's drawn debt facilities that are at fixed rates of interest to 81% at 31 March 2023. The refinancing also maintained the accretive margin between the Company's 3.8% weighted average cost of debt and property portfolio EPRA topped-up net initial yield[24] of 6.2%. Investment Manager

The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee. During the year the fees charged by the Investment Manager were GBP4.5m (2022: GBP4.4m) in respect of annual management, administrative and transaction fees.

Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 19.

The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly its effective communication programme with shareholders, continued successful asset management initiatives and capital improvements to the Company's portfolio, which mitigated decreases in valuations, enhanced the environmental performance and maintained occupancy and income. As a result the Board believes the continued appointment of the Investment Manager is in the interests of the shareholders as a whole.

In light of additional work required to achieve the Company's environmental objectives the Board has agreed, with effect from 1 April 2022, to amend the rates applicable in calculating administrative fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA (detailed in Note 19). A rate increase for NAV between GBP200m and GBP500m has resulted in administrative fees increasing by GBP95k for the year with a projected additional annual fee of GBP83k based on the year-end NAV of GBP437.6m. However, rate decreases applicable to NAV in excess of GBP500m mean that this fee differential decreases with growth in NAV beyond GBP500m and the rate changes, in aggregate, will decrease the overall administrative fee if NAV exceeds GBP950m. The Board believes this fee change is in the long-term interest of shareholders and is satisfied that the Investment Manager's performance remains aligned with the Company's purpose, values and strategy.

Board succession and tenure

In line with the Company's succession plan, Matthew Thorne retired as a director at the 31 August 2022 AGM and I intend to retire as a Director at the 8 August 2023 AGM following our respective eight and nine years of service.

Where possible, the Board's policy is to recruit successors well ahead of the retirement of Directors. Responding pre-emptively to these departures we were delighted to welcome Malcolm Cooper and David MacLellan, who joined the Board on 6 June 2022 and 9 May 2023 respectively. Their appointments bring a wealth of experience and skills including leadership, financial expertise, property and governance.

The Company's independent Directors are appointed on an initial three-year term, with a typical expectation that two, three-year terms will be served, plus the potential to be invited to serve for an additional three-year period. The Company's succession policy allows for a Chair tenure of longer than nine years, in line with the 2019 AIC Corporate Governance Code for Investment Companies ("AIC Code"), but the Board acknowledges the benefits of ongoing Board refreshment.

Diversity

The Board is conscious of the importance stakeholders place on diversity and understands a diverse Board brings constructive challenge and fresh perspectives to discussions.

The Company follows the AIC Code which recommends:

-- The Board has a combination of skills, experience and knowledge; and

-- Both appointments and succession plans should be based on merit and objective criteria and, within thiscontext, should promote diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths.

The Board's positive approach to diversity means that, where possible, each time a director is recruited at least one of the shortlist candidates is female and at least one of the shortlist candidates is from a minority ethnic background. During both recruitment processes a number of female candidates and at least one candidate from a minority ethnic background were interviewed. Neither David MacLellan nor Malcolm Cooper are from minority ethnic backgrounds and the appointments were made based on skillset and experience, particularly having chaired the Board and Audit Committees of other listed or investment entities.

The Board supports the overall recommendations of the FTSE Women Leaders Review and Parker Reviews for appropriate gender and ethnic diversity. During the year the FCA has introduced 'comply or explain' targets of:

-- At least 40% of the board should be women;

-- At least one of the senior board positions (Chair, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer orSenior Independent Director ("SID") should be a woman; and

-- At least one member of the board should be from a minority ethnic background.

At the year end, the Company only meets one of the three criteria above, as Elizabeth McMeikan acts as the Senior Independent Director. In line with the requirements of listing rule LR 9.8.6, the Board's ethnicity and gender balance at the year-end is shown in tabular format below. No other categories of ethnicity are relevant for the Company and as the Company has no executive directors it has not reported the fields and the corresponding data relating to executive management in the table below as required by listing rule 15.4.29RB.

Number of senior positions on the board Number of board Percentage of (SID and Chair) members the board White British or other White (including minority-white groups) 6 100% 2 Female 2 33% 1 Male 4 67% 1

This information has been collected by self-disclosure directly from the individuals concerned who were asked to confirm their gender and ethnicity.

Custodian Property Income REIT is an investment company with no Executive Directors and a small Board compared to equivalent size listed trading companies. As a result, the Company does not comply with the newly introduced diversity targets.

The Committee considers diversity in a broad sense, not limited to gender or ethnicity, including socio-economic background and education. 14% of the Board are from working class backgrounds[25] and 57% attended state-run schools.

The Board welcomes the diversity offered by the Investment Management team working with the Company, which has a 33% ethnic minority representation and is 33% female.

