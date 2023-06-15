Anzeige
Dow Jones News
15.06.2023 | 08:34
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -16-

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023 15-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 June 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("the Company" or "Custodian Property Income REIT")

Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional, core/core-plus properties across the UK, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said:

"Our strategy of investing in smaller, regional, core/core-plus property demonstrated its relative resilience and defensive qualities this year as the market corrected to the new interest rate environment, with the Company's portfolio experiencing a 11.8% like-for-like decline in valuations compared to a 17% market decrease.

"Since the year end we are beginning to see some optimism returning to real estate markets following six months of economic turbulence. Valuations appear to have largely stabilised and the Company saw a return to a positive quarterly NAV total return per share in Q4.

"Recurring (EPRA) earnings per share of 5.6p for the year compares to 5.9p in 2022 and 5.6p in 2021. While capital valuations have fluctuated, the underlying occupational property market has remained strong, maintaining relatively stable income returns.

"Capturing rental growth to support earnings is a key focus of the Investment Manager in the coming year. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth. It will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA earnings, will underpin shareholder returns."

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited               Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan             www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting                    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons  custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Custodian Property Income REIT plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties let to predominantly institutional grade tenants across the UK.

Property highlights 

2023 
 
          GBPm   Comments 
 
Portfolio value  613.6 
 
Property valuation (91.6) Market movements due to rising interest rates and inflation, largely reversing the GBP94.0m of 
decreases[1]:       gains in the prior year, explained further in the Investment Manager's report 
 
                -- GBP15.0m retail park in Nottingham 
                -- GBP11.1m distribution unit near Glasgow 
Property            -- GBP8.9m retail warehouses in Droitwich and Measham 
acquisitions[2]  52.6    -- GBP7.5m industrial facility in Grangemouth 
                -- GBP3.6m high street retail units in Winchester 
                -- GBP3.5m industrial unit in Chesterfield 
                -- GBP3.0m drive-through restaurants in York 
 
             Primarily comprising: 
                -- GBP3.6m redeveloping an industrial site in Redditch 
Capital investment 11.1    -- GBP3.6m refurbishing industrial assets in Avonmouth and Winsford, offices in 
               Manchester, a retail warehouse in Swindon and a leisure asset in Crewe 
                -- GBP1.2m invested in electric vehicle chargers and photovoltaics at various sites 
 
 
             Sale proceeds of GBP28.8m at an aggregate 18% premium to valuation comprising: 
                -- GBP9.3m shopping centre in Gosforth 
Profit on disposal       -- GBP8.5m industrial unit in Milton Keynes 
[3]        4.4     -- GBP5.6m Audi dealership in Derby 
                -- GBP2.8m business park offices in Leicester 
                -- GBP1.4m industrial unit in Kilmarnock 
                -- GBP0.7m high street retail unit in Weston-Super-Mare 
                -- GBP0.5m high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds

Financial highlights and performance summary 

2023  2022  Comments 
Returns 
*EPRA[4] earnings per share  5.6p  5.9p  Decreased due to increases in interest rates applicable to variable rate 
[5]                     borrowing and professional fee inflation 
Basic and diluted earnings  (14.9p) 28.5p 
per share[6]                 Loss for the year a result of GBP91.6m valuation decreases caused by market 
                       sentiment around interest rate rises and inflation 
(Loss)/profit before tax (GBPm) (65.8) 122.3 
Dividends per share[7]    5.5p  5.25p Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2024 of not less 
                       than 5.5p 
*Dividend cover[8]      102.2% 110.3% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends 
*NAV total return per share  (12.5%) 28.4% 4.6% dividends paid (2022: 5.8%) and a 17.1% capital decrease (2022: 22.6% 
[9]                     capital increase) 
*Share price total return[10] (7.0%) 17.0% Share price decreased from 101.8p to 89.2p during the year 
 
Capital values 
NAV and *EPRA NTA[11] (GBPm)  437.6  527.6 
                       Decreased due to GBP91.6m of valuation decreases 
NAV per share and *NTA per  99.3p  119.7p 
share 
*Net gearing[12]       27.4%  19.1% Broadly in line with the Company's 25% target 
*Weighted average cost of   3.8%  3.0%  Base rate (SONIA) increased from 0.7% to 4.2% during the year 
drawn debt facilities 
 
Costs 
*Ongoing charges ratio[13]  1.96%  1.94% 
("OCR") 
                       Increases in ESG compliance and professional fee inflation 
*OCR excluding direct     1.23%  1.20% 
property expenses[14] 
 
Environmental 
*Weighted average energy performance certificate  C   C   Continued improvements in the environmental performance 
("EPC") rating[15]                 (58) (61) of the portfolio

*Alternative performance measures - the Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. The Company uses APMs based upon the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations Reporting Framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 22.

Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian Property Income REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth from a portfolio with strong environmental credentials, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

The Board also recognises the importance of stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions, ensuring the Company:

-- Understands and meets the needs of its occupiers, owning fit for purpose properties with strongenvironmental credentials in the right locations which comply with necessary safety regulations;

-- Protects and improves its stable cash flows with long-term planning and decision making, implementing itspolicy of paying sustainable dividends fully covered by recurring earnings and securing the Company's future; and

-- Adopts a responsible approach to communities and the environment, actively seeking ways to minimise theCompany's impact on climate change and providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place ofbusiness.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[16] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individualproperty values of less than GBP15m at acquisition[17].

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%.

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focusing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score worse than two[18], where exposuremay not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- The Company will not undertake speculative development, except for the refurbishment or redevelopment ofexisting holdings, but may invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let developmentland and construct investment property with the intention of owning the completed development.

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum loan-to-value ("LTV") shall not exceed 35%, with amedium-term net gearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Differentiated property strategy

The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller, regional, core/core-plus assets which helps achieve our target of high and stable dividends from well-diversified real estate by offering:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property/location/tenant orenvironmental performance for income and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar';

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns.

Success in achieving the Company's performance and ESG objectives is, in part, measured by performance against key performance indicators set out in detail in the Financial review and ESG Committee reports respectively. The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic Report sets out potential risks in achieving the Company's objectives.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk". Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking market share from failing open-ended funds; and

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

The Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions. Diverse portfolio 

Annual passing 
                                            rent       % portfolio 
                                                    income 
                                            (GBPm) 
Top 10 tenants        Asset locations 
 
Menzies Distribution     Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5       3.7% 
               Swansea, York 
B&M Retail          Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle      1.3       3.0% 
Wickes Building Supplies   Winnersh, Burton upon Trent, Southport, Nottingham    1.2       2.8% 
B&Q              Banbury, Weymouth                    1.0       2.4% 
 
Matalan            Leicester, Nottingham                  1.0       2.3% 
DFS              Droitwich, Measham                    0.9       2.1% 
First Title (t/a Enact    Leeds                          0.6       1.5% 
Conveyancing) 
Homebase           Leighton Buzzard, Cromer                 0.6       1.5% 
Regus (Maidstone West     West Malling                       0.6       1.5% 
Malling) 
Gist             Glasgow                         0.6       1.5% 
 
                           Weighting 
                           31 March 2023 
          Weighting by income Location 
          31 March 2023 
 
Sector                 West Midlands 19% 
                    North-West  19% 
Industrial     40%         East Midlands 14% 
Retail warehouse  23%         South-East  13% 
Office       16%         Scotland   12% 
Other       13%         South-West  10% 
High street retail 8%          North-East  8%

Wales 1%

Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc ("Mattioli Woods") and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of over GBP600m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of five other surveyors and four accountants.

Chair's statement

The year to 31 March 2023 was a year of two halves. In the six months to September a market driven by weight of incoming capital and cheap debt pushed market valuations to levels that swiftly became unsupportable in the face of rising interest rates in the second half of the year. Custodian Property Income REIT's strategy of investing in smaller regional property demonstrated its relative resilience and defensive qualities as the market corrected to the new interest rate environment, with its portfolio experiencing a 11.8% like-for-like decline in valuations during the year of GBP91.6m (2022: increase of GBP94.0m) compared to a 17%[19] market decrease. However, since the year end we are beginning to see some optimism returning to real estate markets following six months of economic turbulence. Property pricing has reacted promptly to the new interest rate environment and to punishing refurbishment/build cost inflation, allowing the market to continue to function despite transaction levels remaining low.

Valuations appear to have largely stabilised and the Company saw a return to a positive quarterly NAV total return per share in Q4. NAV total return per share for the year was -12.5%, compared to +28.4% last year and these significant variations in the headline return demonstrate the extreme impact of volatile valuations which are driven by market sentiment. This volatility reinforces our view that NAV is a poor measure of underlying performance, believing instead that we should follow the US approach of focusing on EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS" or funds from operations). EPRA EPS was 5.6p for the year which compares to 5.9p in 2022 and 5.6p in 2021. While capital valuations have fluctuated, the underlying occupational property market has remained strong, maintaining relatively stable income returns.

Dividends

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders the Board was pleased to maintain the rate of quarterly dividends during the second half of the year taking the total dividends declared for the year to 5.5p per share (2022: 5.25p). This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst the Company's peer group of listed property investment companies[20] for the year ended 31 March 2023 and, in line with the Company's policy, was 102% covered by EPRA earnings.

The Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.5p per share for the year ending 31 March 2024. Strategy for future growth

We continue to believe that there is a strong case for consolidation amongst the subscale listed REITs, with much of the market trading at persistently high discounts to NAV. In this respect, and given our low discount to NAV relative to much of the listed REIT sector, we intend to seek opportunities to purchase complementary portfolios via mergers or corporate acquisitions, similar to our acquisition of Drum Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM") in 2021.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2023 was GBP437.6m, approximately 99.3p per share, a decrease of 20.4p or 17.0% since 31 March 2022 (2022: increase of 22.1p or 22.6%): 

Pence per share GBPm 
 
NAV at 31 March 2022              119.7      527.6 
 
Valuation decrease before acquisition costs   (20.7)     (91.6) 
Impact of asset acquisition costs        (0.8)      (3.4) 
Valuation decrease including acquisition costs (21.5)     (95.0) 
Profit on disposal of investment property    1.0       4.4 
Net loss on investment property         (20.5)     (90.6) 
 
EPRA earnings                  5.6       24.8 
Dividends paid[21]               (5.5)      (24.2) 
 
NAV at 31 March 2023              99.3      437.6

The valuation decrease before acquisition costs of GBP91.6m largely reversed the GBP94.0m gains in the year to 31 March 2022 despite improving prospects for rental growth across the portfolio. A property valuation commentary is detailed in the Investment Manager's report. The market

Much of the optimism in real estate is due to the prospect of rental growth which is the key component of anticipated total returns. In an inflationary environment, real returns from real assets can be achieved when rents are growing. The Company's portfolio has an EPRA net initial yield[22] of 5.8% and an equivalent yield[23] of 7.3%, demonstrating the reversionary potential of the Company's properties, which we continue to capture.

Our asset management of the portfolio and the types of assets we own are focused on where occupational demand is strongest, allowing us to lease vacant space across all sectors and deliver rental growth. This has supported EPRA earnings per share and underpins the Company's long-term track record of paying a fully covered dividend.

Custodian Property Income REIT's balance sheet resilience, with low gearing and a longer-term fixed rate debt profile, has left the Company well insulated from the negative impact of interest rate rises. Rental growth feeding into the portfolio will create headroom for eventual refinancing.

Borrowings

In June 2022 the Company arranged a GBP25m tranche of 10 year debt with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") at a fixed rate of interest of 4.10% per annum to refinance a GBP25m variable rate revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland ("RBS") which was due to expire in September 2022.

This refinancing mitigated interest rate risk and refinancing risk for shareholders and increased the proportion of the Company's drawn debt facilities that are at fixed rates of interest to 81% at 31 March 2023. The refinancing also maintained the accretive margin between the Company's 3.8% weighted average cost of debt and property portfolio EPRA topped-up net initial yield[24] of 6.2%. Investment Manager

The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee. During the year the fees charged by the Investment Manager were GBP4.5m (2022: GBP4.4m) in respect of annual management, administrative and transaction fees.

Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 19.

The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly its effective communication programme with shareholders, continued successful asset management initiatives and capital improvements to the Company's portfolio, which mitigated decreases in valuations, enhanced the environmental performance and maintained occupancy and income. As a result the Board believes the continued appointment of the Investment Manager is in the interests of the shareholders as a whole.

