Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.1366

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3470837

CODE: US10 LN

ISIN: LU1407890620