Environmental, social and governance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -4-

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. The Board also believes that the Company's property strategy and ESG aspirations create a compelling rationale to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio and incorporate ESG best practice into everything the Company does.

The Company's ESG Committee: develops the Company's environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") and monitors its performance against them; ensures it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and best practice; assesses the engagement with the Company's environmental consultants; and assesses the level of social outcomes being achieved for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's ESG policy outlines our approach to managing ESG impacts and provides the framework for setting and reviewing environmental and social objectives to ensure we are continuously improving our performance and setting a leadership direction.

As a result, the Board has committed to:

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities;

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings;

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions;

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities; and

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate.

Progress towards these commitments during the year and details of the Company's environmental policy and performance against its targets are contained within the ESG Committee report within the Strategic report.

The Board is determined to ensure the Company's expected pathway towards net zero carbon fits with stakeholder expectations and the Company's property strategy. We see the careful implementation of a practical carbon reduction strategy as a crucial next step in the Company's ESG journey and during the course of the year ending 31 March 2024 we will publish a detailed plan to achieve this.

Case study - Winsford

The previous tenant at this site vacated in June 2022 and alongside the required dilapidations works we have recently completed an extensive refurbishment of the site including the following which have significantly improved the building's ESG credentials and futureproofed the site:

-- LED lighting across the warehouse and office space;

-- Decarbonisation of the site by removing the gas boiler and replacing with an air source heat pump system;and

-- 12 EV charging points installed for the tenant's usage.

The site also benefits from the installation of photovoltaics ("PV") which will be utilised by the incoming tenant, with any surplus to be sold back to a distribution network operator to assist with the shortfall of green energy currently available in the UK. This assists with investment returns of the PV with providers offering between 5-20p/ kWh for surplus energy produced.

Company name

To better reflect the Company's focus on income and to facilitate retail investors more easily identifying the Company's shares via online platforms, the Board changed the Company's name from Custodian REIT plc to Custodian Property Income REIT plc at the 31 August 2022 AGM.

Investment policy

Since IPO the Company has sought to provide enhanced income returns from UK real estate by following a smaller lot-sized, regional property strategy, and we expect this approach to continue in the future.

As market demand has changed over time, the properties that provide the enhanced income characteristics targeted by the Company have also changed, and the Company's Investment Policy relating to maximum lot-size and weighted average unexpired lease term has been updated a number of times in response.

While smaller lot-size properties will continue to dominate the strategy, we believe their characteristics can be found in a wider range of properties that offer the same enhanced income characteristics, which are not purely defined by lot-size.

Commercial real estate equity investments are classified into three strategies:

-- Core - generally lowest risk and target returns;

-- Core-plus - generally low-to-moderate risk and target returns; and

-- Value add - generally moderate-to-higher risk and target returns.

The Custodian Property Income REIT strategy is best defined as a balance between core and core-plus strategies. Its core strategy delivers stable, long-term income from predominantly smaller regional properties and the core-plus strategy provides enhanced income through asset management or differentiated location, lease length, tenant covenant or sector. We believe that 'core/core-plus' best describes Custodian Property Income REIT's strategy, providing no greater volatility in underlying values and a better risk and return reward than a pure core strategy.

Accordingly, to better align the Investment Policy with the Company's property strategy, and to provide more flexibility when considering future acquisitions, the Board recommends that shareholders approve changing the Company's Investment Policy, using this well-established terminology rather than lot-size, as follows (wording added or deleted is shown in underline and strikethrough respectively):

"To invest in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties that provide enhanced income returns. individual values of less than GBP15 million at acquisition."

Outlook

The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy and diversified portfolio are well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure.

Capturing rental growth to support earnings is a key focus of the Investment Manager as discussed in its report. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth over the year ahead. Furthermore, where we can provide space that meets the modern environmental standards demanded by both legislation and tenants, we expect to see additional rental growth.

It will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA EPS, will underpin shareholder returns.