In light of additional work required to achieve the Company's environmental objectives the Board has agreed, with effect from 1 April 2022, to amend the rates applicable in calculating administrative fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA (detailed in Note 19). A rate increase for NAV between GBP200m and GBP500m has resulted in administrative fees increasing by GBP95k for the year with a projected additional annual fee of GBP83k based on the year-end NAV of GBP437.6m. However, rate decreases applicable to NAV in excess of GBP500m mean that this fee differential decreases with growth in NAV beyond GBP500m and the rate changes, in aggregate, will decrease the overall administrative fee if NAV exceeds GBP950m. The Board believes this fee change is in the long-term interest of shareholders and is satisfied that the Investment Manager's performance remains aligned with the Company's purpose, values and strategy.

Board succession and tenure

In line with the Company's succession plan, Matthew Thorne retired as a director at the 31 August 2022 AGM and I intend to retire as a Director at the 8 August 2023 AGM following our respective eight and nine years of service.

Where possible, the Board's policy is to recruit successors well ahead of the retirement of Directors. Responding pre-emptively to these departures we were delighted to welcome Malcolm Cooper and David MacLellan, who joined the Board on 6 June 2022 and 9 May 2023 respectively. Their appointments bring a wealth of experience and skills including leadership, financial expertise, property and governance.

The Company's independent Directors are appointed on an initial three-year term, with a typical expectation that two, three-year terms will be served, plus the potential to be invited to serve for an additional three-year period. The Company's succession policy allows for a Chair tenure of longer than nine years, in line with the 2019 AIC Corporate Governance Code for Investment Companies ("AIC Code"), but the Board acknowledges the benefits of ongoing Board refreshment.

Diversity

The Board is conscious of the importance stakeholders place on diversity and understands a diverse Board brings constructive challenge and fresh perspectives to discussions.

The Company follows the AIC Code which recommends:

-- The Board has a combination of skills, experience and knowledge; and

-- Both appointments and succession plans should be based on merit and objective criteria and, within thiscontext, should promote diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths.

The Board's positive approach to diversity means that, where possible, each time a director is recruited at least one of the shortlist candidates is female and at least one of the shortlist candidates is from a minority ethnic background. During both recruitment processes a number of female candidates and at least one candidate from a minority ethnic background were interviewed. Neither David MacLellan nor Malcolm Cooper are from minority ethnic backgrounds and the appointments were made based on skillset and experience, particularly having chaired the Board and Audit Committees of other listed or investment entities.

The Board supports the overall recommendations of the FTSE Women Leaders Review and Parker Reviews for appropriate gender and ethnic diversity. During the year the FCA has introduced 'comply or explain' targets of:

-- At least 40% of the board should be women;

-- At least one of the senior board positions (Chair, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer orSenior Independent Director ("SID") should be a woman; and

-- At least one member of the board should be from a minority ethnic background.

At the year end, the Company only meets one of the three criteria above, as Elizabeth McMeikan acts as the Senior Independent Director. In line with the requirements of listing rule LR 9.8.6, the Board's ethnicity and gender balance at the year-end is shown in tabular format below. No other categories of ethnicity are relevant for the Company and as the Company has no executive directors it has not reported the fields and the corresponding data relating to executive management in the table below as required by listing rule 15.4.29RB. 

Number of senior positions on the board 
                       Number of board Percentage of  (SID and Chair) 
                       members     the board 
White British or other White (including 
minority-white groups)            6        100%       2 
 
Female                    2        33%       1 
Male                     4        67%       1

This information has been collected by self-disclosure directly from the individuals concerned who were asked to confirm their gender and ethnicity.

Custodian Property Income REIT is an investment company with no Executive Directors and a small Board compared to equivalent size listed trading companies. As a result, the Company does not comply with the newly introduced diversity targets.

The Committee considers diversity in a broad sense, not limited to gender or ethnicity, including socio-economic background and education. 14% of the Board are from working class backgrounds[25] and 57% attended state-run schools.

The Board welcomes the diversity offered by the Investment Management team working with the Company, which has a 33% ethnic minority representation and is 33% female.

Environmental, social and governance

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. The Board also believes that the Company's property strategy and ESG aspirations create a compelling rationale to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio and incorporate ESG best practice into everything the Company does.

The Company's ESG Committee: develops the Company's environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") and monitors its performance against them; ensures it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and best practice; assesses the engagement with the Company's environmental consultants; and assesses the level of social outcomes being achieved for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's ESG policy outlines our approach to managing ESG impacts and provides the framework for setting and reviewing environmental and social objectives to ensure we are continuously improving our performance and setting a leadership direction.

As a result, the Board has committed to:

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities;

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings;

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions;

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities; and

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate.

Progress towards these commitments during the year and details of the Company's environmental policy and performance against its targets are contained within the ESG Committee report within the Strategic report.

The Board is determined to ensure the Company's expected pathway towards net zero carbon fits with stakeholder expectations and the Company's property strategy. We see the careful implementation of a practical carbon reduction strategy as a crucial next step in the Company's ESG journey and during the course of the year ending 31 March 2024 we will publish a detailed plan to achieve this.

Case study - Winsford

The previous tenant at this site vacated in June 2022 and alongside the required dilapidations works we have recently completed an extensive refurbishment of the site including the following which have significantly improved the building's ESG credentials and futureproofed the site:

-- LED lighting across the warehouse and office space;

-- Decarbonisation of the site by removing the gas boiler and replacing with an air source heat pump system;and

-- 12 EV charging points installed for the tenant's usage.

The site also benefits from the installation of photovoltaics ("PV") which will be utilised by the incoming tenant, with any surplus to be sold back to a distribution network operator to assist with the shortfall of green energy currently available in the UK. This assists with investment returns of the PV with providers offering between 5-20p/ kWh for surplus energy produced.

Company name

To better reflect the Company's focus on income and to facilitate retail investors more easily identifying the Company's shares via online platforms, the Board changed the Company's name from Custodian REIT plc to Custodian Property Income REIT plc at the 31 August 2022 AGM.

Investment policy

Since IPO the Company has sought to provide enhanced income returns from UK real estate by following a smaller lot-sized, regional property strategy, and we expect this approach to continue in the future.

As market demand has changed over time, the properties that provide the enhanced income characteristics targeted by the Company have also changed, and the Company's Investment Policy relating to maximum lot-size and weighted average unexpired lease term has been updated a number of times in response.

While smaller lot-size properties will continue to dominate the strategy, we believe their characteristics can be found in a wider range of properties that offer the same enhanced income characteristics, which are not purely defined by lot-size.

Commercial real estate equity investments are classified into three strategies:

-- Core - generally lowest risk and target returns;

-- Core-plus - generally low-to-moderate risk and target returns; and

-- Value add - generally moderate-to-higher risk and target returns.

The Custodian Property Income REIT strategy is best defined as a balance between core and core-plus strategies. Its core strategy delivers stable, long-term income from predominantly smaller regional properties and the core-plus strategy provides enhanced income through asset management or differentiated location, lease length, tenant covenant or sector. We believe that 'core/core-plus' best describes Custodian Property Income REIT's strategy, providing no greater volatility in underlying values and a better risk and return reward than a pure core strategy.

Accordingly, to better align the Investment Policy with the Company's property strategy, and to provide more flexibility when considering future acquisitions, the Board recommends that shareholders approve changing the Company's Investment Policy, using this well-established terminology rather than lot-size, as follows (wording added or deleted is shown in underline and strikethrough respectively):

"To invest in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties that provide enhanced income returns. individual values of less than GBP15 million at acquisition."

Outlook

The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy and diversified portfolio are well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure.

Capturing rental growth to support earnings is a key focus of the Investment Manager as discussed in its report. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth over the year ahead. Furthermore, where we can provide space that meets the modern environmental standards demanded by both legislation and tenants, we expect to see additional rental growth.

It will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA EPS, will underpin shareholder returns.

David Hunter

Chair

14 June 2023

Investment Manager's report

The UK property market

Despite investment market volatility during 2022, in many ways the real estate market is in a much better place than it has been for the last 18 months. Rent collection levels are very strong, COVID-19 restrictions appear to be behind us and the impact of COVID-19 on tenants' businesses is largely resolved. The economy has, thus far, narrowly avoided recession but even in a slowdown we are not faced with an over-supply of real estate and rising vacancy rates which are so often associated with the property market in recession.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2023 the UK commercial property market saw valuations decline by 17% with the bulk of the rerating in the quarter to December 2023. These valuation decreases were primarily due to changes in the macro-economic environment including heightened uncertainty from rising inflation, slowing economic growth, the energy crisis, increasing interest rates, stresses in supply chains, constraints in the labour market and low consumer spending against the backdrop of seeking to mitigate the impact of climate change. The Company's portfolio experienced a more muted fall of 11.8% like-for-like and we believe this lower volatility is primarily due to Custodian Property Income REIT's smaller regional property strategy and focus on income returns. Firstly, the Company's valuations did not 'overheat' during mid-2022 to the same extent as, say, prime logistics. Secondly, the diversified strategy provided a softer landing as sub-sectors such as high street retail, drive through restaurants and car showrooms saw much less pricing volatility than logistics. With valuations appearing to have stabilised it is possible to see the rapid correction due to the new interest rate environment as strongly positive for the market, maintaining liquidity and providing future acquisition opportunities. The table below shows the reversionary potential of the portfolio by sector once, by comparing EPRA net initial yields ("NIY") to the equivalent yield, which factors in expected rental growth and the letting of vacant units. Across the whole portfolio, valuers' estimated rental values are 16% ahead of passing rent and while part of the reversionary potential is due to vacancy, the balance is this latent rental growth which will be unlocked at rent review and lease renewal. 

EPRA Topped-up NIY[27] 
          Equivalent yield[26] 
                    31 March 2023     EPRA NIY[28] 
          31 March 2023 
Sector                             31 March 2023 
 
Industrial     6.6%         5.1%          4.9% 
Retail warehouse  7.3%         7.2%          6.7% 
Other       8.0%         6.8%          6.3% 
Office       8.9%         6.4%          5.4% 
High street retail 8.6%         9.6%          9.4% 
 
Portfolio total  7.3%         6.2%          5.8%

Retail warehousing has been a key sector for acquisitions for some time and it demonstrated extraordinary resilience through the pandemic, particularly in our favoured sub-sectors of food, homewares, DIY and the discounters. Vacancy rates are very low and future rental growth appears affordable for occupiers.

In the office sector, a much clearer picture is emerging of how tenants will use and occupy offices in the new world of hybrid working. Occupiers are demanding much higher levels of amenity both from their offices and from their office locations. This favours modern, flexible office space in city centre locations with strong transport links and high environmental credentials. Where this space can be provided there appears to be meaningful rental growth, but conversely office space that cannot meet these criteria risks becoming obsolete and will need to be re-purposed. In our portfolio we have seen strong rental growth in Oxford and central Manchester where we are currently refurbishing offices to meet the new market demand.

Rental growth remains strong in the industrial and logistics sector which accounts for 40% of the Company's rent roll and 48% of the portfolio by value. Lack of supply, limited development of smaller and mid-box industrial units and construction cost inflation have all combined to heighten occupational demand and produce low vacancy rates, driving rental growth for new-build regional industrial units and well specified, refurbished space.

We have reorganised our high street retail portfolio over the last two years, exiting most of the secondary retail locations. We have let three vacant high street properties during the year and have terms agreed or are seeing active demand for the very limited remaining vacant space we have in the high street portfolio from both retail and leisure occupiers. Low vacancy rates in prime locations and occupier demand should be supportive of future rental growth.

Prevailing investment approach

Based on our assessment of the current market, our strategy of a regionally focused diversified portfolio, set out below, has proven resilient and we expect to continue to reinvest the proceeds from selective disposals. In particular we intend to focus on:

-- Maintain weighting to industrial and logistics - assets in this sector still have latent rental growth,and strong occupier demand for small/mid-box units;

-- Retail warehousing let off low rents which should recover from 2021 levels;

-- Selective regional offices with a focus on strong city centre locations instead of out-of-town businessparks;

-- Drive-through expansion involving acquisition and development where rental growth is anticipated;

-- Selective high street retail assets in the country's strongest locations where rents have stabilised andthere is potential for growth; and

-- Refurbishment of existing property, maximising all opportunities to invest in the quality of our assetsand support our ESG goals.

