Data Centre Demand in UAE Set to Soar: Datalec's Design, Supply, Build and Managed Services Empower Regional Growth

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build and managed services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, announces it has incorporated a United Arab Emirates (UAE) subsidiary as a part of its continued international expansion. Headquartered in the UK, Datalec has subsidiaries in 15 other countries.

Steve Hewson, Operations Director EMEA; Sean Christie, UAE Projects Director; and Oliver Barton, Project Supervisor in United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Photo: Business Wire)

Sean Christie, Projects Director for Datalec in the Middle East, shares, "With substantial digital infrastructure investment underway, the region represents a great development opportunity for Datalec. The UAE incorporation marks the first step in a wider Datalec GCC delivery model for our clients and I'm delighted to be leading this new venture."

For Datalec, the Middle East is a focus for natural expansion owing to its substantial and growing data centre market size, which is anticipated to attract USD 6.73 Billion investment by 2027. With increasing demand for its services from clients within the UAE, Datalec is proud to offer capabilities and services equal to those available across the Datalec Group.

Although Datalec was originally founded in white space construction and fitout, over the past 11 years the business has substantially developed its portfolio including the provision of a full range of technical, maintenance and, more recently, critical environment cleaning services, through Datalec's acquisition of Technivo in late 2022.

Furthermore, working throughout Europe for a wide range of customers requires careful risk management. Having recently been presented with an International Safety Award (Distinction) for protecting its employees from the risk of injury and ill health at work, Datalec will continue to provide appropriately trained supervisors and managers to each construction project. The company's dedicated team of in-house Health and Safety professionals have over 60 years combined experience, and this is integral to ensure the health and safety of its people and its customers' people. Health and Safety is a central Datalec core value where 'Health is our mission, safety is critical'.

Datalec also plans to localise its well-established manufacturing services in this region in the near future. An investment in an Aisle Containment Caging Solutions (ACCS) construction and fabrication facility is further evidence of Datalec's continued commitment of reinvestment and the UAE.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers excellence in international data centre installations, partnering with clients to make their businesses successful while providing seamless, integrated, unified end-to-end results with a 'One Call, One Team' service. DPI's rigorous project management and supervision ensures projects are implemented to perfection the first time, every time, while mitigating risk and reducing cost for clients. DPI is focused on delivering a proactive and personal service that provides agility, flexibility and adaptability for substantial data suite construction and implementations. For more information visit: https://datalecltd.com.