David Hunter

Chair

14 June 2023

Investment Manager's report

The UK property market

Despite investment market volatility during 2022, in many ways the real estate market is in a much better place than it has been for the last 18 months. Rent collection levels are very strong, COVID-19 restrictions appear to be behind us and the impact of COVID-19 on tenants' businesses is largely resolved. The economy has, thus far, narrowly avoided recession but even in a slowdown we are not faced with an over-supply of real estate and rising vacancy rates which are so often associated with the property market in recession.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2023 the UK commercial property market saw valuations decline by 17% with the bulk of the rerating in the quarter to December 2023. These valuation decreases were primarily due to changes in the macro-economic environment including heightened uncertainty from rising inflation, slowing economic growth, the energy crisis, increasing interest rates, stresses in supply chains, constraints in the labour market and low consumer spending against the backdrop of seeking to mitigate the impact of climate change. The Company's portfolio experienced a more muted fall of 11.8% like-for-like and we believe this lower volatility is primarily due to Custodian Property Income REIT's smaller regional property strategy and focus on income returns. Firstly, the Company's valuations did not 'overheat' during mid-2022 to the same extent as, say, prime logistics. Secondly, the diversified strategy provided a softer landing as sub-sectors such as high street retail, drive through restaurants and car showrooms saw much less pricing volatility than logistics. With valuations appearing to have stabilised it is possible to see the rapid correction due to the new interest rate environment as strongly positive for the market, maintaining liquidity and providing future acquisition opportunities. The table below shows the reversionary potential of the portfolio by sector once, by comparing EPRA net initial yields ("NIY") to the equivalent yield, which factors in expected rental growth and the letting of vacant units. Across the whole portfolio, valuers' estimated rental values are 16% ahead of passing rent and while part of the reversionary potential is due to vacancy, the balance is this latent rental growth which will be unlocked at rent review and lease renewal.

EPRA Topped-up NIY[27] Equivalent yield[26] 31 March 2023 EPRA NIY[28] 31 March 2023 Sector 31 March 2023 Industrial 6.6% 5.1% 4.9% Retail warehouse 7.3% 7.2% 6.7% Other 8.0% 6.8% 6.3% Office 8.9% 6.4% 5.4% High street retail 8.6% 9.6% 9.4% Portfolio total 7.3% 6.2% 5.8%

Retail warehousing has been a key sector for acquisitions for some time and it demonstrated extraordinary resilience through the pandemic, particularly in our favoured sub-sectors of food, homewares, DIY and the discounters. Vacancy rates are very low and future rental growth appears affordable for occupiers.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -5-

In the office sector, a much clearer picture is emerging of how tenants will use and occupy offices in the new world of hybrid working. Occupiers are demanding much higher levels of amenity both from their offices and from their office locations. This favours modern, flexible office space in city centre locations with strong transport links and high environmental credentials. Where this space can be provided there appears to be meaningful rental growth, but conversely office space that cannot meet these criteria risks becoming obsolete and will need to be re-purposed. In our portfolio we have seen strong rental growth in Oxford and central Manchester where we are currently refurbishing offices to meet the new market demand.

Rental growth remains strong in the industrial and logistics sector which accounts for 40% of the Company's rent roll and 48% of the portfolio by value. Lack of supply, limited development of smaller and mid-box industrial units and construction cost inflation have all combined to heighten occupational demand and produce low vacancy rates, driving rental growth for new-build regional industrial units and well specified, refurbished space.

We have reorganised our high street retail portfolio over the last two years, exiting most of the secondary retail locations. We have let three vacant high street properties during the year and have terms agreed or are seeing active demand for the very limited remaining vacant space we have in the high street portfolio from both retail and leisure occupiers. Low vacancy rates in prime locations and occupier demand should be supportive of future rental growth.

Prevailing investment approach

Based on our assessment of the current market, our strategy of a regionally focused diversified portfolio, set out below, has proven resilient and we expect to continue to reinvest the proceeds from selective disposals. In particular we intend to focus on:

-- Maintain weighting to industrial and logistics - assets in this sector still have latent rental growth,and strong occupier demand for small/mid-box units;

-- Retail warehousing let off low rents which should recover from 2021 levels;

-- Selective regional offices with a focus on strong city centre locations instead of out-of-town businessparks;

-- Drive-through expansion involving acquisition and development where rental growth is anticipated;

-- Selective high street retail assets in the country's strongest locations where rents have stabilised andthere is potential for growth; and

-- Refurbishment of existing property, maximising all opportunities to invest in the quality of our assetsand support our ESG goals.

Sectoral view

Industrial and logistics

The recent rerating of market pricing was most acute in the industrial and logistics sector and most particularly for large prime distribution units where the margin over the cost of money disappeared as debt costs escalated. While smaller regional industrial assets were also re-rated the impact was less severe. Low vacancy rates in the industrial sector are still driving rental growth and take up continues to be at or above long-term averages according to CBRE. A restricted supply should lead to an increase in development activity but to generate the necessary gross development value required to bring forward new developments, higher investment yields and increased costs of finance, labour and materials dictate that rents should continue to grow.

In summary:

-- Occupational demand is robust; supply is tight

-- Vacancy rate below the long-term average

-- Latent rental growth potential

-- Target sector for well-priced opportunities

High street retail

We have been a seller of smaller retail units in market towns where we do not forecast rental growth. However, we are holders in prime locations where rents appear to have bottomed out or are even seeing a slight recovery, and lower rents are supporting occupier demand and reducing vacancy rates and void periods.

