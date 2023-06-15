DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (C50U LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 116.9059

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88830

CODE: C50U LN

ISIN: LU1681047400

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U LN

