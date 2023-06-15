UPENDS, an e-cigarette brand that prioritizes users' experience and aims to become the favorite brand for vapers, will launch the flagship products in Spain's tobacco shops and top gas stations in late June. With new products, new technologies, and new channels, UPENDS is developing the Spanish and even the entire European market at full speed.

Disposable UpBAR GT Powered by Fresor Technology

UPENDS has always focused on building its product IP series. This year, the company launched the GT series, a new IP line inspired by stylish sports cars. At a time when the market is highly homogenized and the channels are highly unified, such a unique product immediately won the favor of the top automotive distributor in Spain after its launch and quickly led to cooperation between UPENDS and the local tobacco shops and top gas stations.

In fact, the advantages of GT more come from its industry-first patented Fresor technology rather than its industrial design. Compared to traditional handmade roll coil products, UpBAR GT powered by Fresor features a layer-by-layer flat-stacked mesh coil, exclusive V-shaped air channel and patented Tesla valve, which achieves the ability of fully automated manufacturing for 42% puff increase and high experience insistence Combining excellent design with powerful technology, GT will definitely dominate the entire disposable market.

A Milestone for UPENDS and Even the Entire Industry

At the end of June, UPENDS UpBAR GT will hit the tobacco shops and top gas stations. It is no exaggeration to say that this cooperation is a milestone not only for UPENDS but also for the industry in Spain and even Europe. Based on the cooperation with the local automotive-related channel, UPENDS puts its new products on the shelves of most gas stations, so as to rapidly sell products, occupy the market, and accumulate commercial deposits of the brand. On the other hand, cross-border cooperation will open up unprecedented channels and expand collaboration between companies in different fields for industry development.

More Products and Events Are Underway

The expansion of UPENDS goes even further. According to the information from the company, the upgraded GTR for GT has been developed and is ready for the market. The UpBAR Tube, a prefilled pod product designed based on the trend of environmental protection in Europe, is also ready. In addition, a new box-shaped product based on FRESOR technology will be launched soon. The cooperation between UPENDS and the local channel will continuously promote their products in the Spanish and even European markets while helping the local channel to expand its distribution capabilities with high-quality products and excellent services. Looking forward to seeing UPENDS in more channels and countries in the future!

About UPENDS

Founded in 2019, UPENDS is an e-cigarette brand dedicated to electronic nicotine delivery systems. The excellent reputation of UPENDS as a leading e-cigarette brand in Europe attributes to its superior manufacturing technology and quality, delicate design, and cost-effective features. UPENDS is currently expanding its global development. UPENDS constantly pursues to prioritize the user experience and be the vaper's favorite. For more information, please visit www.upends.com.

