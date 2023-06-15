DJ Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CWEU LN) Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 410.0997
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27310
CODE: CWEU LN
ISIN: LU1681046188
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681046188 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU LN Sequence No.: 251053 EQS News ID: 1657741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657741&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 15, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)