Sectoral view

Industrial and logistics

The recent rerating of market pricing was most acute in the industrial and logistics sector and most particularly for large prime distribution units where the margin over the cost of money disappeared as debt costs escalated. While smaller regional industrial assets were also re-rated the impact was less severe. Low vacancy rates in the industrial sector are still driving rental growth and take up continues to be at or above long-term averages according to CBRE. A restricted supply should lead to an increase in development activity but to generate the necessary gross development value required to bring forward new developments, higher investment yields and increased costs of finance, labour and materials dictate that rents should continue to grow.

In summary:

-- Occupational demand is robust; supply is tight

-- Vacancy rate below the long-term average

-- Latent rental growth potential

-- Target sector for well-priced opportunities

High street retail

We have been a seller of smaller retail units in market towns where we do not forecast rental growth. However, we are holders in prime locations where rents appear to have bottomed out or are even seeing a slight recovery, and lower rents are supporting occupier demand and reducing vacancy rates and void periods.

In summary:

-- Over-supply - rents have suffered but are bottoming out

-- Yields are high in this unfashionable area

Retail warehouse

Out-of-town retail saw great pricing volatility throughout the year to March 2023, but has shown early stability and some growth in investor demand post year-end. The combination of convenience, lower costs per square foot and the complementary offer to online retail has kept these assets trading strongly, most notably amongst DIY, discounters, homewares and food retailers, which should prove defensive if consumer spending levels decrease. As the second largest sector in the Custodian Property Income REIT portfolio, the recovery in market sentiment towards out-of-town retail is positive and vacancy rates remain low.

In summary:

-- Units let off low rents

-- Lower costs of occupation

-- Complementary to online

Offices

While there is talk of 'stranded assets' that are incapable of meeting modern environmental standards, obsolescence in commercial property and particularly in offices is a well understood concept. For many years offices have required regular updating and refurbishment to meet current fashions or requirements. The focus on environmental improvements is little different and we believe that the offices in the portfolio will be able to keep up with modern requirements or be profitably re-purposed. Other 

Weighting   Weighting 
                   by income   by income 
                   31 March 2023 31 March 2022 
Sub-sector of 'Other' sector assets 
 
Pub and restaurant          20%      18% 
Gym                 18%      20% 
Drive-through            17%      14% 
Motor trade             16%      24% 
Leisure               13%      8% 
Trade counter            8%      8% 
Other                8%      8% 
Total of 'Other' sector       100%     100%

The additional diversification provided by the 'other' or 'alternative' sector of the commercial property market has long been a key differentiator and mitigator of risk for the Company. It continues to be a target sector with opportunities for the development of drive-through units being explored on existing sites and the roll out of public access EV chargers on retail parks adding to the rent roll. Property portfolio balance

Property portfolio summary 

2023   2022 
Property portfolio value                         GBP613.6m  GBP665.2m 
Separate tenancies                            319    339 
EPRA occupancy rate                           90.3%   89.8% 
Assets                                  161    160 
Weighted average unexpired lease term to first break of expiry ("WAULT") 5.0 years 4.7 years 
EPRA topped-up NIY                            6.2%   5.5% 
Weighted average EPC rating                       C (58)  C (61)

The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company has a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are: 

Valuation Weighting Valuation Weighting 
            by income      by income Valuation     Valuation movement 
       31 March [29]   31 March      movement before  including 
       2023        2022   31 March acquisition costs acquisition costs 
            31 March                    GBPm         Weighting by Weighting by 
        GBPm         GBPm    2022   GBPm                  value 31   value 31 
            2023                                March 2023  March 2022 
Sector 
 
Industrial  295.1   40%    325.1   38%    (53.0)      (54.4)       48%      49% 
Retail    131.8   23%    125.4   21%    (17.7)      (19.4)       21%      19% 
warehouse 
Other     78.6   13%    76.9   13%    2.0        1.9         13%      12% 
Office    71.7   16%    88.1   17%    (15.6)      (15.6)       12%      13% 
High street  36.4   8%    49.7   11%    (7.3)       (7.5)        6%      7% 
retail 
 
Total     613.6   100%   665.2   100%   (91.6)      (95.0)       100%     100%

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio. Acquisitions

The Company invested GBP52.6m (excluding acquisition costs) during the year, described below:

-- The 70,160 sq ft Springfield Retail Park in Nottingham for GBP15.0m comprising four units occupied byWickes, Matalan, Poundland and KFC. The leases have a WAULT of nine years with an aggregate passing rent of GBP994kper annum, reflecting a NIY[30] of 6.21%;

-- A 91,955 sq ft distribution facility on Eurocentral park between Edinburgh and Glasgow for GBP11.125m letto Gist on a five-year lease with third year break option. The annual rent is GBP623k reflecting a NIY of 5.25% withan expected reversionary yield[31] of 7.0%;

-- Two retail warehouses covering an aggregate 40,077 sq ft in Droitwich and Measham for GBP8.9m. Both unitsare let to DFS with an aggregate WAULT of 8.0 years and aggregate annual passing rent of GBP894k reflecting a NIY of9.43%;

-- An 86,922 sq ft industrial facility in Grangemouth for GBP7.5m let to Thornbridge Sawmills for a further 18years. The unit has a passing rent of GBP388k per annum, with a reversion in September 2023 linked to RPI, which isexpected to reflect a net reversionary yield of 5.5%;

-- Two retail units on Winchester high street covering an aggregate 5,228 sq ft for GBP3.65m let to NationwideBuilding Society and Hobbs. The tenants' leases expire in April 2028 and December 2031 respectively and arecurrently at an aggregate current passing rent of GBP249k per annum, reflecting a NIY of 6.41%;

-- A 47,882 sq ft industrial facility near Chesterfield let to Container Components with 20 years remainingon the lease for GBP3.5m. The property produces an index linked passing rent of GBP227k per annum, reflecting a NIY of6.10%; and

-- Two drive-through restaurants on Clifton Moor Retail Park, York for GBP3.025m. The units are occupied byBurger King and KFC franchisees with a WAULT of 9.7 years and an aggregate passing rent of GBP163k per annum,reflecting a NIY of 5.07%.

Disposals

Owning the right properties at the right time is a key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling properties to balance the property portfolio. Custodian Property Income REIT is not a trading company but identifying opportunities to dispose of assets significantly ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important.

The Company sold the following properties during the year for an aggregate consideration of GBP28.8m:

-- A shopping centre in Gosforth for GBP9.3m, which had been part of the purchase of DRUM REIT in November2021, for a 3.5% premium to the GBP8.975m apportioned value of the asset at purchase. Since acquisition, the assethas produced rental income of c. GBP0.9m with the completion of several asset management activities increasingoccupancy and extending contractual lease terms;

-- An industrial unit in Milton Keynes to a special purchaser for GBP8.5m, reflecting a 73% premium tovaluation

-- An Audi car dealership in Derby for GBP5.6m, GBP1.2m ahead of valuation;

-- Business park offices in Leicester for GBP2.8m at valuation where minimal future rent and valuation growthwas expected;

-- An industrial unit in Kilmarnock at auction for GBP1.4m, 12% ahead of valuation. The unit's environmentalcredentials did not fit with the Company's ESG objectives and it was not considered practical to mitigate theserisks;

-- A high street retail unit in Weston-Super-Mare at valuation for GBP0.7m; and

-- A high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds at auction for GBP0.5m, GBP0.1m (35%) ahead of valuation.

Since the year end the Company has sold a retail unit in Cirencester at valuation for proceeds of GBP0.7m.

ESG

The sustainability credentials of both the building and the location have become ever more important for occupiers and investors. As Investment Manager we are absolutely committed to achieving the Company's challenging goals in relation to ESG and believe the real estate sector should be a leader in this field.

Until recently we considered the environmental impact of real estate and the management of the portfolio as separate issues. It is now central to the asset management of the portfolio with the moral imperative, legislation and importantly financial advantage all pulling together to keep our focus on improving environmental performance, as measured by the EPC.

Happily, our efforts in this regard are reflected in greater tenant demand, additional rental growth and, increasingly, in valuations.

As EPC requirements of the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards ("MEES") tighten we expect to maintain a compliant portfolio of properties. With energy efficiency a core tenet of the Company's asset management strategy and with tenant requirements aligning with our energy efficiency goals we see the advance of MEES as an opportunity to secure greater tenant engagement and higher rents.

Outlook

We remain confident that our ongoing intensive asset management of the portfolio, which still offers a number of wide-ranging opportunities to add value, will unlock its reversionary potential, enhance cash flow and support consistent returns. Coupled with the strength of the Company's balance sheet, this should continue to support our high income return strategy.

Richard Shepherd-Cross

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

14 June 2023

ESG Committee report

Composition and designation

The ESG Committee ("the Committee") comprises Hazel Adam as Chair, Malcolm Cooper and Elizabeth McMeikan, all of whom are independent non-executive directors.

Reporting

The Committee was delighted to publish its inaugural ESG Report earlier this year which is available at:

custodianreit.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ESG%20Report%202023.pdf

This report contains details of the Company's ESG approach, successes and aspirations along with case studies of recent positive steps taken to improve the environmental performance of the portfolio.

Responsibilities

The Committee's key responsibilities are:

-- To develop the Company's environmental KPIs, monitor performance against those KPIs and ensure theInvestment Manager is managing its property portfolio in line with the ESG policy;

-- To ensure the Company complies with its external reporting obligations and best practice on ESG mattersincluding the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), EPRA and Streamlined Energy and Carbon Report("SECR");

-- To assess, at least annually, the fees and scope of engagement of the Company's environmentalconsultants; and

-- To assess whether the Company is obtaining a suitable level of social outcomes for its tenants, otherstakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company is committed to delivering its strategic objectives in an ethical and responsible manner and meeting its corporate responsibilities towards society, human rights and the environment. The Board acknowledges its responsibility to society is broader than simply generating financial returns for shareholders. The Company's approach to ESG matters addresses the importance of these issues in the day-to-day running of the business, as summarised below. ESG approach

Environmental - we want our properties to minimise their impact on the local and wider environment. The Investment Manager carefully considers the environmental performance of our properties, both before we acquire them, as well as during our period of ownership. Sites are visited on a regular basis by the Investment Manager and any obvious environmental issues are reported.

Social - Custodian Property Income REIT strives to manage and develop buildings which are safe, comfortable and high-quality spaces. As such, the safety and well-being of occupants of our buildings is paramount.

Governance - high standards of corporate governance and disclosure are essential to ensuring the effective operation of the Company and instilling confidence amongst our stakeholders. We aim to continually improve our levels of governance and disclosure to achieve industry best practice.

The Committee encourages the Investment Manager to act responsibly in the areas it can influence as a landlord, for example by working with tenants to improve the environmental performance of the Company's properties and minimise their impact on climate change. The Committee believes that following this strategy will ultimately be to the benefit of shareholders through enhanced rent and asset values.

The Company's environmental policy commits the Company to:

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards.

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement.

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being.

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Reporting in line with best practice and complying with all requirements - exposing the Company to publicscrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders

Environmental key performance indicators

The Company's environmental targets are measured by key performance indicators ("KPIs"), which provide a strategic way to assess its success towards achieving its environmental objectives and ensure the Investment Manager has embedded key ESG principles.

To help the assessment of progress against KPIs a central data management system, hosted by the Company's environment consultants, has been established to provide a robust data collation and validation process. As 2023 KPIs have changed to monitor landlord and tenant performance, this data management system will allow us to identify data inefficiencies and improve data collection. This data management system is also being used to identify tenant engagement and asset optimisation opportunities and facilitates the communication of environmental performance data to various stakeholders.

The Company's performance against its KPIs is set out below: 

Area      Target                Progress during the year 
                          31 x 62.5kW or 75kW chargers (2,125kW/hr of capacity) are currently 
                          active across the public facing assets in the portfolio. 
        Increase EV charging capacity to the 
        following by 2025[32]: 
          -- 4,200 kW/hr[33] across Works are in progress at a further three sites with installing 6 x 
          retail warehouse and other    75kW chargers (450kW/hr capacity), and we are in discussions with 
          sector assets; and    suppliers to install a further 12 x 62.5kW chargers. 
          -- 980 kW/hr[34] across 
          office and industrial assets 
 
                          Our non-public facing assets (office and industrial) have 23 x 7kW 
                          chargers totalling 161kW/hr of capacity with a further 117 
                          installations planned. 
 
