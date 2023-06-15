DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.7821
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56634709
CODE: EPAB LN
ISIN: LU2195226068
