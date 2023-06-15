DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.0014
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5055822
CODE: TIPG LN
ISIN: LU1452600270