                          PV has been installed on two of the six redevelopments and major 
                          refurbishments which took place during the year (33%). The plans 
        Install on-site renewable      for the refurbishment of other assets were agreed before this KPI 
        electricity generation at 75% of   was set. Ongoing PV and air source heat pumps installed at 
        redevelopments and major       Trafford Park and Winsford refurbishments and such installations 
Physical    refurbishments            are planned in Ashby. We are actively working with our largest 
building                      tenant, Menzies Distribution, to proactively install PV at all 
improvements                    eight of their sites let from the Company. 
(whole 
portfolio 
boundary) 
                          We have successfully installed smart meters at 18 sites (19% of 
        Install smart meters across 25% of  floor areas) with four further locations due to be online in Q1 
        the portfolio by floor area     FY24 (22% floor area). 
 
        All 'D' EPC ratings to be removed or 
        improved by 2027 
 
                          EPC ratings across the portfolio are detailed below. 
        All 'E' EPC ratings to be removed or 
        improved by 2025 
 
        All redevelopments to achieve 
        Building Research Establishment 
        Environmental Assessment Method   No redevelopments have been completed during the year. The ongoing 
        ("BREEAM") Excellent rating     work at Alto60 in Redditch is expected to be BREEAM Excellent. 
 
 
        For landlord controlled areas in the 
        like for like portfolio, on a 2019 
        baseline, achieve: 
                             -- 7% like-for-like[36] decrease in Scope 1 and 2 
          -- Reduction in Scope 1    emissions since 2019 
          and 2 emissions of 30% by 2025 
 
          -- Reduction in energy 
          consumption of 15% by 2025      -- 12% like-for-like increase in energy consumption 
                        since 2019 
Landlord      -- Less than 5% waste to    -- Actual waste to landfill data coverage for the year 
controlled     landfill by 2022       is insufficient and the amount of data estimation required to 
usage        -- Reduction in water     measure the progress towards this KPI would not depict an 
(landlord     consumption by 50% by 2025      accurate performance. 
controlled                    -- 6% like-for-like increase in water consumption since 
boundary[35])                      2019 
 
 
        Switch all landlord-controlled sites 
        to 100% renewable electricity by 
        2023                 Achieved 
 
        Switch all landlord controlled sites Achieved 
        to green gas by 2023. 
                          Disclosure is within the Company's ESG report available at: 
        Use best practice recommendations 
        and reporting frameworks to disclose custodianreit.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ 
        our approach to climate related   ESG%20Report%202023.pdf 
        governance, strategy, risk 
        management and opportunities.    As a closed-end investment fund, the Company is exempt from 
                          disclosures relating to the Task Force for Climate Disclosures 
                          ("TCFD"). 
Risk 
management and 
reporting   Incorporate ESG factors into all 
        investment due diligence undertaken Achieved - Investment Committee reports all include a section on 
                          ESG impact of decisions. 
 
        Achieve an annual improvement in   GRESB 'Real Estate' and 'Development' scores have both increased 
        GRESB score between 2021 and 2025  from 2022 to 2023: 
                             -- Real estate - 50 (2022: 49) 
                             -- Developments - 46 (2022: 35) 
        For the non-landlord controlled 
        like-for-like portfolio, on a 2019 
        baseline, achieve: 
                          Tenant data collection via a data platform currently covers c. 19% 
          -- Reduction in tenants' of the Company's portfolio by floor area which is expected to 
          emissions of 20% by 2025     increase with improved tenant engagement. Analysis of this data 
                      will allow us to analyse the portfolio and identify assets which 
          -- Reduction in energy  are performing poorly in order to make improvements. 
          consumption of 10% by 2025 
 
Tenant 
engagement 
(tenant 
boundary[37]) Engage with tenants on a quarterly  Ongoing - tenant survey has now been issued to tenants with a 32% 
        basis on ESG issues         response rate representing an increase of 125% on the prior year. 
 
        Engage with occupiers during lease 
        negotiations to incorporate 
        sustainability clauses into new   Ongoing. 23% of tenants are interested in green leases (based on 
        leases                the latest tenant survey). 
 
        Utilise 25% of vacant high street 
        retail space for short-term     Of three vacant retail properties one is being used by a charity 
        not-for-profit lettings       and another property's windows and frontage are used by the local 
                          Business Improvement District. 
 
        Install changing facilities and   New cycle storage and shower facilities installed at Lochside Way, 
        secure cycle parking at all     Edinburgh. Amenity block to be installed at industrial property in 
        appropriate assets          Ashby as part of refurbishment. Cycle racks being installed at 
                          Winsford and Oxford Willow Court. 
Social 
outcomes 
        Ensure properties comply with the 
        Company's cladding policy within   Achieved for acquisitions made during the year. 
        three months of acquisition 
                          Bat roost now installed at Alto 60, Redditch. We are exploring a 
        Consider biodiversity and habitat  green wall and bug hotel as part of Ashby refurbishment where an 
        strategy during all redevelopments  ecology survey has been commissioned as part of the refurbishment 
                          works.

ESG policy

The Company's ESG policy is set out at:

custodianreit.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Custodian-Capital-ESG-Policy-June-2022-FINAL.pdf

EPC ratings

During the year the Company has updated EPCs at 42 units across 32 properties covering 745k sq ft for properties where existing EPCs had expired or where works had been completed. For updated EPCs, there was an aggregate decrease in rating of 25 'energy performance asset rating points[38] and the portfolio weighted average EPC score has improved from 63 (C) to 58 (C) during the year.

Significant improvements in rating occurred during the year through the:

-- Refurbishment and conversion of two former Pizza Hut restaurants into Tim Hortons drive-throughs inLeicester and Watford, moving the EPC ratings from 87(D) to 24 (A) and from 109 (E) to 32 (B) respectively;

-- Tenant improvements of a pub in High Wycombe improving the rating from 106 (E) to 34 (B); and

-- Refurbishment of an industrial unit in Avonmouth improving the rating from 51 (C) to 29 (B).

The Investment Manager is currently reviewing and undertaking new assessments of any EPCs that are older than five years and below a 'C' rating. A 'C' rating is expected to become the minimum standard under the MEES in 2027.

The Company's EPC profile is shown below: 

Number of EPCs       Weighted average 
EPC rating  31 March 2023 31 March 2022 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 
 
A       12      8       2%      1% 
B       82      61      24%      17% 
C       161      199      44%      45% 
D       50      63      20%      26% 
E       32      27      9%      11% 
F       7       1       1%      0% 
G       -       1       -       0% 
 
       344      360      100%     100%

The table shows that the weighted average 'C' or better ratings has increased from 63% to 70% during the year.

The 'F' rated units at 31 March 2023 are in two properties (Atherstone and Arthur House, Manchester). Atherstone is let to Warwickshire Borough Council which sub-lets the units to small local businesses and the EPC assessment of its single 'F' rated unit is out of the Company's control, meaning it is exempt from MEES regulations. We are in ongoing discussions with our tenant regarding it arranging an updated EPC. Arthur House, Manchester has six 'F' rated units, all of which are vacant and earmarked for refurbishment which is expected to improve the EPC rating once complete.

Net zero[39] carbon pathway

Continuing the journey towards net zero carbon is a crucial next step in our ESG strategy and making this journey align with stakeholder goals and the Company's property strategy is one of the key challenges facing the Company and the real estate sector. During the course of the year ending 31 March 2024 we expect to publish a detailed plan to achieve this.

Outlook

The Company will work towards achieving its ESG targets over the course of the next financial year, improving our understanding of the specific impacts of climate change on the Company, seeking to further influence tenant behaviour to improve environmental outcomes and continuing to develop our strategy towards creating a Net Zero pathway.

Approval

This report was approved by the Committee and signed on its behalf by:

Hazel Adam

Chair of the ESG Committee

14 June 2023

Financial review

A summary of the Company's financial performance for the year is shown below: 

Year ended  Year ended 
Financial summary             31 March 2023 31 March 2022 
                     GBP000 
                            GBP000 
Revenue                  44,147    39,891 
Expenses and net finance costs      (19,359)   (14,639) 
EPRA profits               24,788    25,252 
Net (loss)/profit on investment property (90,609)   97,073 
(Loss)/profit before tax         (65,821)   122,325 
 
EPRA EPS (p)               5.6      5.9 
Dividend cover              102.2%    110.3% 
OCR excluding direct property costs    1.23%     1.20% 
 
Borrowings 
Net gearing                27.4%     19.1% 
Weighted average debt maturity      5.9 years   5.7 years 
Weighted average cost of drawn debt    3.8%     3.0%

The GBP97.1m of net gains on investment property experienced in 2022 largely reversed during the year which saw a GBP90.6m net loss, resulting in a loss before tax of GBP65.8m (2022: GBP122.3m profit). EPRA earnings per share of 5.6p (2022: 5.9p, 2021: 5.6p) fully covered dividends, but were impacted by rising interest rates which increased finance costs on the Company's variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF") facility.

Reported revenue increased by GBP4.3m due to a GBP2.7m increase in amounts rechargeable to tenants, which offsets an equivalent amount in expenses, and GBP1.6m from the Company's rent roll increasing by 3.7% from GBP40.5m at 31 March 2022 to GBP42.0m at 31 March 2023.

This increase in contractual rent was due primarily to net property acquisitions, which added GBP1.3m, but importantly the graph above illustrates aggregate rental growth across the portfolio and the positive impact of asset management activity in increasing like-for-like occupancy through net new lettings, which demonstrate the robust nature of the Company's diverse property portfolio.

The decrease in EPRA EPS to 5.6p (2022: 5.9p, 2021: 5.6p) was due primarily to increasing interest rates. During the year we deployed GBP9.6m of variable rate debt on property development and refurbishments, most of which will not be income producing until the next financial year when the associated properties are let. SONIA increased from 0.7% to 4.2% during the year and in June 2022 we refinanced a GBP25m variable rate revolving credit facility with a GBP25m tranche of 10 year debt with Aviva at a fixed rate of interest of 4.10% per annum.

Dividend policy

The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders and during the year its policy was to pay dividends on a sustainable basis at a rate fully covered by net rental income which does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

The Company paid dividends totalling 5.5p per share during the year (GBP24.2m) comprising fourth interim dividend relating to the year ended 31 March 2022 of 1.375p, and quarterly interim dividends of 1.375p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2023.

The Company paid a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 1.375p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 on 31 May 2023 totalling GBP6.1m. Dividends relating to the year ended 31 March 2023 of 5.5p (2022: 5.25p) were 102% (2022: 110%) covered by EPRA earnings of GBP24.8m (2022: GBP25.3m), as calculated in Note 22.

Key performance indicators

The Board reviews the Company's quarterly performance against a number of key financial and non-financial measures:

-- EPS and EPRA EPS - reflect the Company's ability to generate recurring earnings from the propertyportfolio which underpin dividends;

-- Dividends per share and dividend cover - to provide an attractive, sustainable level of income toshareholders, fully covered from net rental income. The Board reviews target dividends in conjunction withdetailed financial forecasts to ensure that target dividends are being met and are sustainable;

-- Target dividend per share - an expectation of the Company's ability to deliver an income stream toshareholders for the forthcoming year;

-- NAV per share total return - reflects both the NAV growth of the Company and dividends payable toshareholders. The Board assesses NAV per share total return over various time periods and compares the Company'sreturns to those of its peer group of listed, closed-ended property investment funds;

-- Share price total return - reflects the movement in share price and dividends payable to shareholders,giving returns that were available to shareholders during the year;

-- NAV/NTA per share, share price and market capitalisation - reflect various measures of shareholder valueat a point in time;

-- Net gearing - measures the Company's borrowings as a proportion of its investment property, balancing theadditional returns available from utilising debt with the need to effectively manage risk;

-- Weighted average cost of debt - measures the cost of the Company's borrowings based on amounts drawn andSONIA at the year end;

-- OCR - measures the annual running costs of the Company and indicates the Board's ability to operate theCompany efficiently, keeping costs low to maximise earnings from which to pay fully covered dividends; and

-- Weighted average EPC rating - measures the overall environmental performance of the Company's propertyportfolio.

The Board considers the key performance measures over various time periods and against similar funds. A record of these measures is disclosed in the Financial highlights and performance summary, the Chair's statement and the Investment Manager's report.