In summary:

-- Over-supply - rents have suffered but are bottoming out

-- Yields are high in this unfashionable area

Retail warehouse

Out-of-town retail saw great pricing volatility throughout the year to March 2023, but has shown early stability and some growth in investor demand post year-end. The combination of convenience, lower costs per square foot and the complementary offer to online retail has kept these assets trading strongly, most notably amongst DIY, discounters, homewares and food retailers, which should prove defensive if consumer spending levels decrease. As the second largest sector in the Custodian Property Income REIT portfolio, the recovery in market sentiment towards out-of-town retail is positive and vacancy rates remain low.

In summary:

-- Units let off low rents

-- Lower costs of occupation

-- Complementary to online

Offices

While there is talk of 'stranded assets' that are incapable of meeting modern environmental standards, obsolescence in commercial property and particularly in offices is a well understood concept. For many years offices have required regular updating and refurbishment to meet current fashions or requirements. The focus on environmental improvements is little different and we believe that the offices in the portfolio will be able to keep up with modern requirements or be profitably re-purposed. Other

Weighting Weighting by income by income 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Sub-sector of 'Other' sector assets Pub and restaurant 20% 18% Gym 18% 20% Drive-through 17% 14% Motor trade 16% 24% Leisure 13% 8% Trade counter 8% 8% Other 8% 8% Total of 'Other' sector 100% 100%

The additional diversification provided by the 'other' or 'alternative' sector of the commercial property market has long been a key differentiator and mitigator of risk for the Company. It continues to be a target sector with opportunities for the development of drive-through units being explored on existing sites and the roll out of public access EV chargers on retail parks adding to the rent roll. Property portfolio balance

Property portfolio summary

2023 2022 Property portfolio value GBP613.6m GBP665.2m Separate tenancies 319 339 EPRA occupancy rate 90.3% 89.8% Assets 161 160 Weighted average unexpired lease term to first break of expiry ("WAULT") 5.0 years 4.7 years EPRA topped-up NIY 6.2% 5.5% Weighted average EPC rating C (58) C (61)

The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company has a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are:

Valuation Weighting Valuation Weighting by income by income Valuation Valuation movement 31 March [29] 31 March movement before including 2023 2022 31 March acquisition costs acquisition costs 31 March GBPm Weighting by Weighting by GBPm GBPm 2022 GBPm value 31 value 31 2023 March 2023 March 2022 Sector Industrial 295.1 40% 325.1 38% (53.0) (54.4) 48% 49% Retail 131.8 23% 125.4 21% (17.7) (19.4) 21% 19% warehouse Other 78.6 13% 76.9 13% 2.0 1.9 13% 12% Office 71.7 16% 88.1 17% (15.6) (15.6) 12% 13% High street 36.4 8% 49.7 11% (7.3) (7.5) 6% 7% retail Total 613.6 100% 665.2 100% (91.6) (95.0) 100% 100%

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio. Acquisitions

The Company invested GBP52.6m (excluding acquisition costs) during the year, described below:

-- The 70,160 sq ft Springfield Retail Park in Nottingham for GBP15.0m comprising four units occupied byWickes, Matalan, Poundland and KFC. The leases have a WAULT of nine years with an aggregate passing rent of GBP994kper annum, reflecting a NIY[30] of 6.21%;

-- A 91,955 sq ft distribution facility on Eurocentral park between Edinburgh and Glasgow for GBP11.125m letto Gist on a five-year lease with third year break option. The annual rent is GBP623k reflecting a NIY of 5.25% withan expected reversionary yield[31] of 7.0%;

-- Two retail warehouses covering an aggregate 40,077 sq ft in Droitwich and Measham for GBP8.9m. Both unitsare let to DFS with an aggregate WAULT of 8.0 years and aggregate annual passing rent of GBP894k reflecting a NIY of9.43%;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -6-

-- An 86,922 sq ft industrial facility in Grangemouth for GBP7.5m let to Thornbridge Sawmills for a further 18years. The unit has a passing rent of GBP388k per annum, with a reversion in September 2023 linked to RPI, which isexpected to reflect a net reversionary yield of 5.5%;

-- Two retail units on Winchester high street covering an aggregate 5,228 sq ft for GBP3.65m let to NationwideBuilding Society and Hobbs. The tenants' leases expire in April 2028 and December 2031 respectively and arecurrently at an aggregate current passing rent of GBP249k per annum, reflecting a NIY of 6.41%;

-- A 47,882 sq ft industrial facility near Chesterfield let to Container Components with 20 years remainingon the lease for GBP3.5m. The property produces an index linked passing rent of GBP227k per annum, reflecting a NIY of6.10%; and

-- Two drive-through restaurants on Clifton Moor Retail Park, York for GBP3.025m. The units are occupied byBurger King and KFC franchisees with a WAULT of 9.7 years and an aggregate passing rent of GBP163k per annum,reflecting a NIY of 5.07%.

