DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.1366
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3470837
CODE: US10 LN
ISIN: LU1407890620
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 251010 EQS News ID: 1657655 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657655&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 15, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)