EPRA performance measures

EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, which are APMs, have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key real estate specific performance measures. 

2023 2022 
 
EPRA EPS (p)                                    5.6  5.9 
EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") and Net Reinstatement Value ("NRV") per share (p) 99.3 119.7 
EPRA Net Disposal Value ("NDV") per share (p)                   101.0 119.7 
EPRA NIY                                      5.8% 5.0% 
EPRA 'topped-up' NIY                                6.2% 5.5% 
EPRA vacancy rate                                 9.7% 10.2% 
EPRA cost ratio (including direct vacancy costs)                  23.3% 22.9% 
EPRA cost ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs)                  18.7% 19.0% 
EPRA LTV                                      27.3% 20.5% 
EPRA capital expenditure (GBPm)                           63.7 69.0 
EPRA like-for-like rental growth (GBPm)                       36.6 35.3

-- EPRA EPS - a key measure of the Company's underlying operating results and an indication of the extent towhich current dividend payments are supported by earnings

-- EPRA NAV per share metrics - make adjustments to the NAV per the IFRS financial statements to providestakeholders with information on the fair value of the assets and liabilities of a real estate investment company,under different scenarios. EPRA NTA - assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certainlevels of unavoidable deferred tax. EPRA NDV - includes an adjustment for the fair value of fixed rate debt.

-- EPRA NIY and 'topped-up' NIY - alternative measures of property portfolio valuation based on cash passingrents at the reporting date and once lease incentive periods have expired, net of ongoing property costs

-- EPRA vacancy rate - estimated rental value ("ERV") of vacant space as a percentage of the ERV of thewhole property portfolio and offers insight into the additional rent generating capacity of the portfolio.

-- EPRA cost ratios - alternative measures of ongoing charges based on expenses, excluding operatingexpenses of rental property recharged to tenants, but including increases in the doubtful debt provision, comparedto gross rental income

-- EPRA LTV - a measure of gearing including all payables and receivables

-- EPRA capital expenditure - capital expenditure incurred on the Company's property portfolio during theyear

-- EPRA like-for-like rental growth - a measure of passing rent of the property portfolio, excludingacquisitions and disposals

-- EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations - environmental performance measures focusing onemissions and resource consumption which create transparency to potential investors by enabling a comparisonagainst peers and set a direction towards improving the integration of ESG into the management of the Company'sproperty portfolio.

Debt financing

The Company operates with a conservative level of net gearing, with target borrowings over the medium-term of 25% of the aggregate market value of all properties at the time of drawdown. The Company's net gearing increased from 19.1% LTV last year to 27.4% at the year end primarily due to GBP91.6m of valuation decreases.

During the year the Company arranged a GBP25m tranche of 10 year debt with Aviva at a fixed rate of interest of 4.10% per annum to refinance a GBP25m variable rate revolving credit facility with RBS. At the year end the Company had the following facilities available:

-- A GBP40m RCF with Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds") with interest of between 1.5% and 1.8% above SONIA, determinedby reference to the prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool of assets, and expiring on 17 September 2024. The facility limit can be increased to GBP50m with Lloyds' approval;

-- A GBP20m term loan facility with Scottish Widows Limited ("SWIP") repayable in August 2025, with fixedannual interest of 3.935%;

-- A GBP45m term loan facility with SWIP repayable in June 2028, with fixed annual interest of 2.987%; and

-- A GBP75m term loan facility with Aviva comprising:

-- A GBP35m tranche repayable on 6 April 2032, with fixed annual interest of 3.02%;

-- A GBP15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.26%; and

-- A GBP25m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 4.10%.

Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of the Company's individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and the following covenants:

-- The maximum LTV of each discrete security pool is between 45% and 50%, with an overarching covenant onthe Company's property portfolio of a maximum 35% LTV; and

-- Historical interest cover, requiring net rental income from each discrete security pool, over thepreceding three months, to exceed 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability.

At the year end the Company had GBP166.3m (27% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV on the individual loans.

The weighted average cost of the Company's drawn debt facilities at 31 March 2023 was 3.8% (2022: 3.0%), with a weighted average maturity of 5.9 years (2022: 5.2 years). At 31 March 2023 the Company had GBP33.5m (2022: GBPnil) drawn under its Lloyds RCF, meaning 81% (2022: 84%) of the Company's drawn debt facilities were at fixed rates of interest.

This high proportion of fixed rate debt significantly mitigates long-term interest rate risk for the Company and provides shareholders with a beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the property portfolio.

Outlook

The Company's business model has remained resilient during the year and we have further mitigated against interest rate rises by refinancing GBP25m of variable rate debt at a fixed rate. We have a scalable cost structure and flexible capital structure to be on the front foot when opportunities present themselves to raise new equity and exploit acquisition opportunities.

Ed Moore

Finance Director

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

14 June 2023

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Board has overall responsibility for reviewing the effectiveness of the system of risk management and internal control which is operated by the Investment Manager. During the year the Board has performed a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the Company through a periodic review of its risk register. The Company's risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and mitigate the significant risks the Company faces. At least annually, the Board undertakes a risk review, with the assistance of the Audit and Risk Committee, to assess the effectiveness of the Investment Manager's risk management and internal control systems. During this review, no significant failings or weaknesses were identified in respect of risk management, internal control and related financial and business reporting. Further information on the risk governance and risk management processes are included in the Internal control and risk management section of the Governance report.

The Company holds a portfolio of high quality property let predominantly to institutional grade tenants and is primarily financed by fixed rate debt. It does not undertake speculative development.

There are a number of potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance over the forthcoming financial year and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The Directors have assessed the risks facing the Company, including risks that would threaten the business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The table below outlines the principal risks identified, but does not purport to be exhaustive as there may be additional risks that materialise over time that the Company has not yet identified or has deemed not likely to have a potentially material adverse effect on the business. 

Risk on business    Likelihood and impact   Overall change in  Mitigating factors     Appetite 
                         risk from last year 
Loss of revenue                              -- Diverse 
                                     property portfolio 
   -- Tenant                           covering all key 
  default due to a                           sectors and 
  cessation or                             geographical areas 
  curtailment of 
  trade                             -- The Company 
   -- An                             has 319 individual 
  increasing number                           tenancies with the 
  of tenants                              largest tenant 
  exercising                              accounting for 3.7% of 
  contractual breaks                          the rent roll 
  or not renewing at                           -- Investment 
  lease expiry                             policy limits the 
                                 Company's rent roll to 
   -- Enforced                          no more than 10% from a 
  reduction in    Likelihood: Moderate               single tenant and 50% 
  contractual rents                           from a single sector 
  through a CVA or 
  legislative changes                          -- Primarily   The Board relies on 
        Impact: High       Increased -       institutional grade   the Investment 
   -- Property              deterioration in    tenants     Manager's processes 
  environmental                 the UK's short-term   -- Focused on  regarding due 
  performance                  economic outlook.    established business  diligence on 
  insufficient to   Loss of revenue has an              locations for      acquisitions and 
  attract tenants or immediate impact on                investment   lettings. A degree of 
  maintain rents   earnings and dividend               -- Active    tenant covenant risk 
        capacity. There is also Discussed further    management of lease   and short WAULTs are 
   -- Decreases an increased risk of   in the Investment    expiry profile     accepted due to the 
  in ERVs resulting  breaching interest cover Manager's report    considered in forming  nature of the 
  in decreases in   covenants on borrowings              acquisition and     business 
  passing rent to   detailed in Note 16,               disposal decisions 
  secure long-term  which could ultimately 
  occupancy  lead to default.                  -- Building 
   -- Expiries                          specifications 
  or breaks                               typically not tailored 
  concentrated in a                           to one user

specific year                             -- Strong tenant 
                                 relationships 
   -- Unable to                          -- Significant 
  re-let void units                           focus and pro-active 
                                 investment in 
   -- Low UK                           asset-by-asset 
  economic growth                            environmental 
  impacting the                             performance to maintain 
  occupational                             or improve rental 
  property market                            levels 
 
 
 
Decreases in property                           -- Occupational 
portfolio valuation                            demand has been 
                                     resilient during the 
   -- Reduced                           year despite economic 
  property market                            headwinds 
  sentiment and                             -- Active 
  investor demand                            property portfolio 
  affecting market                           diversification between 
  pricing                            office, industrial 
   -- Decreases Likelihood: High                 (distribution, 
  in sector-specific                          manufacturing and 
  ERVs                 Increased -       warehousing), retail  There is no certainty 
   -- Loss of               valuation decreases   warehousing, high    that 
  contractual revenue Impact: Moderate     experienced during   street retail and other 
                     the year due to             property values will 
   -- Tenants               worsening UK       -- Investment  be realised. 
  exercising                  economic outlook,    policy limits the 
  contractual breaks Significant valuation   macro-economic     Company's property   This is an inherent 
  or not renewing at decreases increase the  shocks, interest    portfolio to no more  risk of property 
  lease expiry    risk of non-compliance  rate rises and high   than 50% in any     investment. 
        with LTV covenants on   inflation impacting   specific sector or 
   -- Change in borrowings, detailed in  investor demand     geographical region   The Investment 
  demand for space  Note 16, which could                       Manager aims to 
        ultimately lead to                 -- Smaller    minimise this risk 
   -- Property default. The Company's              lot-size business model through its asset 
  environmental    sensitivity to valuation Discussed further    limits exposure to   selection 
  performance     decreases is considered  in the Chair's     individual asset values 
  insufficient to   in Going concern and   statement and              and active asset 
  attract tenants   longer-term viability   Investment        -- High quality management 
        below           Manager's report    assets in good     initiatives. 
   --                               locations should remain 
  Properties                              popular with investors 
  concentrated in a 
  specific                                -- Significant 
  geographical                             focus on asset-by-asset 
  location or sector                          ESG performance and 
                                 pro-actively investing 
   -- Lack of                           in environmental 
  transactional                             performance to maintain 
  evidence                           or improve demand 
 
 
 
            Likelihood: Moderate                -- The Company 
Financial                                 has three lenders 
 
   -- Reduced                           -- The Company's 
  availability or   Impact: High                   weighted average    The Board and 
  increased cost of                           maturity on its debt is Investment Manager 
  arranging or                             c. six years  focus 
  servicing debt                             -- Target net 
        Increases in interest               gearing of 25% LTV on  on having funding in 
   -- Breach of rates in the short-term  Increased due to    property portfolio   place to take 
  financial and    reduce earnings and    increases in              advantage of 
  non-financial    dividend capacity to the interest rates      -- 81% of drawn opportunities as they 
  borrowing covenants extent the Company has  which face       debt facilities at the arise. 
        drawn balances on its   continued upward    year end at a fixed 
   --      variable rate RCF. Lack pressure        rate of interest    The Board's aim is to 
  Significant     of availability of                        minimise this risk to 
  increases in    financing would have a               -- Significant  the extent possible 
  interest rates   significant impact on               unencumbered properties through arranging 
        property strategy if               available to cure any  longer-term 
   --      properties needed to be              potential breaches of  facilities. 
  Refinancing risk  sold to repay loans.               LTV covenants 
  from upcoming                             -- Ongoing 
  expiries                           monitoring and 
                                     management of the 
                                     forecast liquidity and 
                                     covenant position 
 
 
            Likelihood: Low 
                                      -- Ongoing 
                                     review of performance 
Operational                                by independent Board of 
            Impact: High                   Directors    The Board relies on 
   --                               -- Outsourced  the Investment 
  Inadequate                              internal audit function Manager's processes. 
  performance,                 No change        reporting directly to  Its appetite for such 
  controls or systems Increased risk of                 the Audit and Risk 
  operated by the   sub-optimal returns                Committee    risk is low 
  Investment Manager impacting earnings and               -- External 
        dividend capacity,                depositary with 
            ineffective risk or                responsibility for 
            threat management or               safeguarding assets and 
            decisions made on                 performing cash 
            inaccurate information.              monitoring 
 
 
                                      -- Strong 
                                     compliance culture 
 
Regulatory and legal                            -- External 
            Likelihood: Moderate               professional advisers 
   -- Adverse                           are engaged to review 
  impact of new or                           and advise upon control 
  revised legislation                          environment, ensure 
  or regulations, or Impact: High                   regulatory compliance 
  by changes in the                           and advise on the 
  interpretation or                           impact of changes    The Board has no 
  enforcement of                No change                appetite for 
  existing government Reputational damage could             -- Business   non-compliance 
  policy, laws and  impact demand for shares.             model and culture 
  regulations  Earnings and dividend              embraces FCA principles 
   --      capacity would decrease

