

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens presented its investment strategy which includes 2 billion euros mainly for new manufacturing capacity as well as innovation labs, education centers and other own sites. Also, the company expects an increase of around 0.5 billion euros in research and development, such as artificial intelligence and the industrial metaverse, in fiscal 2023 versus prior year. The company noted that these planned investments and expected increase in R&D include Siemens Healthineers.



Siemens announced a new high-tech factory in Singapore. Investment in the factory will be around 200 million euros, and will create over 400 jobs.



Siemens will expand its digital factory in Chengdu, investing 140 million euros, and creating 400 new jobs.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken