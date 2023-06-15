Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Shipwell, provider of the award-winning Shipwell TMS platform, today announced it has been recognized as "Transport Management Company Of The Year" in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

Shipwell's solution combines transportation management, visibility, procurement and more in a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform. Backed by powerful data and analytics capabilities, Shipwell's most recent breakthrough is the industry's first integration of ChatGPT with a transportation management platform (TMS) platform. The integration enables users to automate the email freight quoting processes and provide real-time updates on shipment status to customers. The NLP technology also helps in providing instant and accurate responses to common customer issues, 24/7.

Another recent upgrade focuses on the automation of the procurement process. Aggregating internal and external market data from across the industry to set benchmarks, it supports a mix of reliable national, regional, and local carriers, as well as modes including FTL, LTL, parcel, and intermodal, automatically weighing factors like price and performance in order to uncover the best possible value.

The Shipwell TMS platform also provides the ability to quickly and easily optimize loads for maximum efficiency. Shipwell's Load Optimization feature helps shippers optimize order consolidation and route planning. Leveraging a proprietary algorithm, it assesses orders' details including size, weight, and delivery times in seconds to generate cost-efficient routes with options for customization. The optimized routing also reduces carbon emissions.

"By leveraging the power of AI, users of the Shipwell TMS can achieve faster decision-making and more efficient operations while improving the overall customer experience. Congratulations to Shipwell - our overall pick for 2023's 'Transport Management Company Of The Year,'" said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "Shipwell's customers have been able to simplify on-demand activities while reaping the benefits of cost savings and service improvements. The potential for their technology to revolutionize the logistics industry is immense. Shipwell is truly leading the way in deploying such technologies."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"It's an incredible honor to receive this recognition from SupplyTech Breakthrough - particularly at such a time when the supply chain is in such flux. We want to empower supply chain efficiency and service effectiveness at scale with our platform that includes capabilities previously out of the technical reach and affordability of most shippers today," said Greg Price, Shipwell CEO and co-founder. "Designed to enhance customers' experience and unlock value, it is capable of adapting and scaling as market and business demands change. At Shipwell, allowing shippers to operate, manage, and optimize the shipping process seamlessly is our on-going focus for innovation."

At Shipwell, we empower supply chains with increased efficiency and service effectiveness at scale. We extend functional coverage and accessibility, including capabilities previously out of the technical reach and affordability of most shippers today. Indeed, our solution combines everything shippers need - from transportation management and visibility to procurement - in a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform, so shippers can effectively operate, manage, and optimize the entire process seamlessly. Many industry experts, including Food Logistics, FreightWaves, Deloitte, and Forbes, have recognized Shipwell's traction in the market and have differentiated Shipwell as a leader in the logistics industry. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