Disposals

Owning the right properties at the right time is a key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling properties to balance the property portfolio. Custodian Property Income REIT is not a trading company but identifying opportunities to dispose of assets significantly ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important.

The Company sold the following properties during the year for an aggregate consideration of GBP28.8m:

-- A shopping centre in Gosforth for GBP9.3m, which had been part of the purchase of DRUM REIT in November2021, for a 3.5% premium to the GBP8.975m apportioned value of the asset at purchase. Since acquisition, the assethas produced rental income of c. GBP0.9m with the completion of several asset management activities increasingoccupancy and extending contractual lease terms;

-- An industrial unit in Milton Keynes to a special purchaser for GBP8.5m, reflecting a 73% premium tovaluation

-- An Audi car dealership in Derby for GBP5.6m, GBP1.2m ahead of valuation;

-- Business park offices in Leicester for GBP2.8m at valuation where minimal future rent and valuation growthwas expected;

-- An industrial unit in Kilmarnock at auction for GBP1.4m, 12% ahead of valuation. The unit's environmentalcredentials did not fit with the Company's ESG objectives and it was not considered practical to mitigate theserisks;

-- A high street retail unit in Weston-Super-Mare at valuation for GBP0.7m; and

-- A high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds at auction for GBP0.5m, GBP0.1m (35%) ahead of valuation.

Since the year end the Company has sold a retail unit in Cirencester at valuation for proceeds of GBP0.7m.

ESG

The sustainability credentials of both the building and the location have become ever more important for occupiers and investors. As Investment Manager we are absolutely committed to achieving the Company's challenging goals in relation to ESG and believe the real estate sector should be a leader in this field.

Until recently we considered the environmental impact of real estate and the management of the portfolio as separate issues. It is now central to the asset management of the portfolio with the moral imperative, legislation and importantly financial advantage all pulling together to keep our focus on improving environmental performance, as measured by the EPC.

Happily, our efforts in this regard are reflected in greater tenant demand, additional rental growth and, increasingly, in valuations.

As EPC requirements of the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards ("MEES") tighten we expect to maintain a compliant portfolio of properties. With energy efficiency a core tenet of the Company's asset management strategy and with tenant requirements aligning with our energy efficiency goals we see the advance of MEES as an opportunity to secure greater tenant engagement and higher rents.

Outlook

We remain confident that our ongoing intensive asset management of the portfolio, which still offers a number of wide-ranging opportunities to add value, will unlock its reversionary potential, enhance cash flow and support consistent returns. Coupled with the strength of the Company's balance sheet, this should continue to support our high income return strategy.

Richard Shepherd-Cross

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

14 June 2023

ESG Committee report

Composition and designation

The ESG Committee ("the Committee") comprises Hazel Adam as Chair, Malcolm Cooper and Elizabeth McMeikan, all of whom are independent non-executive directors.

Reporting

The Committee was delighted to publish its inaugural ESG Report earlier this year which is available at:

custodianreit.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ESG%20Report%202023.pdf

This report contains details of the Company's ESG approach, successes and aspirations along with case studies of recent positive steps taken to improve the environmental performance of the portfolio.

Responsibilities

The Committee's key responsibilities are:

-- To develop the Company's environmental KPIs, monitor performance against those KPIs and ensure theInvestment Manager is managing its property portfolio in line with the ESG policy;

-- To ensure the Company complies with its external reporting obligations and best practice on ESG mattersincluding the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), EPRA and Streamlined Energy and Carbon Report("SECR");

-- To assess, at least annually, the fees and scope of engagement of the Company's environmentalconsultants; and

-- To assess whether the Company is obtaining a suitable level of social outcomes for its tenants, otherstakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company is committed to delivering its strategic objectives in an ethical and responsible manner and meeting its corporate responsibilities towards society, human rights and the environment. The Board acknowledges its responsibility to society is broader than simply generating financial returns for shareholders. The Company's approach to ESG matters addresses the importance of these issues in the day-to-day running of the business, as summarised below. ESG approach

Environmental - we want our properties to minimise their impact on the local and wider environment. The Investment Manager carefully considers the environmental performance of our properties, both before we acquire them, as well as during our period of ownership. Sites are visited on a regular basis by the Investment Manager and any obvious environmental issues are reported.

Social - Custodian Property Income REIT strives to manage and develop buildings which are safe, comfortable and high-quality spaces. As such, the safety and well-being of occupants of our buildings is paramount.

Governance - high standards of corporate governance and disclosure are essential to ensuring the effective operation of the Company and instilling confidence amongst our stakeholders. We aim to continually improve our levels of governance and disclosure to achieve industry best practice.

