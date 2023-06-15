DJ Britvic plc Change in Director's Particulars
15 June 2023
CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Emer Finnan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Glenveagh plc, a company admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 July 2023.
