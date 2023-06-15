DXC Technology Company: New Appointments for DXC Executives at London Market Joint Ventures

New Appointments for DXC Executives at London Market Joint Ventures

LONDON, June 15, 2023

New roles help drive digital transformation of London and global insurance markets

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, has announced new roles for two of its senior executives at the London Market Joint Ventures, in association with Lloyd's and the International Underwriting Association (IUA).

The appointments will help drive digital transformation for the London and global insurance markets, helping them to become more data-first, agile, and secure.

Chris Halbard, who was previously President of DXC's business in the EMEA region, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer to the London Market Joint Ventures. In this position, he will provide the leadership required for the next chapter of the Joint Ventures' growth and development.

Ray August, President & Global Lead, DXC Insurance Software and Business Process Services, will join the board of the London Market Joint Ventures. Tapping more than three decades of experience in insurance and technology, he will help guide the Joint Ventures as they deliver on their commitments to the Lloyd's and London insurance markets, as well as expand their geographic reach to other markets.

"It's an honour for me to lead the London Market Joint Ventures into the next era as we play a critical role in helping insurance companies modernize their legacy systems while optimizing for the future with applications running in the cloud and utilizing the latest AI models," said Halbard. "It's an exciting time for me to lead this amazingly talented and highly experienced team to ensure we deliver maximum value to customers and shareholders."

"Together, with Lloyd's and the IUA, we are building a data-first, agile and secure London and global specialty insurance marketplace fully aligned with the vision outlined in Lloyd's Blueprint Two," said August. "I'm delighted to assume an increased role and will reinforce a common goal with clear accountability across all stakeholders. Through this ongoing collaboration and teamwork, we will turn this vision into reality."

"Both Chris and Ray have been important and active advocates for the Joint Ventures and the delivery of Blueprint Two," said Bob James, Chief Operations Officer at Lloyd's. "These new appointments strengthen the Joint Ventures as a critical player in the insurance market with the skills and technological capabilities required to drive deep and lasting transformation for London other global insurance markets. Chris, the entire JV Board, the IUA, and Lloyd's are committed to the successful delivery of Blueprint Two which will enable a Better, Faster, and Cheaper set of services in a digital and cloud-based environment where structured and standardised data is the core of how the market will operate in the future."

Comprising shareholdings of DXC Technology, the International Underwriting Association and Lloyd's, the Joint Ventures, XIS and XCS, have been providing Business Process Services (BPS) to the London insurance market for over 20 years, managing over 3.7M premium and claims submissions, and handling over 200M messages annually.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com

The Joint Ventures or JV are made up by XIS (Ins-Sure Holdings Limited) and XCS (Xchanging Claims Services Limited). With approximately 1,400 people supporting the Joint Ventures, they have been providing back-office and technology services to the Lloyd's and company London insurance market since 2001.