The Committee encourages the Investment Manager to act responsibly in the areas it can influence as a landlord, for example by working with tenants to improve the environmental performance of the Company's properties and minimise their impact on climate change. The Committee believes that following this strategy will ultimately be to the benefit of shareholders through enhanced rent and asset values.

The Company's environmental policy commits the Company to:

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards.

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement.

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being.

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Reporting in line with best practice and complying with all requirements - exposing the Company to publicscrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders

Environmental key performance indicators

The Company's environmental targets are measured by key performance indicators ("KPIs"), which provide a strategic way to assess its success towards achieving its environmental objectives and ensure the Investment Manager has embedded key ESG principles.

To help the assessment of progress against KPIs a central data management system, hosted by the Company's environment consultants, has been established to provide a robust data collation and validation process. As 2023 KPIs have changed to monitor landlord and tenant performance, this data management system will allow us to identify data inefficiencies and improve data collection. This data management system is also being used to identify tenant engagement and asset optimisation opportunities and facilitates the communication of environmental performance data to various stakeholders.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -7-

The Company's performance against its KPIs is set out below:

Area Target Progress during the year 31 x 62.5kW or 75kW chargers (2,125kW/hr of capacity) are currently active across the public facing assets in the portfolio. Increase EV charging capacity to the following by 2025[32]: -- 4,200 kW/hr[33] across Works are in progress at a further three sites with installing 6 x retail warehouse and other 75kW chargers (450kW/hr capacity), and we are in discussions with sector assets; and suppliers to install a further 12 x 62.5kW chargers. -- 980 kW/hr[34] across office and industrial assets Our non-public facing assets (office and industrial) have 23 x 7kW chargers totalling 161kW/hr of capacity with a further 117 installations planned. PV has been installed on two of the six redevelopments and major refurbishments which took place during the year (33%). The plans Install on-site renewable for the refurbishment of other assets were agreed before this KPI electricity generation at 75% of was set. Ongoing PV and air source heat pumps installed at redevelopments and major Trafford Park and Winsford refurbishments and such installations Physical refurbishments are planned in Ashby. We are actively working with our largest building tenant, Menzies Distribution, to proactively install PV at all improvements eight of their sites let from the Company. (whole portfolio boundary) We have successfully installed smart meters at 18 sites (19% of Install smart meters across 25% of floor areas) with four further locations due to be online in Q1 the portfolio by floor area FY24 (22% floor area). All 'D' EPC ratings to be removed or improved by 2027 EPC ratings across the portfolio are detailed below. All 'E' EPC ratings to be removed or improved by 2025 All redevelopments to achieve Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method No redevelopments have been completed during the year. The ongoing ("BREEAM") Excellent rating work at Alto60 in Redditch is expected to be BREEAM Excellent. For landlord controlled areas in the like for like portfolio, on a 2019 baseline, achieve: -- 7% like-for-like[36] decrease in Scope 1 and 2 -- Reduction in Scope 1 emissions since 2019 and 2 emissions of 30% by 2025 -- Reduction in energy consumption of 15% by 2025 -- 12% like-for-like increase in energy consumption since 2019 Landlord -- Less than 5% waste to -- Actual waste to landfill data coverage for the year controlled landfill by 2022 is insufficient and the amount of data estimation required to usage -- Reduction in water measure the progress towards this KPI would not depict an (landlord consumption by 50% by 2025 accurate performance. controlled -- 6% like-for-like increase in water consumption since boundary[35]) 2019 Switch all landlord-controlled sites to 100% renewable electricity by 2023 Achieved Switch all landlord controlled sites Achieved to green gas by 2023. Disclosure is within the Company's ESG report available at: Use best practice recommendations and reporting frameworks to disclose custodianreit.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ our approach to climate related ESG%20Report%202023.pdf governance, strategy, risk management and opportunities. As a closed-end investment fund, the Company is exempt from disclosures relating to the Task Force for Climate Disclosures ("TCFD"). Risk management and reporting Incorporate ESG factors into all investment due diligence undertaken Achieved - Investment Committee reports all include a section on ESG impact of decisions. Achieve an annual improvement in GRESB 'Real Estate' and 'Development' scores have both increased GRESB score between 2021 and 2025 from 2022 to 2023: -- Real estate - 50 (2022: 49) -- Developments - 46 (2022: 35) For the non-landlord controlled like-for-like portfolio, on a 2019 baseline, achieve: Tenant data collection via a data platform currently covers c. 19% -- Reduction in tenants' of the Company's portfolio by floor area which is expected to emissions of 20% by 2025 increase with improved tenant engagement. Analysis of this data will allow us to analyse the portfolio and identify assets which -- Reduction in energy are performing poorly in order to make improvements. consumption of 10% by 2025 Tenant engagement (tenant boundary[37]) Engage with tenants on a quarterly Ongoing - tenant survey has now been issued to tenants with a 32% basis on ESG issues response rate representing an increase of 125% on the prior year. Engage with occupiers during lease negotiations to incorporate sustainability clauses into new Ongoing. 23% of tenants are interested in green leases (based on leases the latest tenant survey). Utilise 25% of vacant high street retail space for short-term Of three vacant retail properties one is being used by a charity not-for-profit lettings and another property's windows and frontage are used by the local Business Improvement District. Install changing facilities and New cycle storage and shower facilities installed at Lochside Way, secure cycle parking at all Edinburgh. Amenity block to be installed at industrial property in appropriate assets Ashby as part of refurbishment. Cycle racks being installed at Winsford and Oxford Willow Court. Social outcomes Ensure properties comply with the Company's cladding policy within Achieved for acquisitions made during the year. three months of acquisition Bat roost now installed at Alto 60, Redditch. We are exploring a Consider biodiversity and habitat green wall and bug hotel as part of Ashby refurbishment where an strategy during all redevelopments ecology survey has been commissioned as part of the refurbishment works.

