Atos International: Eviden selected by GMV for Hisdesat satellite monitoring center

Eviden's SkyMon solution to monitor Spanish government satellites

Paris, France and Madrid, Spain - June 15, 2023 - Eviden , the Atos business leading in security, today announces that GMV , leading provider of satellite control centers, has selected Eviden's SkyMon solution for the new center being set up by Hisdesat, the Spanish Government satellite operator. SkyMon will monitor next-generation satellites from the " Spainsat NG " program, the most advanced satellites in Europe for defense and secure communications.

Eviden's SkyMon solution will continually monitor the digital spectrum onboard of the satellites and on the ground to detect any deviation from the planned traffic in one single and intuitive solution, to take counteractive measures immediately.

The solution will support the new technology used in next-generation very high throughput satellites, "Digital Transparent Processor" (DTP)1. DTP provides high dynamic channelization and transparent routing capabilities for advanced space telecommunication applications, which require a high performant real-time monitoring system.

By incorporating next-generation payload with DTP, Spainsat NG will increase the capacity of satellites and maximize the use of the resources in an efficient and flexible way. This approach requires the Carrier Monitoring Solution to interact permanently with the satellite and to use it as a remote monitoring site. SkyMon, with its cloud-based state-of-the-art microservice architecture, allows implementing such capability on a very robust and scalable basis.

"Eviden's SkyMon solution has a proven track record in the market, and we are delighted to be working with GMV to bring our expertise and technologies to support the Spanish government's satellites." said Bruno Milard, VP, Head of Aerospace & Defense Electronics, Eviden, Atos Group.

"Satellite monitoring is a demanding field, and we need leading-edge partners to work with us. We are very pleased to benefit from Eviden's experience and to leverage our synergies." said Enrique Fraga, General Manager of GMV's Space Systems EST.

More information about Eviden's SkyMon solution for carrier monitoring and interference localization: https://atos.net/en/solutions/aerospace-defense-electronics/skymon

About Eviden2

Eviden designs the scope composed of Atos' digital, cloud, big data and security business lines. It will be a global leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation. As a next generation digital business with worldwide leading positions in digital, cloud, data, advanced computing and security, it brings deep expertise for all industries in more than 53 countries. By uniting unique high-end technologies across the full digital continuum with 57,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of technologies for enterprises and public authorities, helping them to build their digital future. Eviden is an Atos Group business with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About GMV

Founded in 1984, GMV is a privately-owned technological business group with an international presence. It operates in the following industries: space, aeronautics, security and defense, cybersecurity, intelligent transportation systems, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, and information technologies for public authorities and large companies.

In space, GMV has become the sixth largest industrial group and the first mid-cap in the European space sector, with over 1,300 people working in this area. It is the world's leading supplier of control centers for commercial satellite operators, with noteworthy development under way for Hispasat, Hisdesat, Eutelsat, SES, OneWeb, Arabsat and Yahsat. It is also one of the main industrial pillars of strategic European space programs such as Galileo , LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

1 DTP is a key product in mobile payload or flexible payload. For multibeam applications, the DTP is an important component, permitting to adapt and route the traffic according to the market needs.

2Eviden business is operated through the following brands: Alia Consulting, AppCentrica, ATHEA, Atos Syntel, Bull, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, digital.security, Eagle Creek, EcoAct, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, IDnomic, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Miner & Kasch, Motiv, Nimbix, Processia, Profit4SF, science+computing, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion, zData

