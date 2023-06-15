

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L), a British miner, said on Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding or MoU with Jiangxi Copper Company, a Chinese copper producer, to work together to provide greater assurance on the way copper is mined, processed, and brought to market.



Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American's Marketing business, said: '.In line with our Sustainable Mining Plan goal to establish ethical value chains for our products, this collaboration aims to support Jiangxi Copper's efforts to contribute to the Chinese industry's long-term decarbonisation goals and transition to a greener economy, as we work to provide materials solutions that are responsibly produced, sourced and delivered.'



