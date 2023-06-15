TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm, today announced the completion of fundraising for its latest flagship fund, TA XV, with total limited partner commitments at its hard cap of $16.5 billion. Launched in late November 2022, TA XV was oversubscribed and exceeded its initial target size.

"We are deeply grateful for the strong support of our limited partners during the TA XV fundraise," said Ajit Nedungadi, Chief Executive Officer at TA. "Amid a period of macroeconomic uncertainty, our investors' continued trust and confidence in our investment strategy is particularly energizing. We embrace the opportunity to further our strategy, partnering with forward-thinking founders and management teams to build lasting value in exceptional businesses."

TA XV is the successor to TA XIV, which closed in June 2021 at its hard cap of $12.5 billion. As with its predecessor equity funds, TA XV will target equity investments in high-quality businesses capable of delivering sustainable growth within the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services sectors.

"At TA, we are driven by a shared desire to help exceptional businesses reach their full potential," said Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at TA. "With TA XV, we will continue to leverage our decades of industry experience, strategic value-add resources and extensive global network to support portfolio company management teams as they work to accelerate profitable growth."

Since the firm's inception in 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its target industries, with over 120 companies in the portfolio today. TA's global team of more than 150 investment professionals are united by a common culture and partnership-oriented approach to investing.

"We thank our limited partners, both returning and new, for their conviction in TA's investment strategy and culture, and for their thoughtful engagement throughout the fundraising process," said Andrew Harris, Director of Investor Relations at TA. "With TA XV, we are excited to continue our focus on transparency and alignment with our limited partners as we seek to deliver exceptional results."

TA XV received capital commitments from a diverse global network of existing and new investors, including public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, endowments, foundations, family offices and insurance companies.

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel for TA XV.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615383855/en/

Contacts:

Maggie Benoit

mbenoit@ta.com