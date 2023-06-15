DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.231
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1183063
CODE: XCO2 LN
ISIN: LU1981859819
ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 251098 EQS News ID: 1657831 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
