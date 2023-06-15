DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JARI LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 7116.3385

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15648911

CODE: JARI LN

ISIN: LU2233156749

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARI LN

June 15, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)