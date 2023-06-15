Klaipedos Nafta: Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta elected

We hereby inform that in the AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - Company) Remuneration and Nomination Committee meeting held on 15 June 2023, Živile Valeišiene was elected as a Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. As of 22 of February, 2023, until the end of term of office of Company's acting Supervisory Council, Živile Valeišiene was elected as an independent member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and 2 (two) members are designated members of the Supervisory Council.