ESG policy

The Company's ESG policy is set out at:

custodianreit.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Custodian-Capital-ESG-Policy-June-2022-FINAL.pdf

EPC ratings

During the year the Company has updated EPCs at 42 units across 32 properties covering 745k sq ft for properties where existing EPCs had expired or where works had been completed. For updated EPCs, there was an aggregate decrease in rating of 25 'energy performance asset rating points[38] and the portfolio weighted average EPC score has improved from 63 (C) to 58 (C) during the year.

Significant improvements in rating occurred during the year through the:

-- Refurbishment and conversion of two former Pizza Hut restaurants into Tim Hortons drive-throughs inLeicester and Watford, moving the EPC ratings from 87(D) to 24 (A) and from 109 (E) to 32 (B) respectively;

-- Tenant improvements of a pub in High Wycombe improving the rating from 106 (E) to 34 (B); and

-- Refurbishment of an industrial unit in Avonmouth improving the rating from 51 (C) to 29 (B).

The Investment Manager is currently reviewing and undertaking new assessments of any EPCs that are older than five years and below a 'C' rating. A 'C' rating is expected to become the minimum standard under the MEES in 2027.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -8-

The Company's EPC profile is shown below:

Number of EPCs Weighted average EPC rating 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 A 12 8 2% 1% B 82 61 24% 17% C 161 199 44% 45% D 50 63 20% 26% E 32 27 9% 11% F 7 1 1% 0% G - 1 - 0% 344 360 100% 100%

The table shows that the weighted average 'C' or better ratings has increased from 63% to 70% during the year.

The 'F' rated units at 31 March 2023 are in two properties (Atherstone and Arthur House, Manchester). Atherstone is let to Warwickshire Borough Council which sub-lets the units to small local businesses and the EPC assessment of its single 'F' rated unit is out of the Company's control, meaning it is exempt from MEES regulations. We are in ongoing discussions with our tenant regarding it arranging an updated EPC. Arthur House, Manchester has six 'F' rated units, all of which are vacant and earmarked for refurbishment which is expected to improve the EPC rating once complete.

Net zero[39] carbon pathway

Continuing the journey towards net zero carbon is a crucial next step in our ESG strategy and making this journey align with stakeholder goals and the Company's property strategy is one of the key challenges facing the Company and the real estate sector. During the course of the year ending 31 March 2024 we expect to publish a detailed plan to achieve this.

Outlook

The Company will work towards achieving its ESG targets over the course of the next financial year, improving our understanding of the specific impacts of climate change on the Company, seeking to further influence tenant behaviour to improve environmental outcomes and continuing to develop our strategy towards creating a Net Zero pathway.

Approval

This report was approved by the Committee and signed on its behalf by:

Hazel Adam

Chair of the ESG Committee

14 June 2023

Financial review

A summary of the Company's financial performance for the year is shown below:

Year ended Year ended Financial summary 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 GBP000 GBP000 Revenue 44,147 39,891 Expenses and net finance costs (19,359) (14,639) EPRA profits 24,788 25,252 Net (loss)/profit on investment property (90,609) 97,073 (Loss)/profit before tax (65,821) 122,325 EPRA EPS (p) 5.6 5.9 Dividend cover 102.2% 110.3% OCR excluding direct property costs 1.23% 1.20% Borrowings Net gearing 27.4% 19.1% Weighted average debt maturity 5.9 years 5.7 years Weighted average cost of drawn debt 3.8% 3.0%

The GBP97.1m of net gains on investment property experienced in 2022 largely reversed during the year which saw a GBP90.6m net loss, resulting in a loss before tax of GBP65.8m (2022: GBP122.3m profit). EPRA earnings per share of 5.6p (2022: 5.9p, 2021: 5.6p) fully covered dividends, but were impacted by rising interest rates which increased finance costs on the Company's variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF") facility.

