Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
Frankfurt
15.06.23
08:07 Uhr
0,203 Euro
-0,001
-0,49 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2023 | 11:10
Klaipedos Nafta: Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta elected

We hereby inform that in the AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - Company) Remuneration and Nomination Committee meeting held on 15 June 2023, Živile Valeišiene was elected as a Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. As of 22 of February, 2023, until the end of term of office of Company's acting Supervisory Council, Živile Valeišiene was elected as an independent member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and 2 (two) members are designated members of the Supervisory Council.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