Non-compliance with with penalties/fines for              -- REIT regime 
  the REIT regime[40] non-compliance or through             compliance is 
  or changes to the  an increased tax charge              considered by the Board 
  Company's tax                             in assessing the 
  status                            Company's financial 
                                     position and setting 
                                     dividends and by the 
                                     Investment Manager in 
                                     making operational 
                                     decisions 
 
                                      -- Data is 
                                     regularly backed up and 
                                     replicated and the 
                                     Investment Manager's IT 
Business interruption                           systems are protected 
            Likelihood: Moderate               by anti-virus software 
   --                               and firewalls that are 
  Cyber-attack                             regularly updated 
  results in the 
  Investment Manager Impact: High                    -- Fire 
  being unable to use                          protection and access/ 
  its IT systems and/                          security procedures are The Board relies on 
  or losing data                            in place at all of the the Investment 
        Reputational damage from No change        Company's managed    Manager's processes. 
   -- Terrorism not being able to                 properties   It has no appetite 
  or pandemics    communicate with                  -- Comprehensive for such risk 
  interrupt the    shareholders on a timely             property damage and 
  Company's      and accurate basis. Loss             business interruption 
  operations through of earnings and dividend             insurance is held, 
  impact on either  capacity if contractual              including three years' 
  the Investment   rents not invoiced. Fines             lost rent and terrorism 
  Manager or the   and penalties from 
  Company's assets or non-compliance with                -- At least 
  tenants   reporting requirements.              annually, a fire risk 
                                     assessment and health 
                                     and safety inspection 
                                     is performed for each 
                                     property in the 
                                     Company's managed 
                                     portfolio 
 
 
                                      -- The Company 
                                     has engaged specialist 
                                     environmental 
ESG                                    consultants to advise 
                                     the Board on compliance 
   -- Failure                           with requirements and 
  to appropriately                           adopting best practice 
  manage the                              where possible 
  environmental                             -- The Company 
  performance of the                          has a published ESG 
  property portfolio,                          policy which seeks to 
  resulting in it not                          improve energy 
  meeting the                              efficiency and reduce 
  required standards                          emissions 
  of environmental                            -- The ESG 
  legislation and                            Committee ensures 
  making properties  Likelihood: Moderate               compliance with 
  unlettable or                             environmental 
  unsellable                          requirements, the ESG 
   -- ESG                 Increased due to    policy and 
  policies and    Impact: Moderate     increasing best     environmental KPIs 
  targets being                 practice 
  insufficient to                requirements and     -- At a property The Board has a low 
  meet the required               continued        level an environmental tolerance for 
  standards of    Risk of reputational   investment in EV    assessment is      non-compliance with 
  stakeholders    damage, suboptimal    chargers and PV     undertaken which    risks that adversely 
        returns for shareholders,             influences decisions  impact reputation, 
   --      decreased asset                  regarding acquisitions, stakeholder sentiment 
  Non-compliance with liquidity, reduced access             refurbishments and   and asset liquidity. 
  environmental    to debt and capital    Discussed further    asset management 
  reporting      markets and poor     in the ESG       initiatives 
  requirements    relationships with    Committee report     -- Upgrading 
        stakeholders                   power supplies where 
   --                               availability permits 
  Insufficient 
  electricity supply                           -- All 
  to maintain tenant                          investments are 
  operations due to                           scrutinised by the 
  inadequate                              Investment Manager's 
  infrastructure                            Investment Committee. 
                                 Investment Committee 
   --                               reports include a 
  Unsuccessful                             dedicated ESG 
  investment in new                           rationale. Carbon 
  technology                          reducing technology is 
                                     a key part of the 
                                     carbon-reduction 
                                     strategy but is not 
                                     invested in 
                                     speculatively and only 
                                     established products 
                                     are considered. 
 
 
                                      -- Comprehensive 
Acquisitions                               due diligence is 
                                     undertaken in 
   --      Likelihood: Low                  conjunction with 
  Unidentified                 Decreased - no     professional advisers 
  liabilities                  corporate        and the provision of  The Board accepts 
  associated with the              acquisitions      insured warranties and risk with such 
  acquisition of new Impact: Moderate     completed during    indemnities are sought transactions with the 
  properties (whether              the year        from vendors where   mitigations opposite 
  acquired directly                           appropriate   used to manage risk 
  or via a corporate                           -- Acquired   where possible 
  structure) Decrease in NAV and loss             companies' trade and 
            of shareholder value               assets are hived-up 
                                     into Custodian Property 
                                     Income REIT plc and the 
                                     acquired entities are

subsequently liquidated

Emerging risks

The following emerging risks have been identified:

-- Macro-economic environment - the recovery in global demand following the COVID-19 pandemic and theongoing war in Ukraine have contributed to global supply chain issues, inflation and the risk of agriculturalshortages. These impact the Company in terms of the cost and availability of materials and labour in carrying outredevelopments, refurbishments and maintenance, their effect on increasing interest rates and indirectly throughtheir impact on the UK economy in terms of growth and consumer spending and the consequential impact onoccupational demand for real estate.

The Board believes the Company effectively mitigates the longer-term impact of these risks because the Company:

-- Carefully assesses the economic viability of all capital projects, ensuring as a minimum that resultingexpected, demonstrable rental increases will result in valuations increasing that at least cover capitalexpenditure over the medium-term;

-- Notes that occupational demand has proven robust, discussed in more detail in the Investment Manager'sreport;

-- Has a portfolio diversified by sector and location with a predominantly institutional grade tenant base;

-- Has low gearing with 81% of drawn debt facilities at the year end at a fixed rate of interest; and

-- Has a stable investment portfolio and does not undertake speculative development.

No other emerging risks have been added to the Company's risk register during the year.

Going concern and longer-term viability

The Board assesses the Company's prospects over the long-term, taking into account rental growth expectations, climate related risks, longer-term debt strategy, expectations around capital investment in the portfolio and the UK's long-term economic outlook. At quarterly Board meetings, the Board reviews summaries of the Company's liquidity position and compliance with loan covenants, as well as forecast financial performance and cash flows.

Forecast

The Investment Manager maintains a detailed forecast model projecting the financial performance of the Company over a period of three years, which provides a reasonable level of accuracy regarding projected lease renewals, asset-by-asset capital expenditure, property acquisitions and disposals, rental growth, interest rate changes, cost inflation and refinancing of the Company's variable rate debt which typically has a maximum tenor of three years. The detailed forecast model allows robust sensitivity analysis to be conducted and over the three year forecast period included the following key, prudent assumptions:

-- A 1% annual loss of contractual revenue through CVA or tenant default;

-- No changes to the demand for leasing the Company's assets going forwards, maintaining the occupancy rate;

-- No portfolio valuation movements and no net acquisitions/disposals;

-- Rental growth, captured at lease expiry, based on consensus forecasts;

-- The Company's capital expenditure programme to invest in its existing assets continues as expected; and

-- Modest further interest rate rises experienced based on the prevailing forward curve.

The Directors have assessed the Company's prospects and longer-term viability over this three-year period in accordance with Provision 36 of the AIC Code, and the Company's prospects as a going concern over a period of 12 months from the date of approval of the Annual Report, using the same forecast model and assessing the risks against each of these assumptions.

The Directors note that the Company has performed strongly during the year despite economic headwinds and valuation decreases, with rents and occupancy increasing over the last 12 months.

Sensitivities

Sensitivity analysis involves flexing these key assumptions, taking into account the principal risks and uncertainties and emerging risks detailed in the Strategic Report, and assessing their impact on the following areas:

Covenant compliance

The Company operates the loan facilities summarised in Note 16. At 31 March 2023 the Company had significant headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level with:

-- Net gearing of 27.4% compared to a maximum LTV covenant of 35%, with GBP166.3m (27% of the propertyportfolio) unencumbered by the Company's borrowings; and

-- 122% minimum headroom on interest cover covenants for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Over the one and three year assessment periods the Company's forecast model projects a small increase in net gearing and an increase in headroom on interest cover covenants. Reverse stress testing has been undertaken to understand what circumstances would result in potential breaches of financial covenants over these periods. While the assumptions applied in these scenarios are possible, they do not represent the Board's view of the likely outturn, but the results help inform the Directors' assessment of the viability of the Company. The testing indicated, assuming no unencumbered properties were charged, that:

-- The rate of loss or deferral of contractual rent on the borrowing facility with least headroom would needto deteriorate by 30% (for the going concern assessment period) and 59% (for the longer-term viability assessmentperiod) from the levels included in the Company's prudent base case forecasts to breach interest cover covenants;or

-- At a portfolio level property valuations would have to decrease by 19% from the 31 March 2023 position torisk breaching the overall 35% LTV covenant for both assessment periods.

The Board notes that the February 2023 IPF Forecasts for UK Commercial Property Investment survey suggests an average 0.6% increase in rents during 2023 with capital value decreases of 5.5%. The Board believes that the valuation of the Company's property portfolio will prove resilient due to its higher weighting to industrial assets and overall diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 161 assets and over 300 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors.

Liquidity

At 31 March 2023 the Company had:

-- GBP6.8m of cash and GBP6.5m undrawn RCF (can be increased to GBP16.5m with Lloyds' consent), with grossborrowings of GBP173.5m resulting in low net gearing of 27.4%, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weightedaverage debt facility maturity of six years; and

-- An annual contractual rent roll of GBP42.0m, with interest costs on drawn loan facilities of only c. GBP6.7mper annum.

The Company's forecast model projects it will have sufficient cash and undrawn facilities to settle its target dividends and its expense and interest liabilities over the one and three year assessment periods.

As detailed in Note 16, the Company's Lloyds RCF expires in September 2024 and discussions are underway regarding a renewal. The Board anticipates lender support in agreeing subsequent facilities, and would seek to refinance the RCF with another lender or dispose of sufficient properties to repay it in September 2024 in the unlikely event of lender support being withdrawn.

Results of the assessments

Based on the prudent assumptions within the Company's forecasts regarding the factors set out above, the Directors expect that over the one-year and three-year periods of their assessment:

-- The Company has surplus cash to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due;

-- Borrowing covenants are complied with; and

-- REIT tests are complied with.

Section 172 statement and stakeholder relationships

The Directors consider that in conducting the business of the Company over the course of the year they have complied with Section 172(1) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act") by fulfilling their duty to promote the success of the Company and act in the way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole.

Issues, factors and stakeholders

The Board has direct engagement with the Company's shareholders and seeks a rounded and balanced understanding of the broader impact of its decisions through regular engagement with its stakeholder groups (detailed below) to understand their views, typically through feedback from the Investment Manager and the Company's broker, which is regularly communicated to the Board via quarterly meetings. Stakeholder engagement also ensures the Board is kept aware of any significant changes in the market, including the identification of emerging trends and risks, which in turn can be factored into its strategy discussions.

Management of the Company's day-to-day operations has been delegated to the Investment Manager, Custodian Capital Limited, and the Company has no employees. This externally managed structure allows the Board and the Investment Manager to have due regard to the impact of decisions on the following matters specified in Section 172 (1) of the Act: 

Section 172(1) factor 
             Approach taken 
             The business model and strategy of the Company is set out within the Strategic Report. Any 
             deviation from or amendment to that strategy is subject to Board and, if necessary, 
             shareholder approval. The Company's Management Engagement Committee ensures that the 
             Investment Manager is operating within the scope of the Company's investment objectives. 
 
             At least annually, the Board considers a budget for the delivery of its strategic objectives 
             based on a three year forecast model. The Investment Manager reports non-financial and 
             financial key performance indicators to the Board, set out in detail in the Business model and 
             strategy section of the Strategic report, at least quarterly which are used to assess the 
             outcome of decisions made. 
 
Likely consequences of

any decision in the   The Board's commitment to keeping in mind the long-term consequences of its decisions 
long-term        underlies its focus on risk, including risks to the long-term success of the business. 
 
             The investment strategy of the Company is focused on medium to long-term returns and 
             minimising the Company's impact on communities and the environment and as such the long-term 
             is firmly within the sights of the Board when all material decisions are made. 
 
             The board gains an understanding of the views of the Company's key stakeholders from the 
             Investment Manager, broker and Management Engagement Committee, and considers those 
             stakeholders' interests and views in board discussions and long-term decision-making. 
 
