Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
15.06.23
08:09 Uhr
10,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,30010,70012:47
Dow Jones News
15.06.2023 | 11:10
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc Change in Director's Particulars

DJ Britvic plc Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc Change in Director's Particulars 15-Jun-2023 / 09:36 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

15 June 2023

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Emer Finnan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Glenveagh plc, a company admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 July 2023.

Jude Moore

Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     BVIC 
LEI Code:   635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
Sequence No.: 251221 
EQS News ID:  1658113 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658113&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.