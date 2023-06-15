Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine O'Grady ("O'Grady") as EVP, Supply, Origination and Business Development, effective July 10, 2023 ("Commencement Date"). With an impressive track record in driving new business opportunities, O'Grady brings a unique combination of technical expertise and commercial acumen to her role.

O'Grady will join ReGen III with over nineteen years of experience in the energy sector, specializing in origination and business development within the hydrogen, renewables and oil industries. O'Grady's strong technical background, coupled with her innovative thinking and analytical approach, has consistently resulted in the delivery of new business opportunities and revenue growth.

Prior to joining ReGen III, O'Grady held key positions, including Senior Manager of Energy, Supply and Trading at Nikola Motor Company and Trading Originator and Business Development Lead at bp Products North America. Notably, O'Grady led hydrogen origination efforts, successfully negotiating supply contracts and driving collaboration with new markets. O'Grady also played a pivotal role in executing commercial trading opportunities and securing long-term product offtakes in the Americas for bp, including her position as lead negotiator on the base oils Sales and Purchase Agreement with ReGen III.

"We look forward to Christine joining our leadership team, as her expertise in origination and business development, combined with her industry knowledge, will play a vital role in driving our growth and expansion in the base oil market," said Gregory Clarkes, Chief Executive Officer of ReGen III. "Having worked and negotiated across the table from Christine over a period of fifteen months, we are confident that her specific skillset and leadership qualities will ensure we advance on and achieve our corporate goals."

As EVP, Supply, Origination and Business Development, O'Grady will focus on identifying new business opportunities, cultivating strategic offtake partnerships, and driving growth initiatives within ReGen III. O'Grady's strong leadership skills and ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams will enhance the company's ability to deliver innovative solutions and maximize revenue.

"I am excited to be joining ReGen III and contribute to the Company's growth," said Christine O'Grady. "I look forward to leveraging my technical and commercial expertise to identify new business opportunities, forge strategic supply and offtake partnerships and continuing to drive ReGen III's disruptive processing technology within the industry."

With a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois Chicago, O'Grady brings a solid technical foundation to her role. O'Grady's nineteen years of refinery operations, trading and business development experience, leadership skills, and collaborative approach make her an invaluable asset to the ReGen III team.

Options Granted

In connection with O'Grady's appointment, the Company will issue 500,000 stock options, to be priced in the context of the market on her Commencement Date.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing disruptive, patented technology to recycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, where world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies - are providing detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up services.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