             The Company has no employees as a result of its external management structure, but the 
             Directors have regard to the interests of the individuals responsible for delivery of the 
             property management and administration services to the Company to the extent that they are 
The interests of the   able to. 
Company's employees 
 
 
             The Company's Nominations Committee is responsible for applying the diversity policy set out 
             in the Nominations Committee Report to Board recruitment. 
 
             Business relationships with suppliers, tenants and other counterparties are managed by the 
             Investment Manager. Suppliers and other counterparties are typically professional firms such 
             as lenders, property agents and other property professionals, accounting firms and legal firms 
             and tenants with which the Investment Manager often has a longstanding relationship. Where 
             material counterparties are new to the business, checks, including anti money laundering 
             checks where appropriate, are conducted prior to transacting any business to ensure that no 
The need to foster the  reputational or legal issues would arise from engaging with that counterparty. The Company 
Company's business    also periodically reviews the compliance of all material counterparties with relevant laws and 
relationships with    regulations such as the Modern Slavery Act 2015. The Company pays suppliers in accordance 
suppliers, customers and with pre-agreed terms. The Management Engagement Committee engages directly with the 
others          Company's key service providers providing a direct line of communication for receiving 
             feedback and resolving issues. 
 
 
             Because the Investment Manager directly invoices most tenants and collects rent without using 
             managing agents, it has open lines of communication with tenants and can understand and 
             resolve any issues promptly. 
 
             The Board recognises the importance of supporting local communities where the Company's assets 
             are located and seeks to invest in properties which will be fit for future purpose and which 
             align with ESG targets. The Company also seeks to benefit local communities by creating 
             social value through employment, viewing its properties as a key part of the fabric of the 
             local economy. 
The impact of the 
Company's operations on 
the community and the 
environment       The Board takes overall responsibility for the Company's impact on the community and the 
             environment and its ESG policies are set out in the ESG report. 
 
 
             The Company's approach to preventing bribery, money laundering, slavery and human trafficking 
             is disclosed in the Governance report. 
 
The desirability of the The Board believes that the ability of the Company to conduct its investment business and 
Company maintaining a  finance its activities depends in part on the reputation of the Board and Investment Manager's 
reputation for high   team. The risk of falling short of the high standards expected and thereby risking its 
standards of business  business reputation is included in the Board's review of the Company's risk register, which is 
conduct         conducted periodically. The principal risks and uncertainties facing the business are set out 
             in that section of the Strategic report. The Company's requirements for a high standard of 
             conduct and business ethics are set out in the Governance report. 
             The Company's shareholders are a very important stakeholder group. The Board oversees the 
             Investment Manager's formal investor relations programme which involves the Investment Manager 
             engaging routinely with the Company's shareholders. The programme is managed by the Company's 
             broker and the Board receives prompt feedback from both the Investment Manager and broker on 
             the outcomes of meetings and presentations. The Board and Investment Manager aim to be open 
             with shareholders and available to them, subject to compliance with relevant securities laws. 
             The Chair of the Company and other Non-Executive Directors make themselves available for 
The need to act fairly  meetings as appropriate and attend the Company's AGM. 
as between members of 
the Company 
             The investor relations programme is designed to promote formal engagement with investors and 
             is typically conducted after each half-yearly results announcement. The Investment Manager 
             also engages with existing investors who may request meetings and with potential new investors 
             on an ad hoc basis throughout the year, including where prompted by Company announcements. 
             Shareholder presentations are made available on the Company's website. The Company has a 
             single class of share in issue with all members of the Company having equal rights.

Methods used by the Board

The main methods used by the Directors to perform their duties include:

-- Board Strategy Days held at least annually to review all aspects of the Company's business model andstrategy and assess the long-term sustainable success of the Company and its impact on key stakeholders;

-- The Management Engagement Committee assesses the Company's engagements with its key service providers andthe Investment Manager reports on their performance to the Board. The responsibilities of the ManagementEngagement Committee are detailed in the Management Engagement Committee report;

-- The Board is ultimately responsible for the Company's ESG activities set out in the ESG Committee report,which it believes are a key part of benefitting the local communities where the Company's assets are located;

-- The Board's risk management procedures set out in the Governance report identify the potentialconsequences of decisions in the short, medium and long-term so that mitigation plans can be put in place toprevent, reduce or eliminate risks to the Company and wider stakeholders;

-- The Board sets the Company's purpose, values and strategy, detailed in the Business model and strategysection of the Strategic report, and the Investment Manager ensures they align with its culture;

-- The Board carries out direct shareholder engagement via the AGM and Directors attend shareholder meetingson an ad hoc basis;

-- External assurance is received through internal and external audits and reports from brokers andadvisers; and

-- Specific training for existing Directors and induction for new Directors as set out in the Governancereport. Principal decisions in the year

The Board has delegated operational functions to the Investment Manager and other key service providers. In particular, responsibility for management of the Company's property portfolio has been delegated to the Investment Manager. The Board retains responsibility for reviewing the engagement of the Investment Manager and exercising overall control of the Company, reserving certain key matters as set out in the Governance report. The principal non-routine decisions taken by the Board during the year, and its rationale on how the decision was made, were: 

Decision                     How decision was made 
Setting target dividends at 5.5pps for the year  In line with the Board's dividend policy of paying a high, 
ending 31 March 2024.               sustainable level of dividend which maximises shareholder returns 
                         without negatively influencing property strategy. 
 
 
Re-appointing Knight Frank as one of the     The Management Engagement Committee recommended Knight Frank's 
Company's independent valuers for a further three reappointment based on its strong performance during its first period 
years.                      of appointment, which offers stakeholders reassurance over the 
                         accuracy of the Company's reported NAV. 
 
 
Appointing JLL as the Company's ESG adviser in 
October 2022 and considering its net zero carbon 
strategy as described in the ESG Committee    JLL is a market leader in real estate ESG advisory and the Board 
report.                      believed its appointment would enable the Company to accelerate the 
                         implementation of its ESG strategy and more effectively achieve its

objectives. 
 
Appointing new Directors as detailed in the    The Board believes Malcolm Cooper and David MacLellan bring a wealth 
Chair's statement.                of experience and skills including leadership, financial expertise, 
                         property and governance which will benefit all shareholders.

Due to the nature of these decisions, a variety of stakeholders had to be factored into the Board's discussions. Each decision was announced at the time, so that all stakeholders were aware of the decisions. Stakeholders

The Board recognises the importance of stakeholder engagement to deliver its strategic objectives and believes its stakeholders are vital to the continued success of the Company. The Board is mindful of stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions. Regular engagement with stakeholders is fundamental to understanding their views. The below section highlights how the Company engages with its key stakeholders, why they are important and the impact they have on the Company and therefore its long-term success, which the Board believes helps demonstrate the successful discharge of its duties under s172(1) of the Act. 

Stakeholder                     Stakeholder interests    Stakeholder engagement 
 
                                            -- Regular dialogue 
                                           through rent collection process 
                             -- High quality 
                             assets        -- Review published data, 
Tenants                          -- Profitability   such as accounts, trading updates 
                                       and analysts' reports 
The Investment Manager understands the businesses     -- Efficient      -- Ensured buildings 
occupying the Company's assets and seeks to create    operations      comply with the necessary safety 
long-term partnerships and understand their needs to   -- Knowledgeable   regulations and insurance 
deliver fit for purpose real estate and develop     and committed landlord    -- Most tenants contacted 
asset management opportunities to underpin long-term             to request environmental 
sustainable income growth and maximise occupier      -- Flexibility to   performance data and offer an 
satisfaction                       adapt to the changing UK   engagement programme on their 
                             commercial landscape     premises' environmental 
                                       performance 
                             -- Buildings with   -- Occupancy has remained 
                             strong environmental     around 90% during the year 
                             credentials 
 
 
 
                             -- Long-term 
                             viability of the Company 
                                        -- Board and Committee 
The Investment Manager and its employees         -- Long-term     meetings 
                             relationship with the     -- Face-to-face and 
As an externally managed fund the Company's key     Company       video-conference meetings with 
service provider is the Investment Manager and its    -- Well-being of   the Chair and other Board 
employees are a key stakeholder. The Investment     the Investment Manager's   Directors 
Manager's culture aligns with that of the Company    employees       -- Quarterly KPI reporting 
and its long-standing reputation of operating in the   -- Being able to   to the Board 
smaller lot-size market is key when representing the   attract and retain      -- Board evaluation, 
Company                         high-calibre staff      including feedback from key 
                                       Investment Manager personnel 
                             -- Maintaining a 
                             positive and transparent   -- Ad hoc meetings and 
                             relationship with the    calls 
                             Board 
 
 
 
                             -- Collaborative 
Suppliers                        and transparent working    -- Board and Committee 
                             relationships    meetings 
A collaborative relationship with our suppliers,     -- Responsive     -- One-to-one meetings 
including those to whom key services are outsourced,   communication 
ensures that we receive high quality services to     -- Being able to    -- Annual review of key 
help deliver strategic and investment objectives     deliver service level    service providers for the 
                             agreements      Management Engagement Committee 
 
 
 
                             -- Sustainable     -- Annual and half year 
                             growth        presentations 
                             -- Attractive     -- AGM 
Shareholders                       level of income returns    -- Market announcements 
                                       and corporate website 
Building a strong investor base through clear and     -- Strong       -- Regular investor 
transparent communication is vital to building a     Corporate Governance and   feedback received from the 
successful and sustainable business and generating    environmental        Company's broker, distribution 
long-term growth                     credentials     agents and PR adviser as well as 
                             -- Transparent    seeking feedback from 
                             reporting framework     face-to-face meetings 
                                        -- On-going dialogue with 
                                           analysts 
 
 
 
                             -- Stable cash 
                             flows 
                             -- Stronger 
                             covenants 
Lenders                          -- Being able to 
                             meet interest payments 
Our lenders play an important role in our business. 
The Investment Manager maintains close and        -- Maintaining     -- Regular covenant 
supportive relationships with this group of       agreed gearing ratios    reporting 
long-term stakeholders, characterised by openness,               -- Regular catch-up calls 
transparency and mutual understanding           -- Regular 
                             financial reporting 
 
                             -- Proactive 
                             notification of issues 
                             or changes 
 
 
 
                             -- Openness and 
                             transparency 
                             -- Proactive 
                             compliance with new 
Government, local authorities and communities      legislation 
                             -- Proactive 
As a responsible corporate citizen the Company is    engagement 
committed to engaging constructively with central     -- Support for     -- Engagement with local 
and local government and ensuring we support the     local economic and      authorities where we operate 
wider community                     environmental plans and 
                             strategies      -- Two way dialogue with 
                             -- Playing its    regulators and HMRC 
                             part in providing the 
                             real estate fabric of 
                             the economy, giving 
                             employers a place of 
                             business 
 Approval of Strategic report

The Strategic report, (incorporating the Business model and strategy, Chair's statement, Investment Manager's report, ESG Committee report, Financial report, Principal risks and uncertainties and Section 172 statement and stakeholder relationships) was approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by:

David Hunter

Chair

14 June 2023

Board of Directors and Investment Manager personnel

The Board currently comprises seven non-executive directors. A short biography of each director is set out below:

David Hunter - Independent Chair

David is a professional non-executive director and strategic adviser focused principally on UK and international real estate. He chairs the Company and its Nominations Committee and is on the boards of both listed and unlisted companies in the UK and overseas, as well as holding corporate advisory roles. He qualified as a chartered surveyor in 1978 and has over 25 years' experience as a fund manager, including as Managing Director of Aberdeen Asset Management's property fund business. David is a former President of the British Property Federation and was actively involved in the introduction of REITs to the UK. He is also Honorary Swedish Consul to Glasgow and an Honorary Professor of real estate at Heriot-Watt University.

David is Non-Executive Chair of Capital & Regional plc ("C&R"). During the year, David was appointed as Non-Executive Chair of Dar Global plc ("DG"), a company established to develop the international assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, a leading Saudi Arabian property developer.

The Board perceives no material conflicts of interest between Custodian Property Income REIT and the activities of C &R or DG due to their divergent property strategies.

David's other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

David MacLellan - Independent Director

David was appointed to the Board on 9 May 2023 and is expected to take on the Chair role on 8 August 2023 following David Hunter's scheduled retirement.