Reported revenue increased by GBP4.3m due to a GBP2.7m increase in amounts rechargeable to tenants, which offsets an equivalent amount in expenses, and GBP1.6m from the Company's rent roll increasing by 3.7% from GBP40.5m at 31 March 2022 to GBP42.0m at 31 March 2023.

This increase in contractual rent was due primarily to net property acquisitions, which added GBP1.3m, but importantly the graph above illustrates aggregate rental growth across the portfolio and the positive impact of asset management activity in increasing like-for-like occupancy through net new lettings, which demonstrate the robust nature of the Company's diverse property portfolio.

The decrease in EPRA EPS to 5.6p (2022: 5.9p, 2021: 5.6p) was due primarily to increasing interest rates. During the year we deployed GBP9.6m of variable rate debt on property development and refurbishments, most of which will not be income producing until the next financial year when the associated properties are let. SONIA increased from 0.7% to 4.2% during the year and in June 2022 we refinanced a GBP25m variable rate revolving credit facility with a GBP25m tranche of 10 year debt with Aviva at a fixed rate of interest of 4.10% per annum.

Dividend policy

The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders and during the year its policy was to pay dividends on a sustainable basis at a rate fully covered by net rental income which does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

The Company paid dividends totalling 5.5p per share during the year (GBP24.2m) comprising fourth interim dividend relating to the year ended 31 March 2022 of 1.375p, and quarterly interim dividends of 1.375p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2023.

The Company paid a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 1.375p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 on 31 May 2023 totalling GBP6.1m. Dividends relating to the year ended 31 March 2023 of 5.5p (2022: 5.25p) were 102% (2022: 110%) covered by EPRA earnings of GBP24.8m (2022: GBP25.3m), as calculated in Note 22.

Key performance indicators

The Board reviews the Company's quarterly performance against a number of key financial and non-financial measures:

-- EPS and EPRA EPS - reflect the Company's ability to generate recurring earnings from the propertyportfolio which underpin dividends;

-- Dividends per share and dividend cover - to provide an attractive, sustainable level of income toshareholders, fully covered from net rental income. The Board reviews target dividends in conjunction withdetailed financial forecasts to ensure that target dividends are being met and are sustainable;

-- Target dividend per share - an expectation of the Company's ability to deliver an income stream toshareholders for the forthcoming year;

-- NAV per share total return - reflects both the NAV growth of the Company and dividends payable toshareholders. The Board assesses NAV per share total return over various time periods and compares the Company'sreturns to those of its peer group of listed, closed-ended property investment funds;

-- Share price total return - reflects the movement in share price and dividends payable to shareholders,giving returns that were available to shareholders during the year;

-- NAV/NTA per share, share price and market capitalisation - reflect various measures of shareholder valueat a point in time;

-- Net gearing - measures the Company's borrowings as a proportion of its investment property, balancing theadditional returns available from utilising debt with the need to effectively manage risk;

-- Weighted average cost of debt - measures the cost of the Company's borrowings based on amounts drawn andSONIA at the year end;

-- OCR - measures the annual running costs of the Company and indicates the Board's ability to operate theCompany efficiently, keeping costs low to maximise earnings from which to pay fully covered dividends; and

-- Weighted average EPC rating - measures the overall environmental performance of the Company's propertyportfolio.

The Board considers the key performance measures over various time periods and against similar funds. A record of these measures is disclosed in the Financial highlights and performance summary, the Chair's statement and the Investment Manager's report.

EPRA performance measures

EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, which are APMs, have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key real estate specific performance measures.

2023 2022 EPRA EPS (p) 5.6 5.9 EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") and Net Reinstatement Value ("NRV") per share (p) 99.3 119.7 EPRA Net Disposal Value ("NDV") per share (p) 101.0 119.7 EPRA NIY 5.8% 5.0% EPRA 'topped-up' NIY 6.2% 5.5% EPRA vacancy rate 9.7% 10.2% EPRA cost ratio (including direct vacancy costs) 23.3% 22.9% EPRA cost ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) 18.7% 19.0% EPRA LTV 27.3% 20.5% EPRA capital expenditure (GBPm) 63.7 69.0 EPRA like-for-like rental growth (GBPm) 36.6 35.3

-- EPRA EPS - a key measure of the Company's underlying operating results and an indication of the extent towhich current dividend payments are supported by earnings

-- EPRA NAV per share metrics - make adjustments to the NAV per the IFRS financial statements to providestakeholders with information on the fair value of the assets and liabilities of a real estate investment company,under different scenarios. EPRA NTA - assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certainlevels of unavoidable deferred tax. EPRA NDV - includes an adjustment for the fair value of fixed rate debt.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)