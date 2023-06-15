

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) Thursday reported statutory profit before taxation of 291.5 million pounds for the full year, lower than 304.4 million pounds last year, as there was gain on disposal of a Safety Sector business in the prior year.



Excluding one-time items, profit before tax increased 14% to 361.3 million pounds from 316.2 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings from continuing operations was 234.5 million pounds or 61.86p per share lower than 244.4 million pounds or 64.42p per share prior year.



Adjusted earnings were 288.6 million pounds or 76.34p per share, up from 248 million pounds or 65.48p per share last year.



Revenue for the year grew 21% to 1.853 billion pounds form 1.525 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company's Board has recommended a 7% increase in the final dividend to 12.34p per share, to be paid on August 18, to shareholders on the register on July 14.



Looking ahead, Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive commented, 'We have a strong order book, and order intake in the year to date is broadly in line with revenue and ahead of the comparable period last year. Based on current market conditions, we expect to deliver good organic constant currency revenue growth in the year ahead, and Return on Sales to increase to approximately 20%.'



