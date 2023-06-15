Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQVE | ISIN: US03743Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: 2S3
Tradegate
15.06.23
09:32 Uhr
31,300 Euro
+0,215
+0,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,05031,36011:38
31,05031,36011:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2023 | 01:42
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

APA Corporation Announces Appointment of Scott Grandt as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq:APA) today announced Scott Grandt has been named senior vice president, Corporate Development; effective June 12.

Grandt will lead APA's corporate development team and will have global oversight over the identification, assessment and execution of potential transaction opportunities.

"I am pleased to welcome Scott to our leadership team," said Stephen J. Riney, APA's chief financial officer and executive vice president. "He brings a diverse background in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, investor relations and corporate planning and will be a great complement to our executive team."

Grandt joins APA from Goldman Sachs & Co., where he served as managing director, Investment Banking focusing on executing strategic and financial transactions for corporate clients and financial sponsors. Before that, he was with Alta Mesa Resources leading the finance and investor relations function. He began his career at Citigroup, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility. Grandt holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor:(281) 302-2286Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276Alexandra Franceschi
Website: www.apacorp.com

APA-G


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.