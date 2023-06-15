DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.1904

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6260377

CODE: EMXU LN

ISIN: LU2345046655

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN Sequence No.: 251150 EQS News ID: 1657935 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)