He has over 35 years' experience in private equity and fund management and an established track record as Chair and Non-Executive director of public and private companies. During his executive career David was an Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management plc following its purchase of Murray Johnstone Limited ("MJ") in 2000. At the time of the purchase he was Group Managing Director of MJ, a Glasgow based fund manager managing inter alia closed and open ended funds, having joined MJ's venture capital team in 1984. Prior to joining MJ he qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Arthur Young McLelland Moores (now EY).

David is currently Chair and Managing Partner of RJD Partners ("RJD"), a private equity business; Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of J&J Denholm Limited, a family owned business involved in shipping, logistics, seafoods and industrial services; and Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Aquila Renewables plc, an investment trust.

David is former Chair and Senior Independent Director of John Laing Infrastructure Fund, a FTSE 250 investment company, former Chair of Stone Technologies Limited, former Chair of Havelock Europa plc and former Non-Executive Director of Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 plc. He was also Chair of Britannic UK Income Fund for 12 years until 2013 as well as a director of a number of private equity backed businesses.

David's other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Elizabeth McMeikan - Senior Independent Director

Elizabeth's substantive career was with Tesco plc, where she was a Stores Board Director before embarking on a non-executive career in 2005.

Elizabeth is currently Chair of Nichols plc, the AIM listed diversified soft drinks group. She is Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chair at both Dalata Hotel Group plc, the largest hotel group in Ireland, and at McBride plc, Europe's leading manufacturer of cleaning and hygiene products. She is also Non-Executive Director of Fresca Group Limited, a fruit and vegetable grower and importer.

Previously Elizabeth was SID and Remuneration Committee Chair at both The Unite Group plc and at Flybe plc, SID at J D Wetherspoon plc and Chair of Moat Homes Limited.

Elizabeth's other roles are not considered to impact her ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge her responsibilities effectively.

Hazel Adam - Independent Director

Hazel was an investment analyst with Scottish Life until 1996 and then joined Standard Life Investments. As a fund manager she specialised in UK and then Emerging Market equities. In 2005 Hazel joined Goldman Sachs International as an executive director on the new markets equity sales desk before moving to HSBC in 2012, holding a similar equity sales role until 2016.

Hazel was an independent non-executive director of Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited until June 2023 and holds the CFA Level 4 certificate in ESG Investing and the Financial Times Non-Executive Directors Diploma.

Chris Ireland FRICS - Independent Director

Chris joined international property consultancy King Sturge in 1979 as a graduate and has worked his whole career across the UK investment property market. He ran the investment teams at King Sturge before becoming Joint Managing Partner and subsequently Joint Senior Partner prior to its merger with JLL in 2011.

Chris was Chief Executive Officer of JLL UK between 2016 and 2021 and subsequently its Chair from 2021 until retiring in March 2023. Chris is committed to leading the property sector on sustainability and supporting the debate around the climate emergency.

Chris is a former Chair of the Investment Property Forum and is a Non-Executive Director of Le Masurier, a Jersey based family trust with assets across the UK, Germany and Jersey. Chris is also a keen supporter of the UK homelessness charity Crisis.

Chris' other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Malcolm Cooper FCCA FCT - Independent Director

Malcolm was appointed to the Board on 6 June 2022.

He is a qualified accountant and an experienced FTSE 250 company Audit Committee Chair with an extensive background in corporate finance and a wide experience in infrastructure and property.

Malcolm worked with Arthur Andersen and British Gas/BG Group/Lattice before spending 15 years with National Grid with roles including Managing Director of National Grid Property and Global Tax and Treasury Director, and culminated in the successful sale of a majority stake in National Grid's gas distribution business, now known as Cadent Gas.

Malcolm is currently a Non-Executive Director of Morgan Sindall Group plc, a FTSE 250 UK construction and regeneration business, Chairing its Audit and Responsible Business Committees. He is also Senior Independent Director and Credit Committee Chair of MORhomes plc, Non-Executive Director, Remuneration Committee Chair and Audit Committee Chair at Southern Water Services Limited and Non-Executive Director and Audit and Risk Committee Chair at Local Pensions Partnership Investment. Malcolm was recently appointed as Deputy President of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Malcolm was previously Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee chair at CLS Holdings plc, a Non-Executive Director of St William Homes LLP and a member of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Authority Advisory Panel.

Malcolm's other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Ian Mattioli MBE - Director

Ian is CEO of Mattioli Woods with over 35 years' experience in financial services, wealth management and property businesses and is the founder director of Custodian Property Income REIT. Together with Bob Woods, Ian founded Mattioli Woods, the AIM-listed wealth management and employee benefits business which is the parent company of the Investment Manager. Mattioli Woods now has over GBP15bn of assets under management, administration and advice. Ian is responsible for the vision and operational management of Mattioli Woods and instigated the development of its investment proposition, including the syndicated property initiative that developed into the seed portfolio for the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT.

Ian is a non-independent Director of the Company due to his role with Mattioli Woods and is viewed by the Board as representative of Mattioli Woods' client shareholders which represent approximately 68% of the Company's shareholders.

His personal achievements include winning the London Stock Exchange AIM Entrepreneur of the Year award and CEO of the year in the 2018 City of London wealth management awards. Ian was awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2017 New Year's Honours list for his services to business and the community in Leicestershire and was appointed High Sheriff of Leicestershire in March 2021, an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year. Ian and his family own 6.1m shares in the Company.

Ian's other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Investment Manager personnel

Short biographies of the Investment Manager's key personnel and senior members of its property team are set out below:

Richard Shepherd-Cross MRICS - Managing Director

Richard qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Since joining Mattioli Woods in 2009, Richard established Custodian Capital as the Property Fund Management subsidiary to Mattioli Woods and in 2014 was instrumental in the establishment of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of over GBP0.6bn. Richard and his family own 371,061 shares in the Company.

Ed Moore FCA - Finance Director

Ed qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2003 with Grant Thornton, specialising in audit, financial reporting and internal controls across its Midlands practice. He is Finance Director of Custodian Capital with responsibility for all day-to-day financial aspects of its operations.

Since IPO in 2014 Ed has overseen the Company raising over GBP300m of new equity, arranging or refinancing seven loan facilities and completing four corporate acquisitions, including leading on the acquisition of DRUM REIT in 2021. Ed's key responsibilities for Custodian Property Income REIT are accurate external and internal financial reporting, ongoing regulatory compliance and maintaining a robust control environment. Ed is Company Secretary of Custodian Property Income REIT and is a member of the Investment Manager's Investment Committee. Ed is also responsible for the Investment Manager's environmental initiatives, attending Custodian Property Income REIT ESG Committee meetings and co-leading the Investment Manger's ESG working group.

Ian Mattioli MBE - Founder and Chair

Ian's biography is set out above.

Alex Nix MRICS - Assistant Investment Manager

Alex graduated from Nottingham Trent University with a degree in Real Estate Management before joining Lambert Smith Hampton, where he spent eight years and qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 2006.

Alex is Assistant Investment Manager to Custodian Property Income REIT having joined Custodian Capital in 2012. Alex heads the Company's property management and asset management initiatives, assists in sourcing and executing new investments and is a member of the Investment Manager's Investment Committee.

Tom Donnachie MRICS - Portfolio Manager

Tom graduated from Durham University with a degree in Geography before obtaining an MSc in Real Estate Management from Sheffield Hallam University. Tom worked in London for three years where he qualified as a Chartered Surveyor with Workman LLP before returning to the Midlands first with Lambert Smith Hampton and then CBRE.

Tom joined Custodian Capital in 2015 as Portfolio Manager with a primary function to maintain and enhance the existing property portfolio and assist in the selection and due diligence process regarding new acquisitions. Tom co-leads the Investment Manager's environmental working group and attends Custodian Property Income REIT ESG Committee meetings.

Javed Sattar MRICS - Portfolio Manager

Javed joined Custodian Capital in 2011 after graduating from Birmingham City University with a degree in Estate Management Practice. Whilst working as a trainee surveyor on Custodian Property Income REIT's property portfolio for Custodian Capital he completed a PGDip in Surveying via The College of Estate Management and qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 2017.

Javed operates as Portfolio Manager managing properties predominantly located in the North-West of England.

Aman Sharma MRICS - Portfolio Manager

Aman has worked in real estate for over 10 years having graduated from Nottingham Trent University with a degree in Real Estate Management and subsequently qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 2014, having spent time with AXA-IM Real Assets and JLL.

Aman joined Custodian Capital in 2022 and is responsible for managing a portfolio of mixed-use assets with a focus on the South and East of England and assists in the sourcing and due diligence process regarding new acquisitions.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 March 2023 

Group       Company 
                                          Year   Year   Year   Year 
                                          ended  ended  ended  ended 
 
                                          31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 
                                          2023   2022   2023   2022 
                                        Note GBP000   GBP000   GBP000   GBP000 
 
Revenue                                    4  44,147  39,891  43,347  38,490 
 
Investment management                                (3,880) (3,854) (3,880) (3,782) 
Operating expenses of rental property 
 
   -- rechargeable to tenants                    (3,526) (852)  (3,526) (852) 
   -- directly incurred                       (3,530) (3,422) (3,242) (3,174) 
Professional fees                                  (911)  (617)  (911)  (579) 
Directors' fees                                   (318)  (291)  (318)  (291) 
Other expenses                                   (822)  (776)  (819)  (774) 
Depreciation                                    (112)  -    (112)  - 
 
Expenses                                      (13,099) (9,812) (12,808) (9,452) 
 
Operating profit before (loss)/profit on investment property, financing and 
group reorganisations 
                                          31,048  30,079  30,539  29,038 
 
Unrealised (loss)/profit on revaluation of investment property: 
   -- relating to property revaluations            10  (91,551) 93,977  (91,840) 86,656 
   -- relating to costs of acquisition             10  (3,426) (2,273) (3,426) (2,273) 
Valuation (decrease)/increase                            (94,977) 91,704  (95,266) 84,383 
 
Profit on disposal of investment property                      4,368  5,369  4,368  5,369 
 
Net (loss)/profit on investment property                      (90,609) 97,073  (90,898) 89,752 
 
Operating (loss)/profit before financing and group reorganisations         (59,561) 127,152 (60,359) 118,790 
 
Finance income                                   6 22    -    22    - 
Finance costs                                   7 (6,282) (4,827) (6,105) (4,615) 
 
Net finance costs                                   (6,260) (4,827) (6,083) (4,615) 
 
(Loss)/profit before group reorganisations                      (65,821) 122,325 (66,442) 114,175 
 
Impairment of investments on receipt of dividends from group companies       12 -    -    (22,538) - 
Dividends received from group companies                      12 -    -    31,384  - 
Other                                         -    -    (75)   - 
Net income from group reorganisations                       12 -    -    8,771  - 
 
(Loss)/profit before tax                               (65,821) 122,325 (57,671) 114,175 
 
Income tax expense                                 8 -    -    -    - 
 
 
 
(Loss)/profit for the year and total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax  (65,821) 122,325 
                                                    (57,671) 114,175 
 
 
Attributable to: 
Owners of the Company                                 (65,821) 122,325 (57,671) 114,175 
 
Earnings per ordinary share: 
Basic and diluted (p)                               3 (14.9)  28.5 
EPRA (p)                                      3 5.6   5.9

The profit for the year arises from continuing operations.

Consolidated and Company statements of financial position

As at 31 March 2023

Registered number: 08863271 

Group         Company 
                                       31 March 
                                31 March 2023     31 March 2023 31 March 2022 
                                       2022 
                              Note GBP000          GBP000     GBP000 
                                       GBP000 
 
Non-current assets 
 
 
Investment property                    10  613,587    665,186 613,587    616,211 
Property, plant and equipment               11  1,113     -    1,113     - 
Investments                        12  -       -    -       22,538 
Total non-current assets                    614,700    665,186 614,700    638,749 
 
Current assets 
 
 
Trade and other receivables                13  3,748     5,201  3,748     3,365 
Cash and cash equivalents                 15  6,880     11,624  6,880     9,217 
Total current assets                      10,628    16,825  10,628    12,582 
 
Total assets                          625,328    682,011 625,328    651,331 
 
Equity 
 
 
Issued capital                       17  4,409     4,409  4,409     4,409 
Share premium                       17  250,970    250,970 250,970    250,970 
Merger reserve                       17  18,931    18,931  18,931    18,931

