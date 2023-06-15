Collaboration to make use of Confo's unique suite of ConfoBody -enabled antibody discovery technologies on two GPCR targets

Confo Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with AbCellera for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets. Confo will apply its proprietary ConfoBody technology to stabilize the selected GPCRs in their disease-relevant conformations, which will then be used as antigens to enable antibody discovery and development. Confo will be entitled to upfront payments, milestones, and tiered royalties on net product sales.

"We are thrilled to start this collaboration with AbCellera to discover the best-possible antibody candidates against two challenging GPCR targets. This serves as an additional validation recognizing the power of Confo's platform and our ability to overcome the limitations of GPCR antibody discovery," said Cedric Ververken, CEO of Confo Therapeutics. "Entering into select, high-value collaborations allows us to efficiently deploy our platform together with leading companies while we continue to build out our own pipeline of innovative and impactful medicines."

About Confo Therapeutics

Confo Therapeutics' unparalleled technology stabilizes functional conformations of GPCRs (G-protein coupled receptors), thereby enabling the discovery of chemical or biological ligands that are conformationally selective. This platform combined with the pharmacologic and biologic insight it provides, allows Confo to build a multi-indication pipeline of drug candidates with the vision of transforming therapeutic outcomes for patients with severe illnesses lacking disease-modifying treatments. Confo Therapeutics was spun out of VIB-VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in 2015. Supported by international life-science focused investors and led by an experienced team of entrepreneurial professionals and scientists from successful biopharmaceutical companies, Confo Therapeutics benefits from the rich scientific and innovative ecosystem in Belgium.

